London Zoo: Annual weigh-in sees thousands of animals on scales

London Zoo has more than 14,000 animals in their care

Animals at London Zoo are being checked and measured as part of its annual weigh-in day.

Meerkats, penguins, and tigers were just some of the animals that jumped onto the scales. Recording their vital statistics helps zookeepers monitor animals' health and wellbeing.

Data is then added to the Zoological Information Management System.

It is shared with zoos around the world and helps zookeepers compare information on threatened species.

Zookeepers take vital statistics of every animal at the zoo, from the tallest giraffe to the tiniest tadpole

A Sumatran tiger, successfully bred as part of a conservation programme at London Zoo

With different personalities to take into account, zookeepers use clever tactics to entice the animals to stand up to be measured

Humboldt penguins gathered around the scales waiting to be weighed

Head of Zoological Operations, Angela Ryan said: "Having this data helps to ensure that every animal we care for is healthy, eating well, and growing at the rate they should - a key indicator of health and wellbeing.

"By sharing information with other zoos and conservationists around the world, we can all use this knowledge to better care for the species we're striving to protect."

