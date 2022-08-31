Lone Star Awarded $216.5 Million in Dispute With South Korea

Shinhye Kang and Kyungji Cho
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea was ordered to pay Lone Star Funds $216.5 million plus interest following a decade-long dispute over the US private equity firm’s sale of Korea Exchange Bank.

The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, a World Bank arbitration tribunal known as ICSID, delivered the ruling to the South Korean government. Arbitrators only accepted about 4.6% of Lone Star’s $4.68 billion in claims, Seoul’s Justice Ministry said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The government finds the ruling regrettable and will seek measures such as an annulment or a stay of enforcement, the ministry said in a separate statement.

Lone Star Funds initiated the arbitration in 2012, claiming it suffered losses because the financial regulator used discriminatory measures to delay the sale of its stake in Korea Exchange Bank and the tax office imposed “contradictory” taxation. South Korea argued that its administrative steps regarded Lone Star fairly based on the principle of equal treatment for domestic and foreign citizens according to international laws.

Lone Star bought a controlling stake in Korea Exchange Bank in 2003 following the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis that led South Korea to accept a $57 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund. The buyout firm planned to sell the stake to HSBC Holdings Plc in 2007 but the UK bank dropped its $6.3 billion bid in 2008 after South Korean authorities left the proposed transaction in limbo because of legal disputes.

The stake was eventually sold to South Korea’s Hana Financial Group Inc. for 3.9 trillion won ($2.9 billion) in 2012 after price-cut negotiations during the fund’s legal tussle. Before the sale, Lone Star, founded by John Grayken to buy distressed assets, recouped 2.9 trillion won in pretax profit on its 2.15 trillion won investment in the bank, through dividends and share sales, Korea Exchange Bank data showed at the time.

(Updates with South Korea’s reaction in the third paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

