A lone boy was found dead on a hiking trail near Las Vegas, and police are asking teachers to help identify him

Mia Jankowicz
·3 min read
A composite image showing a Google Map of the area outside Las Vegas where the body was found, and the police&#39;s image of the boy.
A satellite view of the trailhead where the body was found (left) and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's image of the boy. Google Maps/LVMPD

  • Police are asking for help identifying a boy who was found dead on a hiking trail near Las Vegas.

  • The boy, whose body was found Friday, is believed to be a victim of homicide.

  • Police have released a new image of the boy, who was misidentified Saturday in a false alarm.

A young boy who was found dead on a hiking trail near Las Vegas on Friday is continuing to mystify police, who have asked teachers in the area to help identify him.

On Sunday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a digitally enhanced image of the boy, who they estimate to be between eight and 12 years old. He is believed to be Hispanic, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

"We are asking teachers in particular to pay close attention to this new digitally enhanced picture. Detectives believe the victim is between the ages of 8 and 12, he is 4'11" and weighs 123 pounds," the police said in a Sunday statement.

The boy was found near the forest area of the Mountain Springs Trailhead, near mile marker 20 on State Route 160, the police said in a statement.

A group of hikers found his body behind a bush just off the trail in the early morning, the Review-Journal reported.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body had likely been left there within the previous 12 hours, according to LVMPD.

The police are treating the death as a homicide. Lieutenant Raymond Spencer of the LVMPD told CNN that police are not releasing any details of injuries to his body, and Clark County coroner's office have yet to confirm how he died.

According to the Review-Journal, there are no missing persons reports matching his description.

There was one false positive, police reported, after a mother mistakenly identified him as her eight-year-old son having seen an earlier sketch released by police to media.

A pencil sketch portrait of a young boy, used in the LVMPD&#39;s attempts to identify a body found near Las Vegas.
This sketch of the victim was released by LVMPD on Friday. It led to a false positive. LVMPD

This sparked a manhunt and a press conference Saturday morning, as the boy had last been seen heading out with his father and half-brother the night before.

However, both boys and their father were later found "camping in an area in central Utah that was outside of cellphone reception," the LVMPD said.

Spencer said at a second Saturday news conference that the resemblance had been very close.

"I looked at these photos, detectives have looked at these photos, and the mother has looked at these photos," the Review-Journal reported him as saying. "There is a very, very close resemblance when you look at the photographs."

From the location of the dead young boy's body, it is possible that he was from the nearby cities of Las Vegas, Pahrump, Baker, among others, the police said.

A local resident has put up a wooden cross marked "RIP Sweet Child" near where police had been investigating, the Review-Journal reported.

