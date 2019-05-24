CORRECTED-London's FTSE gains, led by miners; Mothercare surges

(Removes reference to Mothercare being a blue-chip stock)

* FTSE 100 up 0.5%, FTSE 250 up 0.6%

* Miners, consumers biggest support on main index

* Mothercare jumps after FY results

May 24 (Reuters) - Britain's main index firmed on Friday, helped by strong gains in mining heavyweights, while retailer Mothercare jumped after it reported a narrower annual loss and a lower debt burden.

The FTSE 100 was 0.5% higher by 0720 GMT while more domestically-focused midcaps were up 0.6%.

All sectors in the main index were in positive territory as risk appetite got a lift from U.S. President Donald Trump predicting a swift end to the trade war with China.

Mothercare was the standout across UK indexes, up 19.1% to be on course for its best day in a year after its annual report showed restructuring efforts were paying off.

Broader gains in the FTSE 100 were led by miners and consumer stocks. Miners gained 1%, breaking a four-day losing streak, after copper prices rebounded from their lowest since Jan. 14 as the dollar dipped. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)