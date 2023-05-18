Londonderry: More than 100 jobs to be cut at Seagate factory

It's believed 116 people will be affected

More than 100 staff at Seagate Technology in Londonderry are to be made redundant, BBC News NI understands.

Speculation had been mounting for weeks that there would be job losses at the Springtown factory as part of a global restructuring operation by the company.

It is believed 116 people will be affected, out of a total workforce of 1,400.

Some managers had already been informed they are to take a pay cut of 10%.

The data storage company is one of the north west's biggest employers.

Opened in 1993, the factory produces a tiny specialised part for hard drives called a recording head.

Seagate said previously that it was in the middle of a global restructuring progress.

It said the restructuring was "in response to changes in macroeconomic and business conditions", and it expected the process to be "substantially completed by the end of the current quarter".

In April, chief executive of Seagate, Dave Morley, said the company had experienced "weaker than expected nearline demand" among its large customers.

Mr Morley announced that revenue had come in "at the low-end of our guidance range", making "a severe impact on our reported margins and profitability".

In response to this, he said: "We are taking aggressive actions to lower our cost structure while still positioning Seagate to thrive over the long-term and sustain our technology leadership."

Seagate has been approached by BBC News NI for comment about the job losses.

In a statement, Unite the Union described the job losses at the Springtown site as unnecessary and unjustified.

"There's no real justification for redundancies or attacks on workers' pay," Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said.

"It seems that while workers must pay the price of short-term production problems there are no issues with paying out large dividends to shareholders."