Lone officer responding to 'shots fired' call surrounded and attacked by mob, video shows

A Florida police officer responding alone to a “shots fired” call was surrounded and attacked by a mob after arriving on the scene, police said.

"Our police officer was actually responding to a report of gunshots, shots being fired, so equate that to a potential active shooter situation,” said Steve Zona, the president of the Fraternal Order of Police in Jacksonville. "When he got down there to try and get people to disperse, one of the people from the crowd actually attacked our police officer."

Footage uploaded to social media captured the moment a crowd descended on the officer, who had a rifle slung on his back, and then pushed him to the ground while shouting expletives at him. The officer punched and kicked as some bystanders could be heard laughing about the attack in the background.

VIRAL VIDEO SHOWS THREE WOMEN DANCING ON TOP OF MOVING CHICAGO POLICE CAR AS ONLOOKERS CHEER THEM ON

The video then shows the officer regaining his footing as the person recording runs away while laughing about the incident.

Zona said he was disappointed that nobody in the crowd stepped in to assist the officer.

"We have tremendous support here in the community, and I don't think what happened to our police officer is a direct reflection of our community here in Jacksonville. I say it's a direct reflection of the people there," Zona said.

While the video did not capture the moments after the officer was able to regain his footing, Zona said the lone officer was able to perform a "takedown and arrest of the suspected attacker.”

The officer was responding to a call reporting that multiple vehicles in the area were being burglarized, with the officer being informed by a complainant once he arrived that she had heard gunshots fired.

The officer then identified the group of about eight people fighting on a nearby road and approached while calling for backup. The officer then attempted to separate two of the people while shouting verbal commands for them to stop, eventually leading to the incident caught on camera.

Story continues

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Police eventually arrested 23-year-old Jermisha Ramsey in connection to the attack, and she now faces charges of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, and street fighting.

The officer, who was not named, reportedly suffered "multiple abrasions" due to the attack.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Law Enforcement, Social Media, Crime

Original Author: Michael Lee

Original Location: Lone officer responding to 'shots fired' call surrounded and attacked by mob, video shows