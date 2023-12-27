Lone Butte man accused of firing gun during dispute

Dec. 26—A Lone Butte man was arrested Saturday after police claimed he fired a single shot from the doorway of his home while his girlfriend and others ran in fear.

Dewayne Lee Anstey, 36, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the incident, according to a statement of probable cause filed in the case by a Santa Fe County sheriff's deputy.

A witness told the deputy she had been drinking with Anstey, his girlfriend and another man when the suspect became "irate" and "began yelling and cursing at everyone," according to the statement.

The witness told the deputy the three hid in a bedroom, along with two children, the statement said. The witness told the deputy Anstey kicked down the door and could be seen holding a gun, according to the document.

After Anstey's girlfriend headbutted him, the witness told the deputy the five ran out of the residence. Anstey stood at the front door and fired a single shot, which did not injure anyone, according to the statement.

Anstey, who had a bloody nose, told the deputy someone had kicked in his front door and beat him up, but the deputy wrote "the stories that Dewayne provided were not consistent with the incident," according to the statement of probable cause.