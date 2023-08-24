London Zoo's animals, from tarantulas to tigers, get their annual weigh-in

Frank the Meerkat is weighed during London Zoo's Annual Weigh In, in London, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. The Annual Weigh In is a chance for keepers at the conservation zoo to make sure the information they've recorded is up-to-date and accurate, with each measurement then added to the Zoological Information Management System (ZIMS), a database shared with zoos all over the world that helps zookeepers to compare important information on thousands of threatened species. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON (AP) — Staff at London Zoo got the measure of giant gorillas, plump penguins and skinny stick insects at the zoo’s annual animal weigh-in on Thursday.

Zookeepers tempted squirrel monkeys onto scales, totted up tarantulas and used a curry-scented measuring stick to coax Sumatran tigers to stretch out.

Staff at the zoo, which is home to some 14,000 animals, will take several days to weigh and measure every mammal, bird, reptile, fish and invertebrate in its care. The results go into a database that is shared with zoos around the world.

Angela Ryan, head of zoological operations at London Zoo, said an animal’s weight is vital information that can reveal whether creatures are healthy, and even which are pregnant.

“We have critically endangered animals here,” she said. “It’s absolutely vital that we are managing them, managing their health, that we’re breeding them and breeding them well and we’re having healthy offspring that can breed on again.”