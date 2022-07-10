Londonderry police investigate after post office mailbox is broken into

Jul. 10—Police are investigating after a mailbox at the Londonderry Post Office was broken into over the weekend.

Londonderry police reported they received a call Sunday morning reporting suspicious activity at the Post Office on Nashua Road.

Police report one of the mailboxes was broken into. Investigators believe it happened sometime between 3:45 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday.

It is unclear at this time whether any mail was taken from the box.

Police said anyone with information regarding damage done to the 3rd drop mailbox at the Londonderry Post Office to call Officer Delforte at 603-432-1118.

Vandalizing or damaging a mailbox is considered a criminal act. Mail cannot be delivered to a damaged mailbox. The mail inside could be destroyed, which could include important documents, necessary medicine, or other important items.

Mailboxes are protected by federal law and crimes against mailboxes (and the mail inside) are investigated by postal inspectors. Those convicted of destruction of federal property could spend up to three years in jail and be fined up to $250,000, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

Officials report mail thieves are often looking to secure:

* Credit card applications

* Checks or money orders

* Bank statements

* Prescription drugs

* Personal identifying information