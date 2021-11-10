Londonderry man flown to Mass. hospital after being hit by car

Nov. 10—LONDONDERRY — A 42-year-old Londonderry man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car early Wednesday, according to investigators.

Police believe the driver, a 58-year-old Londonderry woman, hit the pedestrian with a Kia Forte as he crossed the street toward 7-Eleven, at 162 Rockingham Road, Londonderry.

Capt. Patrick Cheetham said she is cooperating with the investigation and criminal charges were not immediately filed.

Both identities are being withheld from the public pending notification of the victim's family, Cheetham said.

The area was shut down for several hours as a medical helicopter landed and investigators worked at the scene starting at 6 a.m.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact lead investigator Sgt. Ryan Buker at rbuker@londonderrynhpd.org or 603-425-5951.

Tips can also be made anonymously via Facebook, the Londonderry Police Department website or by calling 603-425-5999.