Londonderry man facing more charges after Derry fatal shooting

May 20—LONDONDERRY — A 23-year-old Londonderry man arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in November 2021 has been indicted for new, more serious charges, including negligent homicide and manslaughter.

Court paperwork shows that Justin Best is now accused of negligent homicide with a firearm, negligent homicide with a firearm as a principle/accomplice, reckless manslaughter, reckless manslaughter as a principle/accomplice and reckless conduct with a firearm.

Londonderry police charged Best only with a count of reckless conduct when he was initially taken into custody, records show.

First responders said on Nov. 23, 2021 that they discovered Tyler Andrews, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach in the hallway of an apartment building at 27 Linlew Drive, Derry.

He later died at Elliot Hospital in Manchester.

About 20 minutes after police received an initial 911 call about the incident, Best reached out to police admitting that he was involved, according to Assistant County Attorney Jill Cook.

Best's court-appointed attorney, Deanna Campbell, said at his first court hearing that the defendant is a Londonderry High School graduate who lives with his father and worked as a bagger at a supermarket.

She went on to describe a diagnosis of Asperger syndrome, a developmental disorder on the autism spectrum that affects his ability to communicate and socialize. The attorney described the shooting as "a true accident."

The formal indictments include allegations that Best drew a .38 revolver from his pocket "while in close proximity to an altercation," and pointed it with his finger near the trigger.

Court documents name another individual, Ethan Babb, who left the apartment with Best and headed for Londonderry.

Best is a client at the Center for Life Management, where he is treated for anxiety and depression, his attorney said.

Campbell said that in this situation, the gun discharged after Best's arm was bumped in a scuffle.

"He cooperated with police and relinquished his firearm," she noted.

She said his criminal history is minimal, including a disorderly conduct arrest when he was 18.