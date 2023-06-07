London Zoo tiger cubs go swimming for first time

STORY: Tiger cubs Zac and Crispin pounced on plastic balls floating in the water as their parents Gaysha and Asim watched on.

''The pond was filled with leaves and barkchip over the cooler winter months, but now that summer has arrived we've transformed it back to a swimming pond for the cubs to learn to swim,'' said London Zoo tiger keeper John Ho.

Accordig to London Zoo Sumatran tiggers are the world's rarest subspecies of tigers with only 300 left in the wild.