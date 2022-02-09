Londonderry man arrested for sex crimes, incest

Feb. 8—LONDONDERRY — A Londonderry man is in police custody without bail after his arrest for numerous sexual assault allegations.

Records show that Sean Joseph MacDonald, 35, is facing a count of aggravated felonious sexual assault, a count of witness tampering and a count of incest on a victim younger than 18.

Londonderry police say MacDonald was arrested Friday, Feb. 4, and waived arraignment in front of a judge Monday.

According to paperwork filed in court, the victim told police she was going to lie about what had happened, like MacDonald told her to, but, "her mother has always taught her to be honest."

Police are requesting that anyone with relevant information about MacDonald contact lead investigator Det. Jon Cruz at jcruz@londonderrynhpd.gov or 603-425-5925.

Tips may also be made anonymously via Facebook, the Londonderry police website or by calling 603-425-5999.