A Lonely New Yorker Summons Love Through the Supernatural
In “The Love Spell,” by Jane Stiles and Meryl Jones Williams, a lovelorn babysitter performs a love spell that leads to a surprising and heartfelt connection.
In “The Love Spell,” by Jane Stiles and Meryl Jones Williams, a lovelorn babysitter performs a love spell that leads to a surprising and heartfelt connection.
There are roughly 30,000 American citizens in Ukraine. President Joe Biden said earlier this week it would be "wise" for them to leave the country.
That said, "it’s not like his statement is groundless," Gunn added
Andy Cohen says he didn't remember part of his alcohol-induced New Year’s Eve special. Here's what that means, according to experts.
Other residents of Yellow Springs, Ohio, also complained, and the town decided to pull the affordable housing component of the development.
The adult film actor slammed the disgraced attorney after he was found guilty of cheating her out of a large chunk of an advance for a book.
A Virginia man was found guilty of murdering his adopted stepdaughter by forcefully giving her a lethal dose of heroin. On Monday, jurors took 45 minutes to find 43-year-old Wesley Hadsell guilty of first-degree murder and concealment of a body, according to WAVY 10. It was the second time Wesley stood trial for the murder of his adopted daughter, 18-year-old Angelica Hadsell Angelica disappeared while visiting her parents’ home in the Tarrallton area of Norfolk in March 2015, according to the N
Brooke Shields poses topless in ad for Jordache jeans more than 40 years after her famous Calvin Klein ads, saying, “This is my 56-year-old body.”
Giambi played for the Royals, Red Sox, Phillies and alongside his brother Jason with the A's.
Following the death of Bob Saget due to head trauma, medical professionals tell PEOPLE why it's so important to remain vigilant after a head injury
A large bull moose trampled a Iditarod dog sled team in Alaska for almost an hour even after the owner emptied her gun.
Bob Saget’s family has released a statement confirming that the comic actor died from head trauma. Here is the family’s statement: “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful. […]
I tasted canned versions of the classic meal from Hormel, Wolf Brand, Amy's, and Campbell's to find the best convenient option for Super Bowl Sunday.
Donald Trump roiled Georgia Republicans with an endorsement in a crowded House primary as the former president molds the political landscape to try to defeat the state's GOP governor.
EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/ReutersThe 15-year-old figure-skating sensation whose unprecedented quad jumps powered Russia to the team figure skating gold at the Beijing Winter Olympics was reported today to have failed a drug test before competition.The report from the Inside the Games news website naming Kamila Valieva as the athlete at the center of the latest Russian doping scandal came after the International Olympic Committee twice delayed the formal medal ceremony at which she and her five Russian
A Black Federal Express driver says that he was shot at by a white man during his shift. The 24-year-old man has given pictures to […]
Former Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn, now at UCF, was asked about Bryan Harsin on Wednesday.
No one in the NBA, including the Pacers, expected the Kings to trade Tyrese Haliburton
Jennifer Crumbley's coworker testified Tuesday that Jennifer and her husband, James Crumbley, were seeing other people throughout 2021.
A school bus driver was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after being shot in the head in Minneapolis.
Heart failure is a serious condition in which the heart muscle doesn't pump blood as well as it should. It's often the result of narrowed arteries from coronary artery disease or high blood pressure, which can weaken the heart over time. According to the Cleveland Clinic, roughly 5.7 million Americans are currently living with heart failure and about 550,000 new cases occur each year. It is the leading cause of hospitalization in people older than 65, and can be a life-threatening illness if lef