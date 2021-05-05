Londonderry man pleads guilty to witness tampering

May 5—LONDONDERRY — Daniel Gentile, 60, will spend at least a year and a half in jail after pleading guilty Tuesday to witness tampering.

Records show the Londonderry man was indicted in March for a count of second-degree assault and five counts of witness tampering, however, all but one of the witness tampering allegations were nolle prossed as part of a plea deal.

In taking the deal, he admitted to calling the woman he's accused of assaulting and telling her not to testify, "or I'm going to do 3 to 7 (years) upstate," according to statements made in court.

Police paperwork says Gentile hit the woman in the face and head hard enough to cause a brain bleed.

Despite being incarcerated while awaiting a resolution of the case, Gentile's sentence will not include any pre-trial confinement credit. He will have to meaningfully participate in treatment, and complete a batterers intervention program when released on parole.

Gentile objected in court that "I didn't batter" and "this case has nothing to do with battering." He said he will agree only to "move this thing along."

Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway outlined in court Gentile's history of domestic violence and criminal convictions dating back to at least the mid-1990s.

She highlighted arrests for alleged home invasion, kidnapping, witness intimidation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, operating under the influence, drug possession and probation violations.

Gentile was most recently sentenced to a year in jail with all but two months suspended — if he remained on good behavior — following a domestic dispute and hours-long standoff with police in 2020.

Londonderry police teamed up with a regional SWAT team and crisis negotiators to make the arrest following a call from a concerned family member about a domestic dispute on Beacon Street.

Police said at the time that Gentile spoke on the phone with an officer who asked him to walk outside and surrender peacefully. Instead, police say Gentile began talking about weapons he had on him.

No firearms or explosives were discovered, according to police.

The victim spoke in court Tuesday, telling the judge she was sorry this was happening. She described Gentile as a "generous man with a warm heart," impacted greatly by alcoholism and addiction.