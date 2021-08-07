  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A lone GOP senator is slowing down the Biden infrastructure bill he's already opposed to

Joseph Zeballos-Roig,Michelle Mark
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
bill hagerty
Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) walks through the Senate Subway for a series of amendment votes in the Capitol Building on August 03, 2021 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

  • One Republican senator is holding up President Joe Biden's bipartisan infrastructure bill.

  • The bill is anticipated to pass this weekend, but one senator is refusing to fast-track it.

  • "I'm not slowing the bill down," Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee told Insider.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee is opposed to President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill. But he went another step further on Saturday by refusing to expedite a vote on it, arguing that he cannot speed up something that will add to the national deficit.

The bipartisan $1.2 trillion bill is already anticipated to reach final passage this weekend, and cleared the upper chamber Saturday afternoon in a 67-27 procedural vote that included 18 Republicans. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was among them.

The bill includes federal spending on high-speed internet, and new roads, bridges, and highways. Congressional leaders tried in recent days to fast-track the bill by getting unanimous consent from every senator - but even one holdout can derail that process. Hagerty showed few signs of budging on Saturday.

"I'm not slowing the bill down," he told Insider. Hagerty repeatedly told reporters that he believes the bill should follow the "normal process" and that there is "no purpose, in my view, to allow an acceleration." His opposition to accelerating the voting process could push the bill's passage into Tuesday.

On Saturday evening, a small group was seen crowding around Hagerty on the Senate floor. The group included Republican Sens. Rob Portman, Lisa Murkowski, John Thune, and Ted Cruz.

The freshman Tennessee senator, a staunch opponent of the bill, has cited the Congressional Budget Office's projection that the bill will increase the deficit by $256 billion.

"Despite this news, I was asked to consent to expedite the process and pass it," he said in a statement Friday. "I could not, in good conscience, allow that to happen at this hour."

During another huddle with reporters on Saturday, Hagerty explained his opposition to the bill and argued he was "not holding this up at all." Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware was walking by and cut in: "Yes he is."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Senate edges toward infrastructure bill vote

    Senators convened Saturday for a second consecutive weekend session on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and passage of the $1 trillion package could wrap up quickly or drag on for days if opponents try to slow President Joe Biden's big priority. (Aug. 7)

  • $1 trillion infrastructure bill advances in U.S. Senate

    In another rare weekend session, the U.S. Senate on Saturday voted to advance a $1 trillion infrastructure package - a procedural yet important step forward after months of negotiations between President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of senators. The vote came after an impassioned plea from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. “We can get this done the easy way or the hard way. In either case, the Senate will stay in session until we finish our work. It's up to my Republican colleagues how long it takes." Senators agreed to limit debate on the legislation, which represents the biggest investment in decades in America's physical infrastructure including roads, bridges, airports and waterways. The chamber's top Republican, Mitch McConnell, also signaled support for the bill. “I hope senators can work together in a bipartisan way to get more amendments up and continue improving this important bill. Our colleagues on both sides deserve to be heard." The timing for passage remains unclear, as lawmakers prepare for possible votes on amendments and are working behind closed doors to reach an agreement that would allow the Senate to complete its work on the legislation quickly. Passage would be a major victory for Schumer, Biden and a bipartisan group of senators who spent months crafting the package, and would send the bill on to the House of Representatives. In a tweet Saturday, Biden wrote:"The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal is a historic, once-in-a-generation investment in our nation's infrastructure…… We can't afford not to do it."

  • CNN’s Jim Acosta Suggests Naming New COVID Variants After Anti-Vax GOP Politicians

    CNN anchor Jim Acosta took Republican politicians to task on Saturday for their anti-vaccination messaging, suggesting that future COVID-19 variants should be named after them. “People should not have to die so some politicians can own the libs. They’re not owning anybody,” Acosta said, calling out elected leaders including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Missouri Senator Josh Hawley. “But they may end up owning the pandemic, because they’re prolonging it.” Acosta put a particular focus on DeS

  • Former acting AG Jeffrey Rosen provides 7 hours of testimony before Senate panel investigating election interference

    Rosen's testimony, said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., showed how "close the country came to total catastrophe."

  • Biden praises Olympians for inspiring Americans with courage

    President Joe Biden praised U.S. Olympians for navigating the difficulties of a coronavirus-tarnished games with “moral courage" that made Americans' “hearts swell" with pride. Biden, along with first lady Jill Biden, spoke with Team USA in a Zoom call Saturday evening from their home near Wilmington, Delaware. The couple extended an invitation to the athletes to visit the White House in the fall to celebrate their accomplishments.

  • Trump blasts $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package as 'a disgrace' before key vote, criticizes McConnell's leadership

    Trump accused Senate Republicans of bowing to Democrats and warned them to "think twice before you approve this terrible deal."

  • GOP fears Trump ally Herschel Walker can’t beat Warnock in George Senate race: report

    Earlier this year, former President Donald Trump called on his longtime friend, retired NFL star Herschel Walker, to run against […] The post GOP fears Trump ally Herschel Walker can’t beat Warnock in George Senate race: report appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Zach LaVine wins gold at the Olympics with Team USA. His next challenge: Winning with a revamped Bulls team.

    Behind Kevin Durant’s 29 points, the U.S. men’s basketball team won its fourth consecutive gold medal with an 87-82 victory against France on Friday night in Saitama, Japan. The victory offered some redemption for Team USA, which had dropped back-to-back games against France in the Olympics opener in Tokyo and at the 2019 World Cup. Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine will bring home a gold medal, ...

  • Schumer accuses Republicans of slowing down $1 trillion infrastructure package after a lone GOP Senator snarled up the timeline

    A sole Republican senator blocked efforts to speed up the package of Biden's landmark infrastructure bill.

  • Florida Man Arrested After Biting Off Part of Friend's Ear in Fight

    The incident took place as James was on vacation with three friends, when one passed out and he put her in wheelbarrow, according to local authorities.

  • Nunes sees 'challenge' in Garland attempting to 'bury' Durham report

    A top House Republican doubts the Justice Department will allow the release of any report from special counsel John Durham.

  • Japan to douse Olympic flame of Games transformed by pandemic and drama

    Japan will douse its more than year-old Olympic flame on Sunday, closing out a Tokyo Games that were upended by the pandemic and transformed by the drama of politics, dazzling sport and deeply personal turmoil. While the bubble https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/tale-two-cities-bubble-tokyo-outside-2021-07-29 - the set of venues and hotels to which Olympic visitors were largely confined - appeared to hold, elsewhere some things fell apart. Fuelled by the Delta variant of the virus, daily infections spiked to more than 5,000 for the first time in Tokyo, threatening to overwhelm its hospitals.

  • Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Includes $175 Million Toward Far-Flung Alaskan Projects

    The bill, negotiated in part by Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, provides up to $175 million for the Denali Commission, a federal body tasked with promoting rural infrastructure in Alaska.

  • Virus surge sends ripples of alarm through Democrats

    The resurgence of the coronavirus has reshaped the early contours of the midterm elections, with some Democrats beginning to distance themselves from the Biden administration and more directly blame Republicans, reflecting their growing alarm on an issue that long played to their political advantage. Democrats had hoped to pivot from Biden's success on the pandemic to pitch the party's economic agenda, including sweeping proposals on infrastructure and social programs. But the rise in covid-19 c

  • Adam Shaheen: NFL won’t “strongarm” me into getting vaccinated

    Some players are more than good enough to take a stand against vaccination without having to worry about getting released. And some players are Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen. Shaheen, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, told reporters on Saturday that the NFL is “not going to strongarm me” into getting vaccinated. He vowed that [more]

  • Sen. Joe Manchin signals he won't back renewal of federal jobless aid for gig workers and long-term unemployed past Labor Day

    "I'm done with extensions," he told Insider. "The economy is coming back." His opposition could torpedo aid to at least 7.5 million people.

  • Geraldo Rivera’s Spat With Dan Bongino Spills Onto Twitter: He’s ‘Full of S–t’

    Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera took his spat with Dan Bongino from “Hannity” Thursday night to Twitter Friday morning. “Tuesday #Florida suffered over 17,000 new Covid cases; on Wednesday another 17,000 new cases.I was right. @dbongino-as usual-was full of sh–. And he owes me a $1000. Speaking of bullsh–, popular #GovRonDeSantis better stop gaslighting & pay attention to his afflicted state,” the correspondent at large wrote. The expletives were a step up in intensity following Thursday’s on-air brawl

  • Texas House Democrats file lawsuit in fight against coming home to vote on election reforms

    Nearly two dozen Texas House Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C., last month to stymie GOP-backed election reforms sued top Republicans in the state whom they say violated their rights in measures taken to bring them home to vote.

  • Jennifer Aniston doubles down after receiving criticism over removing non-vaccinated people from her life: 'We have to care about more than just ourselves'

    Aniston previously said that she has cut ties with "a few people" in her personal life after they "refused" to get the vaccine.

  • Video of deputy's drug collapse questioned

    Some experts expressed doubts about the scenario. "You can't just touch fentanyl and overdose," physician Ryan Marino said.