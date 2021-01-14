London's 'thinnest' home measuring only 6 feet wide is up for sale for $1.3 million. Take a look inside.

The skinny home is painted a distinct shade of blue, and used to be a hat store. Winkworth Shepherd's Bush

A home located in Shepherd's Bush, west London measuring only 6 feet wide is currently for sale.

Despite its narrow width, it boasts 1,034 square feet of space with two bedrooms, a landscaped garden, and a roof terrace.

Fashion photographer Juergen Teller bought the property, which used to be a hat store, in the 1990s and converted it into a home.

"It's quirky and charming and great for entertaining," Winkworth realtor David Myers told Insider.

The house is on the market for $1.3 million (£950,000).

A London property measuring just 6 feet wide that's been described by its realtor as "possibly London's thinnest home" is currently for sale for $1.3 million (£950,000).

The house is located in Shepherd's Bush, west London, and used to be a hat store. Fashion photographer Juergen Teller converted the store into a home in the '90s, and "Pride and Prejudice" actor Simon Woods later lived in the home between 2006 and 2008.

The property was renovated by Teller to maximize space and despite its narrow width, boasts a generous 1,034 square feet over five floors. There are two bedrooms, a study, a bathroom with closet space, a roof terrace, and a landscaped garden.

Its current owner bought the home in 2009 for $812,993 (£525,000) and is now selling to move overseas.

Here's what London's "thinnest" home looks like on the inside.

The quirky home used to be a hat store and still uses the original shop window, featuring a bowler hat lampshade.

The property's exterior painted in a distinctive shade of blue. Winkworth Shepherd's Bush

According to a 2017 blog post by New Shepherd's Bush Blog, the window display used to change often. These have included a Halloween display and another featuring an Oxford Street sign along with a doll that resembles Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

The property is split over five floors, allowing for ample space by "layering" different rooms of the house.

The home boasts 1,034 square feet of space. Floorsquared Limited/ Winkworth Shepherd's Bush

The entrance hallway has cabinets and shelves on one side, using white walls and mirrors to create more space.

The property has lots of light with windows on both ends of each floor. Winkworth Shepherd's Bush

David Myers of Winkworth Shepherd's Bush, who is handling the sale, told Insider that the house would be suited towards "creative types such as media people, designers, and photographers" and "is not designed to be a family home."

Just beyond the property's ornate entrance is a reception room that's a little larger than the front, measuring 7 feet wide.

The room also features a working fireplace. Winkworth Shepherd's Bush

The bathroom also doubles up as a closet, which illustrates how every bit of space is utilized throughout the property.

The bathroom can be partly seen from the mezzanine on the floor above. Winkworth Shepherd's Bush

The kitchen is found on the basement level, and uses light colors and mirrors to create an airy, spacious feeling.

The kitchen is located on the lower ground floor of the property. Winkworth Shepherd's Bush

The kitchen is also equipped with an AGA cast iron cooker.

The kitchen and dining area would be an ideal space to host dinner parties. Winkworth Shepherd's Bush

The dining room leading to the property's landscaped garden also includes a church pew, which speaks to the home's uniqueness.

The space also utilizes skylights to let in more natural light. Winkworth Shepherd's Bush

The house features windows on both ends of the property on each floor, helping to create the illusion of a bigger space by letting in as much light as possible. The dining area also happens to be the home's widest point at 9 feet 11 inches.

There's even enough space for a garden, which has been fully landscaped.

The garden is wider than the house, measuring approximately 16 feet across. Winkworth Shepherd's Bush

The roof terrace is located on the property's second floor, which has a bedroom space and a study that can be easily converted into another bedroom.

Great for a romantic evening, or a reading session underneath the night sky. Winkworth Shepherd's Bush

The main bedroom is located on the top floor and includes a built-in bed.

The bedroom makes use of its space by moving closets to the floor below. Winkworth Shepherd's Bush

A mezzanine on the top floor overlooks the bathroom and feature wall.

The mezzanine opens up the space, adding the property's light and airy feel. Winkworth Shepherd's Bush

Another view of the home's reception room shows the entrance and well-lit hallway, which is surprisingly spacious.

The reception is also very homely, making it hard to imagine that it was once a hat store. Winkworth Shepherd's Bush

Myers told Insider that the property was built as part of a terrace of houses in the Victorian era.

"I think people are drawn to them simply because of their unique charm, character, and originality. After all, how many of us can say we live in something so eccentric instead of the more conventional home we all seem to gravitate to?" Myers said.

More information about the listing can be found here.

