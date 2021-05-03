Londonderry man accused of sex assault against kids

May 3—LONDONDERRY — A 48-year-old Londonderry man is named in 23 recent indictments alleging a pattern of sexual assault against two children.

According to court paperwork, Dale Levasseur was arrested in December 2020, several months after Londonderry police responded to a possibly suicidal young woman who made the claims.

Now 22, she told police about abuse from Levasseur that started when she was a fifth-grader. It is unclear whether police were aware of other, similar claims against Levasseur at the time.

The Eagle-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault without their permission.

Londonderry police paperwork details assaults against the 22-year-old as early as 2009 and up until 2020 in both Derry and Londonderry.

However, another person, now 33, describes sexual abuse by Levasseur years earlier — in 2003. Two of the 23 indictments mention this victim, and claim the assaults happened at the Marion Gerrish Community Center and a Derry residence.

Levasseur's connection to the community center was not immediately clear to workers there Monday. The facility features a thrift shop and eight rooms used regularly by more than 150 different local groups.

Derry police would not comment on the case, referring all questions regarding Levasseur to Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway. She explained that paperwork related to the Derry portion of this case is blocked from the public per a request from Derry police.

Londonderry police responded to the same request for documents mentioning Levasseur by providing them. An affidavit explains an interview in which officers said Levasseur "displayed unusual behavior."

He denied allegations of sexual assault, police said, but when asked if he had an inappropriate relationship with the now 22-year-old, Levasseur verbally answered "no" but nodded his head up and down as if to say "yes."

The case is being heard in Rockingham Superior Court.