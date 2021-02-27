How Long $1 Million in Retirement Lasts in 50 US Cities

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you had $1 million saved for retirement, you’d be set, right? Let’s do the math.

The average retirement age is about 62 for women and nearly 65 for men, and the average life expectancy in the United States is 79 years. That means your savings would need to last between 14 and 17 years.

On average, adults 65 and older spend $50,860 a year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That would be $712,040 over 14 years and $864,620 over 17 years. Keep in mind, though, that Social Security benefits can cover a portion of annual expenditures in retirement. When you factor in the average monthly Social Security benefit of $1,381.79 and consider the average cost of living in the United States, $1 million could actually last as long as 29 years, 1 month and 24 days.

But, as you know, there are plenty of places in the U.S. where the cost of living is much higher than the national average, so $1 million won’t last nearly as long as that. On the other hand, if you live in a place where the cost of living is low, a nest egg that large could keep you living comfortably for years.

To find out how long $1 million will last in retirement in the 50 largest U.S. cities, GOBankingRates calculated average annual expenditures in each city for people 65 and older using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and cost-of-living indices from Sperling’s Best Places. This annual expenditure figure then was reduced by the average annual Social Security benefit. GOBankingRates then divided 1 million by that number to calculate how long $1 million in retirement savings would last in each of the 50 cities. This study is ranked from the shortest to the longest amount of time, and there is a big difference from city to city when it comes to how long $1 million will last in retirement. In many places, it doesn’t go nearly as far as you might think.

Last updated: Feb. 23, 2021

Aerial Cityscape View of San Francisco Ferry Building and Embarcadero at Dusk.

50. San Francisco

Total population: 870,044

Cost-of-living index: 269.3

Annual expenditures: $136,965.98

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $120,355.70

How long $1 million will last: 8 years, 3 months, 19 days

San Jose is the economic, cultural and political center of Silicon Valley, and the largest city in Northern California.

49. San Jose, California

Total population: 1,026,658

Cost-of-living index: 214.5

Annual expenditures: $109,094.70

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $92,484.42

How long $1 million will last: 10 years, 9 months, 20 days

View of Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan at sunset with sun Flare and a blank space.

48. New York

Total population: 8,443,713

Cost-of-living index: 187.2

Annual expenditures: $95,209.92

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $78,599.64

How long $1 million will last: 12 years, 8 months, 16 days

Oakland, Alameda County, California, USA.

47. Oakland, California

Total population: 421,042

Cost-of-living index: 174.4

Annual expenditures: $88,699.84

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $72,089.56

How long $1 million will last: 13 years, 10 months, 10 days

The Los Angeles skyline and lake at Echo Park, in Los Angeles, California - Image.

46. Los Angeles

Total population: 3,959,657

Cost-of-living index: 173.3

Annual expenditures: $88,140.38

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $71,530.10

How long $1 million will last: 13 years, 11 months, 19 days

Seattle, Washington, USA downtown skyline at night with Mt.

45. Seattle

Total population: 708,823

Cost-of-living index: 172.3

Annual expenditures: $87,631.78

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $71,021.50

How long $1 million will last: 14 years, 0 months, 25 days

Boston, USA - April 28, 2015: Fountain at Boston Common public park and people in Boston, MA, United States.

44. Boston

Total population: 679,413

Cost-of-living index: 162.4

Annual expenditures: $82,596.64

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $65,986.36

How long $1 million will last: 15 years, 1 month, 21 days

California-Long-Beach

43. Long Beach, California

Total population: 468,883

Cost-of-living index: 160.4

Annual expenditures: $81,579.44

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $64,969.16

How long $1 million will last: 15 years, 4 months, 19 days

San Diego, California, cityscape at the Gaslamp Quarter.

42. San Diego

Total population: 1,401,932

Cost-of-living index: 160.1

Annual expenditures: $81,426.86

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $64,816.58

How long $1 million will last: 15 years, 5 months, 1 day

"Spokane, United States - July 21, 2012: People mill around outside the 1909 Looff Carousel, which is seen along the Spokane River with the downtown district of Spokane in the distance.

41. Washington, D.C.

Total population: 684,498

Cost-of-living index: 152.1

Annual expenditures: $77,358.06

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $60,747.78

How long $1 million will last: 16 years, 5 months, 12 days

Portland, Oregon, USA skyline at dusk with Mt.

40. Portland, Oregon

Total population: 639,387

Cost of living index: 130.8

Annual expenditures: $66,524.88

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $49,914.60

How long $1 million will last: 20 years, 0 months, 7 days

Denver Colorado capitol hill

39. Denver

Total population: 693,417

Cost-of-living index: 128.7

Annual expenditures: $65,456.82

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $48,846.54

How long $1 million will last: 20 years, 5 months, 15 days

Ocean Drive night in Miami Beach.

38. Miami

Total population: 451,214

Cost-of-living index: 123.1

Annual expenditures: $62,608.66

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $45,998.38

How long $1 million will last: 21 years, 8 months, 21 days

Austin Texas USA sunrise skyline cityscape over Town Lake or Lady Bird Lake with amazing reflection.

37. Austin, Texas

Total population: 935,755

Cost-of-living index: 119.3

Annual expenditures: $60,675.98

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $44,065.70

How long $1 million will last: 22 years, 8 months, 4 days

Golden Gates drawbridge in Sacramento

36. Sacramento, California

Total population: 495,011

Cost-of-living index: 118.2

Annual expenditures: $60,116.52

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $43,506.24

How long $1 million will last: 22 years, 11 months, 19 days

Bellagio Tower in Las Vegas part of The Leading Hotels of the Wo

35. Las Vegas

Total population: 626,637

Cost-of-living index: 111.6

Annual expenditures: $56,759.76

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $40,149.48

How long $1 million will last: 24 years, 10 months, 20 days

Skyline view of Downtown and Midtown Atlanta with ferris wheel from a rooftop bar and lounge.

34. Atlanta

Total population: 479,655

Cost-of-living index: 107.5

Annual expenditures: $54,674.50

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $38,064.22

How long $1 million will last: 26 years, 3 months, 2 days

Looking up at Chicago's skyscrapers in financial district at dusk, IL, USA - Image.

33. Chicago

Total population: 2,718,555

Cost-of-living index: 106.9

Annual expenditures: $54,369.34

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $37,759.06

How long $1 million will last: 26 years, 5 months, 18 days

Aerial Shot of Downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota at Sunset

32. Minneapolis

Total population: 416,021

Cost-of-living index: 106.5

Annual expenditures: $54,165.90

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $37,555.62

How long $1 million will last: 26 years, 7 months, 9 days

"Virginia Beach is a resort city with miles of beaches and hundreds of hotels, motels, and restaurants along its oceanfrontMore Virginia Beach Images".

31. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Total population: 450,135

Cost-of-living index: 105.6

Annual expenditures: $53,708.16

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $37,097.88

How long $1 million will last: 26 years, 11 months, 7 days

Downtown Colorado Springs at Dusk.

30. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Total population: 457,502

Cost-of-living index: 104.5

Annual expenditures: $53,148.70

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $36,538.42

How long $1 million will last: 27 years, 4 months, 7 days

Mesa is a city in Maricopa County, in the U.

29. Mesa, Arizona

Total population: 491,194

Cost-of-living index: 104.2

Annual expenditures: $52,996.12

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $36,385.84

How long $1 million will last: 27 years, 5 months, 18 days

Cityscape skyline view of office buildings and apartment condominiums in downtown Phoenix Arizona USA.

28. Phoenix

Total population: 1,610,071

Cost-of-living index: 103.7

Annual expenditures: $52,741.82

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $36,131.54

How long $1 million will last: 27 years, 7 months, 27 days

Downtown Fresno, California.

27. Fresno, California

Total population: 522,277

Cost-of-living index: 102.6

Annual expenditures: $52,182.36

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $35,572.08

How long $1 million will last: 28 years, 1 month, 2 days

Raleigh, North Carolina downtown city skyline at dusk

26. Raleigh, North Carolina

Total population: 457,159

Cost-of-living index: 102.3

Annual expenditures: $52,029.78

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $35,419.50

How long $1 million will last: 28 years, 2 months, 18 days

springtime urban skyline; clean city skyline; refreshing urban scene; springtime in Texas.

25. Dallas

Total population: 1,318,806

Cost-of-living index: 101.6

Annual expenditures: $51,673.76

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $35,063.48

How long $1 million will last: 28 years, 5 months, 30 days

Nashville,TN Dawn Aerial.

24. Nashville, Tennessee

Total population: 660,062

Cost-of-living index: 101.4

Annual expenditures: $51,572.04

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $34,961.76

How long $1 million will last: 28 years, 6 months, 30 days

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA downtown cityscape on Broad Street at City Hall.

23. Philadelphia

Total population: 1,575,522

Cost-of-living index: 101.2

Annual expenditures: $51,470.32

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $34,860.04

How long $1 million will last: 28 years, 7 months, 30 days

Arlington, USA - December 19, 2017: The University of Texas at Arlington, Entryway sign.

22. Arlington, Texas

Total population: 392,462

Cost-of-living index: 100.6

Annual expenditures: $51,165.16

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $34,554.88

How long $1 million will last: 28 years, 10 months, 30 days

Fort Worth, Texas

21. Fort Worth, Texas

Total population: 855,786

Cost-of-living index: 99.8

Annual expenditures: $50,758.28

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $34,148.00

How long $1 million will last: 29 years, 3 months, 5 days

charlotte north carolina

20. Charlotte, North Carolina

Total population: 841,611

Cost-of-living index: 98.9

Annual expenditures: $50,300.54

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $33,690.26

How long $1 million will last: 29 years, 7 months, 28 days

Houston, Texas, USA downtown city skyline and park at dawn.

19. Houston

Total population: 2,295,982

Cost-of-living index: 96.5

Annual expenditures: $49,079.90

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $32,469.62

How long $1 million will last: 30 years, 9 months, 10 days

The St.

18. New Orleans

Total population: 389,648

Cost-of-living index: 96.3

Annual expenditures: $48,978.18

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $32,367.90

How long $1 million will last: 30 years, 10 months, 14 days

Jacksonville, Fla.

17. Jacksonville, Florida

Total population: 878,907

Cost-of-living index: 93.5

Annual expenditures: $47,554.10

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $30,943.82

How long $1 million will last: 32 years, 3 months, 16 days

Tucson, Arizona, USA downtown skyline with Sentinel Peak at dusk.

16. Tucson, Arizona

Total population: 539,216

Cost-of-living index: 91.6

Annual expenditures: $46,587.76

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $29,977.48

How long $1 million will last: 33 years, 4 months, 1 day

Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape at twilight.

15. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Total population: 559,202

Cost-of-living index: 91.1

Annual expenditures: $46,333.46

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $29,723.18

How long $1 million will last: 33 years, 7 months, 13 days

Frozen pond in a park in downtown Omaha.

14. Omaha, Nebraska

Total population: 465,112

Cost-of-living index: 89.8

Annual expenditures: $45,672.28

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $29,062.00

How long $1 million will last: 34 years, 4 months, 20 days

San Antonio, Texas, USA downtown city skyline

13. San Antonio

Total population: 1,486,521

Cost-of-living index: 89.7

Annual expenditures: $45,621.42

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $29,011.14

How long $1 million will last: 34 years, 5 months, 11 days

Louisville, Kentucky, FHA, insurance, real estate, homebuyers, foreclosure, single-family, home median price, mortgage, down payment

12. Louisville, Kentucky

Total population: 617,032

Cost-of-living index: 88.4

Annual expenditures: $44,960.24

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $28,349.96

How long $1 million will last: 35 years, 3 months, 0 days

Baltimore, Maryland, USA cityscape overlooking little italy and neighborhoods.

11. Baltimore

Total population: 614,700

Cost-of-living index: 88.2

Annual expenditures: $44,858.52

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $28,248.24

How long $1 million will last: 35 years, 4 months, 17 days

View of downtown Detroit, USA.

10. Detroit

Total population: 677,155

Cost-of-living index: 87.6

Annual expenditures: $44,553.36

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $27,943.08

How long $1 million will last: 35 years, 9 months, 5 days

Kansas City, Missouri

9. Kansas City, Missouri

Total population: 481,417

Cost-of-living index: 86.2

Annual expenditures: $43,841.32

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $27,231.04

How long $1 million will last: 36 years, 8 months, 10 days

Columbus, Ohio

8. Columbus, Ohio

Total population: 867,628

Cost-of-living index: 85.5

Annual expenditures: $43,485.30

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $26,875.02

How long $1 million will last: 37 years, 2 months, 7 days

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline at twilight.

7. Oklahoma City

Total population: 637,284

Cost-of-living index: 85.4

Annual expenditures: $43,434.44

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $26,824.16

How long $1 million will last: 37 years, 3 months, 2 days

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA downtown city skyline on Lake Michigan at twilight.

6. Milwaukee

Total population: 596,886

Cost-of-living index: 84.9

Annual expenditures: $43,180.14

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $26,569.86

How long $1 million will last: 37 years, 7 months, 10 days

Indianapolis Indiana skyline at dusk

5. Indianapolis

Total population: 857,637

Cost-of-living index: 83.5

Annual expenditures: $42,468.10

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $25,857.82

How long $1 million will last: 38 years, 7 months, 23 days

Tulsa skyline with a park, pond, and fountains in the foreground.

4. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Total population: 402,223

Cost-of-living index: 83.2

Annual expenditures: $42,315.52

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $25,705.24

How long $1 million will last: 38 years, 10 months, 15 days

Keeper of the Plains Indian in Wichita, Kansas.

3. Wichita, Kansas

Total population: 389,563

Cost-of-living index: 82.1

Annual expenditures: $41,756.06

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $25,145.78

How long $1 million will last: 39 years, 8 months, 27 days

El Paso, Texas

2. El Paso, Texas

Total population: 680,354

Cost-of-living index: 81.4

Annual expenditures: $41,400.04

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $24,789.76

How long $1 million will last: 40 years, 3 months, 22 days

Memphis-Tennesee

1. Memphis, Tennessee

Total population: 653,248

Cost-of-living index: 76.0

Annual expenditures: $38,653.60

Annual expenditures after using annual Social Security income: $22,043.32

How long $1 million will last: 45 years, 4 months, 1 day

Methodology: To find out how long $1 million will last in retirement in 50 U.S. cities, GOBankingRates first identified the 50 most-populated cities, as sourced from the 2018 American Community Survey. GOBankingRates then determined how long $1 million would last during retirement in each city by multiplying the annual expenditures for someone 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2018 Consumer Expenditure Survey, by each city’s overall cost of living index as sourced from Sperling’s Best Places. This annual expenditure figure then was reduced by the annual Social Security benefits a retiree would receive based on the Social Security Administration’s Monthly Statistical Snapshot, January 2020. Once the final annual expenditure minus Social Security benefits total was found, GOBankingRates took this figure and divided it into 1 million to get the years, months and days that $1 million would last in retirement for each city. GOBankingRates also found the annual cost of groceries, healthcare, utilities and transportation for each city for supplemental data, using both the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2018 Consumer Expenditure Survey and cost-of-living indices from Sperling’s Best Places. All data was compiled on and is up to date as of Feb. 10, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Lasts in 50 US Cities