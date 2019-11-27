'The loneliest club': For survivors caught in endless loop of mass shootings, time doesn't always heal

Jerry Wright was supposed to celebrate his 34th birthday this past weekend. He was supposed to decorate the Christmas tree with his mother after Thanksgiving dinner — their annual ritual — and celebrate the holidays with his newborn nephews.

Instead, his mother spent the weekend giving away baskets of Thanksgiving food in Jerry's honor.

"Holidays aren’t the same anymore," Jerry's mother, Maria, said.

Jerry Wright was one of 49 people shot and killed at Pulse nightclub in Orlando in 2016 — and just one of the hundreds of people who've died in mass shootings in recent years.

"I would do anything to have my son back. It’s been three and a half years, and I miss him every single day," Wright said. "They say time heals, but it doesn’t heal this."

For survivors living in an age when society has grown numb to a seemingly endless loop of mass shootings, the holiday season can feel particularly painful.

Times of intense triggers about the loss of a loved one are more likely to happen around anniversary times, when another shooting happens, and during the holidays, said Robin Gurwitch, a professor and psychologist at Duke University Medical Center.

During those times, some survivors turn to faith. Sharon Risher lost her mother, two cousins and a childhood friend in 2015 when a white supremacist killed nine people at a bible study at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

"I light candles on their birthdays. I have a special place in my room I call my faith corner. On Christmas, I’ll say a prayer," she said.

For Sari Kaufman, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, last year's shooting still feels surreal — a former student opened fire at the high school, killing 17 students and staff and wounding 17 others.

"All the emotions are so raw even two years after," Kaufman, 17, said. "Getting our diplomas, and graduating, and getting our cap and gown and knowing that ... I think some of my friends still haven’t processed everything."

Mass shootings: Including El Paso and Dayton, there have been 112 people killed in mass shootings this year.

'It puts me right back'

Since 2006, nearly 1,800 people have died in a mass shooting in the U.S. (defined as a shooting with at least four fatalities, not including the suspect), according to the USA TODAY/Associated Press/Northeastern University mass killings database. Other databases track more shootings and cite higher totals.

In 2019 alone, there have been 32 mass shootings and 170 fatalities — the most mass shooting incidents in more than a decade, according to the database. Many more victims have been psychologically scarred.

"There’s so many happening that we’re beginning to forget," Wright said. "Somebody told me recently that there’s so many they all begin to run together. And that’s the biggest tragedy."

Wright said that when she hears about another mass shooting, she can't bear to watch the news coverage.

"It puts me right back. I know exactly what those parents or loved ones are going through," Wright said. "I don’t want to take away from the mother whose son dies in her arms when he goes to take out the trash. Those stories are just as terrible as mine. But in a mass shooting, this horrible thing happens to you in such a public way."

For Risher, news of shootings that affect minority groups, in particular, hurts the most.

"In my black experience, in being a minority — the (Tree of Life) synagogue shooting, it hurt," she said. "When it really gets to hate crimes, then that hits home even more because now you’re party of a minority of a minority. We have subsections of mass shootings. Is that not crazy?"

Risher had been on a speaking tour about the Charleston shooting when she heard the news about Parkland.

"I thought I was going to die," she said. "... When I saw that it was the school, I felt like someone hit me in the chest with a hammer."

School shootings strike a particular chord for Kaufman. Earlier this month, a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, left three teens dead, including the gunman.

"When I saw the Saugus school shooting, it brings me back to everything on the day — how the news reports come in, the interviews," she said. "We completely lost our innocence that day."