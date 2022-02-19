Londonderry man, 18, charged with 25 counts of having child sex abuse images

Feb. 18—LONDONDERRY — A months-long investigation by state and local authorities has led to the arrest of 18-year-old Samuel Mumbauer for 25 counts of possession of child sex abuse images.

At the time of Mumbauer's arrest Thursday, police say he was already on bail for a misdemeanor sexual assault allegation in December.

The Londonderry resident also faces a felony theft charge linked to recently stolen money from the Alltown Gas Station, where Mumbauer worked, according to police.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Det. Andrey Phillips at aphillips@londonderrynhpd.gov or 603-425-5926.

Tips can also be made anonymously via Facebook, the Londonderry Police website or by calling the department's tip line at 603-425-5999.

Londonderry officers were assisted with the investigation by the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.