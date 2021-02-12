Lonely? You're not alone. Matchmakers are busier than ever during the pandemic

Arit John
The isolation of the last year has given single people time to look inward, reflect and — in some cases — redouble their efforts to find a partner. <span class="copyright">(Ross May / Los Angeles Times; Getty Images)</span>
The isolation of the last year has given single people time to look inward, reflect and — in some cases — redouble their efforts to find a partner. (Ross May / Los Angeles Times; Getty Images)

There has been no shortage of single women seeking Evin Rose's advice during the pandemic.

A typical day for the Los Angeles-based dating coach starts with a team meeting to work on marketing copy for her new course on cultivating self-worth, then posting a mini training to Instagram to help her nearly 14,000 followers upgrade their self-talk. She'll host one-on-one video calls with clients looking to date with intention, check in the dozen women in her Love Life Transformation group coaching class and lend her voice to relationship seminars and podcasts, including her own pre-Galentine's day self-love retreat for single women.

Last March, Rose landed in North Carolina to attend the wedding of one of her former clients when she got a text: The couple had canceled the wedding due to COVID-19. On the flight back, she began to worry. She wondered if people would still be looking for love amidst the uncertainty of the pandemic and the need to physically distance. But as she and other dating coaches and matchmakers learned, the isolation of the last year has given single people time to look inward, reflect and — in some cases — redouble their efforts to find a partner.

"I get a lot more people who are reaching out who are wanting to do the inner work," Rose said. "More and more people are recognizing what their internal blocks are, or they're recognizing what their own patterns are, the ways in which they're getting in their own way of connecting and creating healthy relationships."

Dating apps have seen a significant uptick in activity over the last year — Hinge reported a 19% increase in dates globally between 2019 and 2020 —but several single people have taken it one step further, seeking out dating coaches and matchmakers to help attract the right partner or do all the heavy lifting for them. Dating experts were both surprised and relieved to see a flood of interest at a time when the world was told to stay home.

Hiring a dating expert has long been an option for singles in need of a little (or a lot) of extra help finding someone suitable for a long-term relationship. But in a world where bars are closed and bumping into a stranger is an anxiety-inducing event, even more singles have been willing to pay anywhere from a few hundred to tens of thousands of dollars for a coach, dating course or matchmaker.

Alexis Germany, a Las Vegas-based dating coach who shares advice on her popular TikTok, said her business has tripled and she’s noticed an influx of straight male clients. “Women that have come to me typically are already knowing ‘I want a relationship,’” Germany said. By contrast, in the past, her male clients had just one goal: “How do I get women?”

That tone has shifted, she said. Male clients are now asking, "I’ve met this woman, and I don’t want to mess it up. What can I do to really cross that threshold and make it into something serious?’”

Matchmakers in the City, a Los Angeles-based firm, has seen so many new applications from singles hoping to join its database that it needed to hire another matchmaker, said cofounder Alessandra Conti.

Many of the new clients are people who were too occupied by work and travel to focus on dating before the pandemic, she said. And now dating has been scaled down too: A suitor who might have impressed their date with a fancy steak dinner at Mastro's might now have to settle for a picnic at the beach.

"L.A. is an intoxicating, romantic, fabulous city, but the whole goal of matchmaking and the whole goal of what we do is to really connect people in a genuine and authentic way," Conti said.

Conti said the company has seen more engagements than ever before, and even the couples who haven't made it that far are doing better than in past years. The company usually tries to cap membership at about 100 people, and generally sees about 10 to 15 members on "success protocol" — meaning their accounts have been paused as they explore a specific relationship. That's increased to about 25 members, she said.

Dating experts say their new customers are more dedicated to finding a committed relationship and, in some cases, more open-minded when it comes to where a match is located. Social distancing has forced people to live more of their lives online, where potential matches are just a video chat away. Matchmakers, accustomed to hearing people complain about arduous treks up and down the 405 or across town, are having more luck convincing people to think outside of their city — or at least to look beyond Los Angeles County.

For years Julie Ferman, a longtime matchmaker based in Los Angeles, tried to set up a woman in La Jolla with a man in Pasadena who refused to date anyone "south of the South Bay." That changed last spring, when the two met up for a socially distanced backyard date at a relative's house. "The reason I was able to make the date happen is because so many people were not on the 405 freeway that he was willing to drive down to Orange County to meet her and she was willing to drive up north to meet him," Ferman said. The couple is "madly in love" now, she said.

Tammy Shaklee, who runs H4M Matchmaking, an Austin, Texas-based firm that works with singles in the LGBTQ community across the country, has started matching couples based on their ties to certain areas. If a client has family members in Chicago, maybe they can squeeze in a date when they're able to visit again. Tech professionals, who in some cases have been given the green light to work remotely indefinitely, also are more open to long-distance (for now) romances, she said.

In other cases, the pandemic has become an immediate indicator of compatibility. Potential matches — or their matchmakers — have to discuss how they've approached social distancing and their views on the pandemic. Is one person only willing to meet virtually? Can a socially distanced date end with a hug? Do both parties work from home? Does either one live with elderly parents or immunocompromised individuals? Those questions can be difficult to broach early on but can lead to other thoughtful discussions.

“The beauty of it has been making more meaningful, deeper connections earlier on, because we're all experiencing this global pandemic together,” said Kara Laricks, a matchmaker with Three Day Rule located in Chicago. The company, founded in Los Angeles, and its matchmakers work with people in cities across the country.

Many experts have had to revamp their approach to adapt to the new, more socially distanced dating landscape and its dependence on dating apps. Prior to the pandemic Boston-based dating and confidence coach Nick Notas encouraged his predominantly male client base to focus on meeting women in person. During the pandemic however, he said his clients feel pressured to master app dating. He’s been offering tips on how to have engaging conversations over text and how to set up a profile that’s appealing.

"I believe everyone can learn all this stuff on their own," Notas said. "But why you come to a coach is really for that tailored work, the perspective, the feedback and the accountability."

Matchmakers, like their clients, have had to learn to master virtual dating.

Ferman, the Los Angeles-based matchmaker, has a more traditional set of rules for both parties in the video dates she organizes. Women should get dressed up just as they would for an in-person date. Men need to be sitting at their desk or chair, not wandering around or distracted. “I groom them into how to have a really good Zoom date,” she said.

Shaklee, of H4M Matchmaking, recommends setting up the video date device in the living room — an in-person date wouldn't take place at a computer desk, after all — and doing a practice session with a friend or family member.

Laricks, who works with Three Day Rule's LGBTQ clients, said she's seen that virtual dates need to have a hard stop time in advance. Invite someone to a 45-minute happy hour Zoom, for example. Some people will be mentally drained after two hours of an amazing postwork Zoom date, while others crave the interaction and could keep talking for hours.

"If you don't set those boundaries and parameters ahead of the date, it's really hard for the person who's into it and exhausted to get off in a nice way without thinking the other person is going to think they're not interested," Laricks said.

In that same vein, she suggests going into dating right now without trying to predict the outcome or making assumptions.

"People have been all over the map in terms of emotion. People have gone through depression, people have had more work than they can handle, they've had less work than they wish. There have just been a lot of factors that have been at play in this past year," Laricks said. "I think that's been something that I certainly learned during this time, is to really let go of expectations, meet people where they are and then just enjoy taking things from there."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Biden says he believes ‘some minds may be changed’ on impeachment after dramatic Capitol attack videos

    President Biden predicted Thursday that the harrowing, previously unseen security footage from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that has been presented during President Trump’s impeachment trial could move some Republican senators to vote for a conviction.

  • Black physician's COVID-19 death highlights 'horrific' history of medical racism

    Dr. Susan Moore, a physician battling COVID-19, documented what she described as poor and hostile treatment she received at an Indiana hospital because she was a Black woman. Her death highlighted an issue that’s persisted among medical professionals since as early as the era of slavery.

  • Ex-boyfriend arrested after model's body found near highway

    Police officers were able to track down a Texas man after his details were found on a note in the 47-year-old’s pocket

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema effectively vetoes the Democrats' $15 minimum wage stimulus push

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D), the senior senator from Arizona, voted with her caucus to advance a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan that can pass with a party-line vote in the 50-50 Senate. But she won't support adding a federal minimum wage hike to the package, she tells Politico, effectively killing the push to include a $15 minimum wage in the legislation. That's one reason that Sinema, Politico said in its Friday profile, is "the most influential Democrat you never hear from." "What's important is whether or not it's directly related to short-term COVID relief, and if it's not, then I am not going to support it in this legislation," Sinema told Politico this week. "The minimum wage provision is not appropriate for the reconciliation process. It is not a budget item. And it shouldn't be in there." That goes for other Democratic wish-list items ruled out of bounds for budget reconciliation by the Senate parliamentarian. "There is no instance in which I would overrule a parliamentarian's decision," she said. Like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), who you do hear from, Sinema won't vote to eliminate the filibuster. In fact, she told Politico, "I want to restore the 60-vote threshold for all elements of the Senate's work." Sinema's frequent "breaks with her liberal colleagues are both a reflection of her state, which she won by a narrow margin in 2018, and her temperament," plus the fact that after years in Arizona's state legislature and U.S. Senate, she "has literally never served in the majority before — so she feels the minority's pain," Politico reports. Her Democratic colleagues "sense that Sinema is a team player regardless of her unique views," but "she still keeps Republicans at least as close as members of her own party," and she listens more than talks, Politico reports. You can read more about "one of the most quirky and interesting members of the stodgy Senate" — including her colorful wigs, deep purple and leopard print office decor, and friendship with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) — at Politico. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.

  • Spokesman: Muslim youth kills Ahmadi physician in Pakistan

    A Pakistani Muslim youth shot and killed an Ahmadi homeopathic doctor at his clinic in the northwestern city of Peshawar on Thursday, the police and a spokesman for the minority group said. The attacker on Dr. Abdul Qadir, 65, was immediately caught by residents and handed over to the local police. Saleem Uddin, a spokesman for Ahmadi community, released a statement condemning the attack and saying that members of their community were being constantly targeted because of their faith.

  • Father of child with Down’s syndrome confronts Marjorie Taylor Greene over disabled slur at GOP meeting

    Georgia congresswoman ‘doesn't represent my son or my family’, says Republican after exchange

  • Cuomo Chaos: N.Y. Dems Consider Revoking Emergency Powers as Nursing Home Coverup Unravels

    Democrats in the New York State Assembly will weigh rescinding Governor Cuomo’s emergency powers as one of his top aides attempts to walk back her stunning admission that the administration covered up the true number of COVID nursing home deaths in order to avoid being attacked by the Trump administration. The Democratic lawmakers plan to hold a conference Friday morning to discuss stripping the governor of the emergency powers granted to him last year when the pandemic began, local news outlet NY1 reported. Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa recently admitted that the Cuomo administration covered up the real data on coronavirus nursing home deaths in New York in order to hide the magnitude of the issue from federal authorities, the New York Post reported. She apologized to state Democratic lawmakers during a recent video conference call, saying “we froze” out of fear that the true death toll would “be used against us” by federal prosecutors. The state had been tabulating the deaths of nursing home residents who died after being transported to the hospital as hospital deaths, making it difficult to ascertain the actual number of residents who died. In September, the state Senate sought to obtain more accurate numbers from the state health department about the number of nursing home patients who died from the virus. Around the same time, former President Trump turned New York’s nursing home deaths into “a giant political football” and urged the Justice Department to investigate the administration, and “basically, we froze,” DeRosa said. “So we do apologize,” DeRosa told the New York Democratic lawmakers. “I do understand the position that you were put in. I know that it is not fair. It was not our intention to put you in that political position with the Republicans.” On Friday, DeRosa attempted to clarify her remarks, saying that she was simply “explaining that when we received the DOJ inquiry, we needed to temporarily set aside the Legislature’s request to deal with the federal request first.” “We informed the houses of this at the time,” DeRosa said in a statement. “We were comprehensive and transparent in our responses to the DOJ, and then had to immediately focus our resources on the second wave and vaccine rollout.” However, a bipartisan group of New York lawmakers is already calling for a thorough investigation of the matter, and some have called for Cuomo to be criminally prosecuted. Some Democrats have specifically urged the legislature to reconsider allowing Cuomo’s emergency powers, granted to him in March. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who often spars with Cuomo on local issues, said he agrees “100 percent” with stripping Cuomo of emergency powers. State Senator Andrew Gornardes, a Democrat, said Cuomo committed a “betrayal of the public trust” and urged the legislature to “reconsider its broad grant of emergency powers to the governor.” “There needs to be full accountability for what happened,” Gornardes wrote in a tweet. Cuomo traveled to Washington on Friday to meet with President Joe Biden about the Democrats’ COVID relief bill as backlash against the nursing home coverup mounted.

  • 12 Best Bedding Sets for Kids

    Sweet dreams are made of theseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Mike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siege

    New security camera footage unveiled Wednesday at former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial showed just how close the mob ransacking the Capitol on Jan. 6 came to nabbing former Vice President Mike Pence and his family. When U.S. Strategic Command saw the footage, CNN reported late Thursday, they realized how close the mob came to Pence's "nuclear football," the backup nuclear launch system a military aide carries near the vice president at all times in case the president is incapacitated. The military officer, apparently seen fleeing down back stairs with Pence and his family, never lost control of the backup "football," and Trump was safe in the White House during the entire period Pence was being hunted down, a defense official told CNN. That means the Pentagon would not have needed to deactivate Pence's nuclear launch system, even if they had been aware it was in danger. And if the insurrectionists had managed to grab the "football," they would not have been able to bypass the security systems, the official added. That's not the point, Kingston Reif of the Arms Control Association told CNN. "The risk associated with the insurrectionists getting their hands on Pence's football wasn't that they could have initiated an unauthorized launch. But had they stolen the football and acquired its contents, which include pre-planned nuclear strike options, they could have shared the contents with the world," creating "a security breach of almost incomprehensible proportions." The people who broke into the Capitol were clearly not opposed to taking home trophies. Florida Man, Helpfully, Includes Closeup Of Barcode On Damaged U.S. Senate Property In His Facebook Post About Storming The U.S. Capitol pic.twitter.com/d5cSXVkkEA — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) February 11, 2021 Thankfully, we never have to know what they would have done had they found Pence, or his nuclear strike machine. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.

  • Taiwan expresses 'admiration' for Biden concern in Xi call

    Taiwan's government expressed its thanks to and "admiration" for U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday after he told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping of his concerns about Beijing's pressure against the island China, which claims as its own territory. Biden's government, which took office on Jan. 20, has moved to reassure democratic Taiwan that its commitment to them is "rock solid", especially after China stepped up its military activity near the island shortly after Biden's inauguration. Biden, in his call with Xi, underscored his "fundamental concerns about Beijing's coercive and unfair practices, its crackdown in Hong Kong, reported human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and increasingly assertive actions in the region, including toward Taiwan", according to the White House.

  • Judge declines new arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse

    A judge on Thursday refused prosecutors’ request to issue a new arrest warrant for an 18-year-old from Illinois accused of killing two people during a police brutality protest in Wisconsin last summer. Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger alleged that Kyle Rittenhouse failed to update his address when he moved out of his Antioch apartment in November, amounting to a bail violation. In addition to a new arrest warrant, Binger asked Judge Bruce Schroeder to increase Rittenhouse's bail by $200,000.

  • Josh Hawley's wife pens Fox News editorial detailing protests, death threats over husband's election response

    Ms Hawley called the protest 'an assault' on her home, though there was no damage and no violence occurred

  • White House deputy press secretary reportedly threatened to 'destroy' reporter

    TJ Ducklo, White House deputy press secretary, reportedly threatened to "destroy" a reporter pursuing a story about his relationship. After the Biden aide earlier this week was revealed to be dating Alexi McCammond, a political journalist for Axios, Vanity Fair reported that Ducklo tried to intimidate Politico reporter Tara Palmeri while she was pursuing a story about the relationship, threatening to ruin her reputation if she published it. "I will destroy you," Ducklo reportedly threatened in a phone call with Palmeri. Ducklo also made "derogatory and misogynistic" comments toward Palmeri, Vanity Fair writes, such as by claiming she was only writing about the relationship because she's "jealous" that another man "wanted to f---" McCammond "and not you." The comments reportedly prompted "tense meetings" between Politico editors and the White House, and Ducklo subsequently told Palmeri he was "sorry he lost his cool," the report says. But he also reportedly "did not delve into any specifics or apologize for threatening and sexually harassing the reporter." Read more at Vanity Fair. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.

  • China will 'eat our lunch,' Biden warns after clashing with Xi on most fronts

    U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held their first phone call as leaders and appeared at odds on most issues, even as Xi warned that confrontation would be a "disaster" for both nations. While Xi has called for "win-win" cooperation, Biden has called China America's "most serious competitor" and vowed to "out compete" Beijing. On Thursday, Biden told a bipartisan group of U.S. senators at a meeting on the need to upgrade U.S. infrastructure the United States must raise its game in the face of the Chinese challenge.

  • Officials: Chauvin was ready to plead to 3rd-degree murder

    Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was prepared to plead guilty to third-degree murder in George Floyd's death before then-Attorney General William Barr personally blocked the plea deal last year, officials said. The deal would have averted any potential federal charges, including a civil rights offense, as part of an effort to quickly resolve the case to avoid more protests after protests and riots damaged a swath of south Minneapolis, according to two law enforcement officials with direct knowledge of the talks. The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the talks.

  • At least 5 dead in massive crash on icy Texas interstate

    At least five people were killed and dozens injured Thursday in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate, police said, as a winter storm dropped freezing rain, sleet and snow on parts of the U.S.

  • Warnock Under Investigation for Role in Stacey Abrams’ Voter Registration Org

    Senator Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) is under investigation for his involvement in the New Georgia Project, a voter registration organization founded by Stacey Abrams, which officials say failed to follow state election deadlines in 2019. The Georgia State Election Board voted 3-0 Wednesday to launch an investigation into Warnock’s time as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019, when officials say the group violated state election rules that require voting registration organizations to submit completed voter application within ten days after they are received from the voter. Officials say the New Georgia Project submitted 1,268 applications to the Gwinnett County elections office after the ten-day deadline in 2019. The board will refer the investigation to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican. The only Democrat on the board, as well as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, abstained from the vote. Nse Ufot, the CEO of New Georgia Project, pushed back against the claims in a statement, saying the board meeting was “the first time we heard about the allegations regarding NGP’s important voter registration work from 2019.” “We have not received any information on this matter from the Secretary or any other Georgia official,” Ufot said. In December, Raffensperger announced an investigation into the New Georgia Project and other voter registration groups, alleging that they had “sought to register ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters.” Warnock resigned from the New Georgia Project on January 28, 2020. Abrams founded the organization in 2014 and later made an unsuccessful bid for Georgia governor, losing by roughly 55,000 votes to Governor Brian Kemp. She claimed that Kemp, who was then- Georgia secretary of state, had won thanks to voter suppression efforts he implemented during his time in office, such as purging voter roles.

  • Indian state rejects Bharat Biotech vaccine approved without efficacy data

    An opposition-ruled Indian state said on Thursday it had asked the federal government to halt the supply of a homegrown COVID-19 vaccine until its efficacy could be proven in an ongoing late-stage trial. India, which has reported the world's second-highest number of COVID-19 cases after the United States, has vaccinated more than 7 million front-line workers since Jan. 16 using COVAXIN developed by Bharat Biotech as well as a vaccine licensed from AstraZeneca and Oxford University. Bharat Biotech, which created COVAXIN with the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research, has said efficacy data from the late-stage clinical trial on nearly 26,000 volunteers will be out by next month, leading to criticism from epidemiologists that it was approved too hastily for emergency use.

  • Lawyer David Schoen leaves impeachment trial to do Fox News interview ‘on Trump’s orders’

    The lawyer went on the cable news channel to call the impeachment managers' argument 'offensive'

  • Myanmar coup leader: 'Join hands' with army for democracy

    Myanmar's coup leader used the country's Union Day holiday on Friday to call on people to work with the military if they want democracy, a request likely to be met with derision by protesters who are pushing for the release from detention of their country's elected leaders. “I would seriously urge the entire nation to join hands with the Tatmadaw for the successful realization of democracy,” Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said using the local term for the military. In addition to the military commander's message published Friday in the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper, the new junta also announced it would mark Union Day by releasing thousands of prisoners and reducing other inmates’ sentences.