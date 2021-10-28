Londonderry man convicted of repeated child sex assaults

Oct. 28—LONDONDERRY — Dale Levasseur will spend at least 19 years in state prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to a pattern of sexual assaults against two minors.

The 48-year-old interrupted the hearing early, telling Judge David Ruoff that he changed his mind and wanted a jury trial instead. But after a 20-minute recess with his attorneys, re-entered the courtroom and took the deal.

The judge made clear that whenever the Londonderry man walks out of prison, he faces up to three decades more behind bars if he violates any part of the agreement.

That includes no contact with either victim — now 22 and 32 years old — and reporting any address changes to the state sex offender registry.

He also cannot have unsupervised contact with anyone younger than 18.

Levasseur will remain on parole for 20 years after his release from prison.

According to records, he was arrested in December 2020 after Londonderry police responded to a possibly suicidal woman who made the claims.

She told police about abuse from Levasseur that started when she was a fifth-grader. It is unclear whether police were aware of other, similar claims against him at the time.

The Eagle-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault without their permission.

Londonderry police paperwork details assaults against the 22-year-old as early as 2009 and up until 2020 in both Derry and Londonderry.

However, another person, now 32, describes sexual abuse by Levasseur years earlier — in 2003. Two of the 23 indictments mention this victim, and claim the assaults happened at the Marion Gerrish Community Center and a Derry residence.

During an early interview with police, they said Levasseur denied allegations of sexual assault, but when asked if he had an inappropriate relationship with the now 22-year-old, he answered "no" but nodded his head up and down as if to say "yes."

He did not speak publicly when given the opportunity in court Tuesday.