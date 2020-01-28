Is LondonMetric Property Plc's (LON:LMP) CEO Being Overpaid?

In 2013 Andrew Jones was appointed CEO of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

Check out our latest analysis for LondonMetric Property

How Does Andrew Jones's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that LondonMetric Property Plc is worth UK£1.9b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as UK£2.6m for the year to March 2019. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at UK£533k. Importantly, there may be performance hurdles relating to the non-salary component of the total compensation. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from UK£1.5b to UK£4.9b, we found the median CEO total compensation was UK£1.7m.

As you can see, Andrew Jones is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean LondonMetric Property Plc is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at LondonMetric Property has changed over time.

LSE:LMP CEO Compensation, January 28th 2020 More

Is LondonMetric Property Plc Growing?

Over the last three years LondonMetric Property Plc has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 13% per year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 12% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has LondonMetric Property Plc Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 75%, over three years, would leave most LondonMetric Property Plc shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at LondonMetric Property Plc with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. On top of that, in the same period, returns to shareholders have been great. Considering this fine result for shareholders, we daresay the CEO compensation might be apt. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling LondonMetric Property (free visualization of insider trades).

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.