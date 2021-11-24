Londonderry man arrested for fatal Derry shooting

Nov. 24—DERRY — Police are turning to the public for help investigating an incident that left a 24-year-old Derry man dead this week.

According to investigators, Tyler Andrews was found in the hallway of an apartment building at 27 Linlew Drive about 8:22 p.m. Monday.

Officers who arrived at the scene found that Andrews had been shot. He was brought to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, where he later died.

The Rockingham County Attorney's Office announced that Justin Best, of Londonderry, has been arrested in connection to the death. He is now facing a felony count of reckless conduct.

An arraignment was scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is encouraged to contact Derry police at 603-432-6111. Online submissions can also be made at derrynh.org/police-department/webforms/leave-crime-tip.