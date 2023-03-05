How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

Peopleimages / Getty Images

Pinpointing the exact amount that you need to save to retire comfortably is a difficult task -- and reaching that goal may be even harder. According to a recent survey conducted by Schwab Retirement Plan Services, the average American needs about $1.9 million to retire comfortably. This number is way out of reach for many Americans, considering the average amount Americans have saved between the ages of 55-65 is $197,322, a far cry from what you'll need in retirement.

To determine how far a $1 million nest egg will take retirees across the country for someone 65 or older, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey and factored in the state's overall cost-of-living index score for 2021 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Annual costs were further broken down by multiplying more specific annual expenditure figures from the CES by MERIC's cost of living for groceries, utilities, transportation and healthcare. All 50 states then were ranked with No. 1 being the state where $1 million will last the longest and No. 50 being the state where it will run out most quickly. All data was collected on and up to date as of January 23, 2023.

As big a chunk of change as $1 million sounds like, surprisingly it doesn't last quite as long as you might think it would, depending on which state you live in. If you live in one of the more expensive states, such as Hawaii or New York, you'll want to work as long as you can and save as much money as possible, because $1 million won't even cover your living expenses for 15 years. There is a bit more cushion in many Midwestern and Southern states, though, if you live there or plan on making a move. Find out how long $1 million in savings will last in your state.

emperorcosar / Shutterstock.com

Hawaii

Annual groceries cost: $6,678.05

Annual housing cost: $31,888.09

Annual utilities cost: $5,277.67

Annual transportation cost: $5,264.15

Annual healthcare cost: $8,457.09

Total annual expenditures: $96,982.26

How long $1 million will last in savings: 10 years 3 months 22 days

Evan Bracken / Shutterstock.com

New York

Annual groceries cost: $4,910.72

Annual housing cost: $20,161.17

Annual utilities cost: $3,944.53

Annual transportation cost: $4,332.77

Annual healthcare cost: $7,247.93

Total annual expenditures: $70,755.34

How long $1 million will last in savings: 14 years 1 months 15 days

Evan Bracken / Shutterstock.com

California

Annual groceries cost: $5,050.13

Annual housing cost: $20,150.78

Annual utilities cost: $4,799.30

Annual transportation cost: $5,104.13

Annual healthcare cost: $7,711.91

Total annual expenditures: $72,319.57

How long $1 million will last in savings: 13 years 9 months 29 days

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Massachusetts

Annual groceries cost: $5,081.61

Annual housing cost: $22,570.95

Annual utilities cost: $4,752.25

Annual transportation cost: $5,498.02

Annual healthcare cost: $8,000.14

Total annual expenditures: $78,159.36

How long $1 million will last in savings: 12 years 9 months 14 days

BILD LLC / Shutterstock.com

Alaska

Annual groceries cost: $5,927.05

Annual housing cost: $12,464.40

Annual utilities cost: $5,426.66

Annual transportation cost: $4,964.63

Annual healthcare cost: $10,664.51

Total annual expenditures: $65,436.96

How long $1 million will last in savings: 15 years 3 months 12 days

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Maryland

Annual groceries cost: $5,045.63

Annual housing cost: $16,307.59

Annual utilities cost: $4,191.55

Annual transportation cost: $4,226.09

Annual healthcare cost: $6,636.32

Total annual expenditures: $64,706.98

How long $1 million will last in savings: 15 years 5 months 13 days

Ami Parikh / Shutterstock.com

Oregon

Annual groceries cost: $4,784.81

Annual housing cost: $16,214.11

Annual utilities cost: $3,579.87

Annual transportation cost: $5,132.85

Annual healthcare cost: $7,676.76

Total annual expenditures: $63,716.30

How long $1 million will last in savings: 15 years 8 months 8 days

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Connecticut

Annual groceries cost: $4,456.53

Annual housing cost: $12,620.21

Annual utilities cost: $4,991.43

Annual transportation cost: $4,599.46

Annual healthcare cost: $7,599.43

Total annual expenditures: $60,170.71

How long $1 million will last in savings: 16 years 7 months 13 days

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Hampshire

Annual groceries cost: $4,703.86

Annual housing cost: $11,155.64

Annual utilities cost: $4,458.18

Annual transportation cost: $4,574.85

Annual healthcare cost: $9,047.61

Total annual expenditures: $59,805.73

How long $1 million will last in savings: 16 years 8 months 18 days

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Vermont

Annual groceries cost: $4,802.80

Annual housing cost: $13,451.17

Annual utilities cost: $4,783.62

Annual transportation cost: $4,976.94

Annual healthcare cost: $7,704.88

Total annual expenditures: $60,692.12

How long $1 million will last in savings: 16 years 5 months 23 days

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Maine

Annual groceries cost: $4,640.90

Annual housing cost: $12,443.63

Annual utilities cost: $4,458.18

Annual transportation cost: $4,574.85

Annual healthcare cost: $9,047.61

Total annual expenditures: $59,701.45

How long $1 million will last in savings: 16 years 8 months 29 days

Hugo Lancaster / Shutterstock.com

Washington

Annual groceries cost: $4,811.79

Annual housing cost: $13,503.10

Annual utilities cost: $4,171.94

Annual transportation cost: $4,570.74

Annual healthcare cost: $6,783.95

Total annual expenditures: $59,492.88

How long $1 million will last in savings: 16 years 9 months 21 days

kropic1 / Shutterstock.com

New Jersey

Annual groceries cost: $4,856.76

Annual housing cost: $13,866.65

Annual utilities cost: $4,156.26

Annual transportation cost: $4,759.48

Annual healthcare cost: $6,608.20

Total annual expenditures: $59,440.74

How long $1 million will last in savings: 16 years 9 months 25 days

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Rhode Island

Annual groceries cost: $4,330.61

Annual housing cost: $11,820.41

Annual utilities cost: $4,842.44

Annual transportation cost: $4,546.12

Annual healthcare cost: $7,142.48

Total annual expenditures: $57,980.79

How long $1 million will last in savings: 17 years 2 months 31 days

tonda / Getty Images

Arizona

Annual groceries cost: $4,577.95

Annual housing cost: $13,212.26

Annual utilities cost: $3,897.47

Annual transportation cost: $4,156.34

Annual healthcare cost: $6,495.72

Total annual expenditures: $56,312.28

How long $1 million will last in savings: 17 years 9 months 3 days

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Delaware

Annual groceries cost: $4,784.81

Annual housing cost: $10,771.32

Annual utilities cost: $3,689.66

Annual transportation cost: $4,821.03

Annual healthcare cost: $7,704.88

Total annual expenditures: $54,956.61

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years 2 months 13 days

Pierdelune / Shutterstock.com

Montana

Annual groceries cost: $4,532.98

Annual housing cost: $12,017.76

Annual utilities cost: $3,289.72

Annual transportation cost: $4,562.54

Annual healthcare cost: $6,882.37

Total annual expenditures: $54,904.47

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years 2 months 17 days

Maks Ershov / Shutterstock.com

Utah

Annual groceries cost: $4,474.52

Annual housing cost: $10,906.35

Annual utilities cost: $3,611.24

Annual transportation cost: $4,525.61

Annual healthcare cost: $6,573.05

Total annual expenditures: $53,183.82

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years 9 months 18 days

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Nevada

A nnual groceries cost: $4,703.86

Annual housing cost: $11,726.92

Annual utilities cost: $3,854.34

Annual transportation cost: $4,603.57

Annual healthcare cost: $6,566.02

Total annual expenditures: $53,131.68

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years 9 months 26 days

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Virginia

Annual groceries cost: $4,330.61

Annual housing cost: $11,249.12

Annual utilities cost: $3,924.92

Annual transportation cost: $3,860.92

Annual healthcare cost: $7,219.81

Total annual expenditures: $53,235.96

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years 9 months 11 days

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Florida

Annual groceries cost: $4,784.81

Annual housing cost: $11,654.21

Annual utilities cost: $3,881.79

Annual transportation cost: $4,008.63

Annual healthcare cost: $6,889.40

Total annual expenditures: $54,487.35

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years 4 months 7 days

Andrew Zarivny / Shutterstock.com

Colorado

Annual groceries cost: $4,532.98

Annual housing cost: $12,017.76

Annual utilities cost: $3,289.72

Annual transportation cost: $4,603.57

Annual healthcare cost: $6,882.37

Total annual expenditures: $54,852.33

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years 2 months 24 days

Charles Knowles / Shutterstock.com

Idaho

Annual groceries cost: $4,299.13

Annual housing cost: $10,625.90

Annual utilities cost: $3,105.43

Annual transportation cost: $4,710.24

Annual healthcare cost: $6,537.90

Total annual expenditures: $51,567.45

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years 4 months 22 days

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Pennsylvania

Annual groceries cost: $4,627.41

Annual housing cost: $9,285.98

Annual utilities cost: $4,093.52

Annual transportation cost: $4,353.28

Annual healthcare cost: $7,037.03

Total annual expenditures: $51,202.46

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years 6 months 12 days

RudyBalasko / Getty Images

Minnesota

Annual groceries cost: $4,380.08

Annual housing cost: $8,673.15

Annual utilities cost: $3,748.48

Annual transportation cost: $4,135.82

Annual healthcare cost: $7,662.70

Total annual expenditures: $49,586.09

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years 2 months 2 days

Solange_Z / Getty Images

North Dakota

Annual groceries cost: $4,654.40

Annual housing cost: $9,161.33

Annual utilities cost: $4,105.29

Annual transportation cost: $4,164.55

Annual healthcare cost: $7,768.15

Total annual expenditures: $50,785.33

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years 8 months 8 days

EQRoy / Shutterstock.com

Wisconsin

Annual groceries cost: $4,362.09

Annual housing cost: $8,766.63

Annual utilities cost: $4,140.58

Annual transportation cost: $3,906.06

Annual healthcare cost: $7,740.03

Total annual expenditures: $48,960.40

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years 5 months 1 days

Steven Frame / Shutterstock.com

South Dakota

Annual groceries cost: $4,514.99

Annual housing cost: $10,345.45

Annual utilities cost: $3,603.40

Annual transportation cost: $3,672.19

Annual healthcare cost: $6,931.58

Total annual expenditures: $50,107.50

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years 11 months 16 days

ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

North Carolina

Annual groceries cost: $4,425.05

Annual housing cost: $9,763.78

Annual utilities cost: $3,654.37

Annual transportation cost: $3,709.11

Annual healthcare cost: $7,796.27

Total annual expenditures: $50,524.63

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years 9 months 15 days

WitGorski / Getty Images

Wyoming

Annual groceries cost: $4,559.96

Annual housing cost: $8,351.15

Annual utilities cost: $3,203.46

Annual transportation cost: $3,955.29

Annual healthcare cost: $6,903.46

Total annual expenditures: $47,792.44

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years 11 months 1 days

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

South Carolina

Annual groceries cost: $4,019.02

Annual housing cost: $10,450.41

Annual utilities cost: $3,094.49

Annual transportation cost: $3,958.38

Annual healthcare cost: $6,374.61

Total annual expenditures: $47,293.53

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years 11 months 1 days

Davel5957 / Getty Images

New Mexico

Annual groceries cost: $4,353.10

Annual housing cost: $9,067.85

Annual utilities cost: $3,466.16

Annual transportation cost: $4,144.03

Annual healthcare cost: $7,240.90

Total annual expenditures: $48,908.26

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years 5 months 12 days

Davel5957 / Getty Images

Kentucky

Annual groceries cost: $4,159.73

Annual housing cost: $7,862.96

Annual utilities cost: $4,132.73

Annual transportation cost: $4,345.08

Annual healthcare cost: $5,413.10

Total annual expenditures: $48,386.85

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years 7 months 31 days

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Louisiana

Annual groceries cost: $4,443.04

Annual housing cost: $8,849.72

Annual utilities cost: $3,462.24

Annual transportation cost: $3,938.88

Annual healthcare cost: $7,058.12

Total annual expenditures: $48,751.84

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years 6 months 4 days

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Texas

Annual groceries cost: $4,092.27

Annual housing cost: $8,808.18

Annual utilities cost: $4,152.34

Annual transportation cost: $3,770.66

Annual healthcare cost: $6,664.44

Total annual expenditures: $48,282.57

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years 8 months 15 days

Christopher Boswell / Shutterstock.com

Nebraska

Annual groceries cost: $4,357.59

Annual housing cost: $8,475.79

Annual utilities cost: $3,481.85

Annual transportation cost: $4,189.16

Annual healthcare cost: $6,980.79

Total annual expenditures: $47,500.45

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years 0 months 17 days

Tam Patra / Shutterstock.com

Illinois

Annual groceries cost: $4,519.49

Annual housing cost: $8,486.18

Annual utilities cost: $3,709.27

Annual transportation cost: $4,279.43

Annual healthcare cost: $6,748.80

Total annual expenditures: $47,917.58

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years 10 months 12 days

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Ohio

Annual groceries cost: $4,532.98

Annual housing cost: $7,385.16

Annual utilities cost: $3,623.00

Annual transportation cost: $3,922.47

Annual healthcare cost: $6,636.32

Total annual expenditures: $46,614.05

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years 5 months 12 days

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Missouri

Annual groceries cost: $4,353.10

Annual housing cost: $8,351.15

Annual utilities cost: $3,693.58

Annual transportation cost: $4,012.73

Annual healthcare cost: $6,411.36

Total annual expenditures: $46,979.04

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years 3 months 15 days

Davel5957 / Getty Images

West Virginia

Annual groceries cost: $4,330.61

Annual housing cost: $7,987.60

Annual utilities cost: $3,595.56

Annual transportation cost: $4,295.84

Annual healthcare cost: $6,826.13

Total annual expenditures: $46,822.62

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years 4 months 10 days

Steven_Kriemadis / Getty Images

Michigan

Annual groceries cost: $4,150.73

Annual housing cost: $8,527.73

Annual utilities cost: $3,850.42

Annual transportation cost: $4,041.46

Annual healthcare cost: $6,734.74

Total annual expenditures: $47,813.30

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years 10 months 27 days

Davel5957 / Getty Images

Arkansas

Annual groceries cost: $4,159.73

Annual housing cost: $8,143.41

Annual utilities cost: $3,924.92

Annual transportation cost: $3,680.39

Annual healthcare cost: $5,919.26

Total annual expenditures: $47,291.89

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years 1 months 23 days

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Tennessee

Annual groceries cost: $4,245.17

Annual housing cost: $8,725.08

Annual utilities cost: $3,713.19

Annual transportation cost: $3,741.94

Annual healthcare cost: $6,172.34

Total annual expenditures: $47,083.32

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years 2 months 27 days

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

Indiana

Annual groceries cost: $4,249.67

Annual housing cost: $7,977.22

Annual utilities cost: $4,219.00

Annual transportation cost: $3,889.64

Annual healthcare cost: $6,854.25

Total annual expenditures: $47,031.18

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years 3 months 4 days

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Georgia

Annual groceries cost: $4,335.11

Annual housing cost: $8,070.70

Annual utilities cost: $3,528.90

Annual transportation cost: $3,668.08

Annual healthcare cost: $6,783.95

Total annual expenditures: $46,353.35

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years 6 months 26 days

Henryk Sadura / Shutterstock.com

Iowa

Annual groceries cost: $4,407.06

Annual housing cost: $7,333.22

Annual utilities cost: $3,744.56

Annual transportation cost: $3,914.26

Annual healthcare cost: $6,952.67

Total annual expenditures: $45,988.36

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years 8 months 26 days

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Alabama

Annual groceries cost: $4,416.05

Annual housing cost: $7,083.93

Annual utilities cost: $3,928.84

Annual transportation cost: $3,614.74

Annual healthcare cost: $6,291.85

Total annual expenditures: $45,414.81

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years 0 months 6 days

Davel5957 / Getty Images

Kansas

Annual groceries cost: $4,240.67

Annual housing cost: $7,478.64

Annual utilities cost: $3,870.03

Annual transportation cost: $3,951.19

Annual healthcare cost: $7,107.33

Total annual expenditures: $45,519.09

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years 11 months 19 days

Davel5957 / Getty Images

Oklahoma

Annual groceries cost: $4,258.66

Annual housing cost: $7,520.19

Annual utilities cost: $3,724.95

Annual transportation cost: $3,750.14

Annual healthcare cost: $6,432.45

Total annual expenditures: $45,206.25

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years 1 months 12 days

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Mississippi

Annual groceries cost: $4,132.74

Annual housing cost: $7,115.10

Annual utilities cost: $3,470.09

Annual transportation cost: $3,799.38

Annual healthcare cost: $6,994.85

Total annual expenditures: $44,059.15

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years 8 months 12 days

Methodology: In order to find how long $1,000,000 will last across the country, GOBankingRates first found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state's overall cost of living index score for the 3Q 2022 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $1,000,000 will last in each state by dividing $1,000,000 by each state's average annual expenditures estimate. All 50 states and the District of Columbia were then ranked with No. 1 being the state where $1,000,000 will last the longest and No. 51 being the state where it will run out most quickly. GOBankingRates provided supplemental information on the average annual cost of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, and healthcare for people 65 and older in each state by again using MERIC's cost of living indices for each category to factor out national estimates from the CES. All data was collected on and up to date as of January 23, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State