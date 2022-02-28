How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State

Pinpointing the exact amount that you need to save to retire comfortably is a difficult task -- and reaching that goal is equally hard. According to the 2021 Planning and Progress Study by Northwestern Mutual, people surveyed believed they will need slightly more than $1 million -- $1,047,200 - to retire comfortably, even as the average amount Americans have saved is a tick under $100,000.

Now, a $1 million nest egg certainly sounds like it would be enough to support you for the rest of your lifetime. But how long would that really last? It depends on where you live.

To determine how long $1 million in savings will last across the country, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey and factored in the state's overall cost of living index score for 2021 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, then dividing $1,000,000 by each state's average annual expenditures estimate. All 50 states and the District of Columbia were then ranked with No. 1 being the state where $1 million will last the longest and No. 51 being the state where it will run out most quickly.

Unfortunately, $1 million doesn't last quite as long as you might think it would. If you live in one of the more expensive states, such as Hawaii or California, you shouldn't quit your day job early, and $1 million won't even cover your living expenses for 19 years in most Northeastern states. There is a bit more cushion in many Southern states, though, if you live there or plan on making a move. Find out how long $1 million in savings will last in your state.

Hawaii

  • Annual groceries cost: $6,402.69

  • Annual housing cost: $30,994.29

  • Annual utilities cost: $5,992.77

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,716.30

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,554.84

  • Total annual expenditures: $88,306.62

How long $1 million will last in savings: 11 years, 3 months, 28 days

Washington, D.C.

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,515.10

  • Annual housing cost: $25,590.62

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,373.15

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,559.67

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,067.88

  • Total annual expenditures: $73,461.98

How long $1 million will last in savings: 13 years, 7 months, 10 days

California

  • Annual groceries cost: $5,011.17

  • Annual housing cost: $21,912.15

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,445.03

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,788.14

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,494.83

  • Total annual expenditures: $69,893.55

How long $1 million will last in savings: 14 years, 3 months, 21 days

New York

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,956.52

  • Annual housing cost: $22,556.63

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,820.83

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,800.34

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,881.38

  • Total annual expenditures: $68,371.02

How long $1 million will last in savings: 14 years, 7 months, 16 days

Massachusetts

  • Annual groceries cost: $5,070.02

  • Annual housing cost: $17,628.87

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,252.09

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,890.14

  • Annual healthcare cost: $8,001.60

  • Total annual expenditures: $63,042.18

How long $1 million will last in savings: 15 years, 10 months, 10 days

Oregon

Alaska

  • Annual groceries cost: $5,545.08

  • Annual housing cost: $12,492.90

  • Annual utilities cost: $5,920.40

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,134.39

  • Annual healthcare cost: $10,102.02

  • Total annual expenditures: $59,806.80

How long $1 million will last in savings: 16 years, 8 months, 19 days

Maryland

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,708.48

  • Annual housing cost: $16,220.94

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,994.85

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,746.46

  • Annual healthcare cost: $5,507.77

  • Total annual expenditures: $57,760.91

How long $1 million will last in savings: 17 years, 3 months, 23 days

Connecticut

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,594.97

  • Annual housing cost: $13,008.48

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,993.56

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,861.40

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,321.46

  • Total annual expenditures: $56,856.91

How long $1 million will last in savings: 17 years, 7 months, 2 days

New Jersey

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,506.69

  • Annual housing cost: $14,674.20

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,888.92

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,746.46

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,541.31

  • Total annual expenditures: $56,285.96

How long $1 million will last in savings: 17 years, 9 months, 6 days

Rhode Island

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,468.85

  • Annual housing cost: $12,046.73

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,830.89

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,685.39

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,061.41

  • Total annual expenditures: $55,096.48

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 1 month, 23 days

Vermont

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,456.24

  • Annual housing cost: $13,434.83

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,535.82

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,918.87

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,501.30

  • Total annual expenditures: $54,620.69

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 3 months, 22 days

Washington

  • Annual groceries cost: $4502.48

  • Annual housing cost: $12,056.64

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,412.27

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,306.81

  • Annual healthcare cost: $8,108.29

  • Total annual expenditures: $53,669.11

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 7 months, 18 days

New Hampshire

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,569.75

  • Annual housing cost: $10,589.22

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,297.49

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,344.15

  • Annual healthcare cost: $8,128.29

  • Total annual expenditures: $53,573.95

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 7 months, 30 days

Maine

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,283.88

  • Annual housing cost: $12,919.25

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,888.92

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,638.70

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,481.50

  • Total annual expenditures: $52,765.11

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 11 months, 13 days

Arizona

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,393.18

  • Annual housing cost: $11,679.87

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,922.97

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,512.98

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,541.31

  • Total annual expenditures: $50,909.53

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 7 months, 22 days

Delaware

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,796.76

  • Annual housing cost: $10,152.96

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,631.68

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,890.14

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,054.74

  • Total annual expenditures: $50,719.21

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 8 months, 18 days

Colorado

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,082.08

  • Annual housing cost: $11,630.30

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,393.35

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,890.14

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,521.30

  • Total annual expenditures: $50,338.58

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 10 months, 11 days

Nevada

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,380.57

  • Annual housing cost: $11,332.85

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,385.79

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,353.50

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,741.35

  • Total annual expenditures: $48,149.11

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 4 months, 5 days

Utah

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,145.14

  • Annual housing cost: $9,845.60

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,446.31

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,328.36

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,154.56

  • Total annual expenditures: $48,292.69

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 8 months, 14 days

Florida

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,523.50

  • Annual housing cost: $10,321.52

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,798.13

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,480.65

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,554.64

  • Total annual expenditures: $48,292.69

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 8 months, 14 days

Montana

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,296.49

  • Annual housing cost: $10,430.58

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,344.17

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,469.87

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,674.67

  • Total annual expenditures: $47,959.63

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 10 months, 5 days

Pennsylvania

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,414.20

  • Annual housing cost: $9,419.25

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,998.63

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,735.68

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,534.64

  • Total annual expenditures: $47,816.90

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 10 months, 28 days

Minnesota

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,342.73

  • Annual housing cost: $8,774.78

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,631.68

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,473.46

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,074.75

  • Total annual expenditures: $47,388.68

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 1 month, 5 days

Virginia

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,880.29

  • Annual housing cost: $9,984.41

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,699.77

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,319.01

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,794.69

  • Total annual expenditures: $46,675.00

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 5 months, 3 days

North Dakota

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,187.18

  • Annual housing cost: $9,349.85

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,839.75

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,645.88

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,508.17

  • Total annual expenditures: $46,532.26

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 5 months, 27 days

Idaho

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,871.88

  • Annual housing cost: $9,647.30

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,113.41

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,217.01

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,314.60

  • Total annual expenditures: $46,199.21

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 7 months, 22 days

North Carolina

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,128.33

  • Annual housing cost: $8,992.91

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,650.60

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,286.68

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,341.47

  • Total annual expenditures: $45,866.16

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 9 months, 19 days

South Dakota

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,993.80

  • Annual housing cost: $10,073.64

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,503.06

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,232.80

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,627.99

  • Total annual expenditures: $45,771.00

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 10 months, 4 days

Wisconsin

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,103.10

  • Annual housing cost: $8,596.31

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,862.44

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,523.75

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,434.82

  • Total annual expenditures: $45,437.95

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 0 months, 2 days

South Carolina

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,086.29

  • Annual housing cost: $8,130.30

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,157.52

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,423.18

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,314.60

  • Total annual expenditures: $45,104.89

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 2 months, 2 days

Kentucky

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,808.82

  • Annual housing cost: $7,783.28

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,922.97

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,742.86

  • Annual healthcare cost: $5,554.44

  • Total annual expenditures: $44,676.68

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 4 months, 19 days

Wyoming

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,229.22

  • Annual housing cost: $7,793.19

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,200.42

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,656.66

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,461.29

  • Total annual expenditures: $44,533.94

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 5 months, 14 days

Nebraska

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,157.76

  • Annual housing cost: $8,398.01

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,423.62

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,570.45

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,861.37

  • Total annual expenditures: $44,533.94

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 5 months, 14 days

Ohio

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,262.86

  • Annual housing cost: $7,634.55

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,529.54

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,559.67

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,481.30

  • Total annual expenditures: $44,200.89

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 7 months, 15 days

Louisiana

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,094.70

  • Annual housing cost: $8,526.90

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,325.26

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,405.22

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,634.66

  • Total annual expenditures: $44,153.31

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 7 months, 24 days

Texas

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,804.62

  • Annual housing cost: $8,318.69

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,930.54

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,387.26

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,361.27

  • Total annual expenditures: $44,058.15

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 8 months, 11 days

Arkansas

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,930.74

  • Annual housing cost: $7,912.17

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,563.59

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,351.34

  • Annual healthcare cost: $5,534.44

  • Total annual expenditures: $43,820.26

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 9 months, 26 days

Michigan

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,770.99

  • Annual housing cost: $7,892.34

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,820.83

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,724.90

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,354.60

  • Total annual expenditures: $43,487.21

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 11 months, 29 days

Missouri

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,119.92

  • Annual housing cost: $8,140.22

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,563.59

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,380.07

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,401.28

  • Total annual expenditures: $43,392.05

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 0 months, 16 days

Indiana

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,947.56

  • Annual housing cost: $7,713.87

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,873.79

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,530.94

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,294.59

  • Total annual expenditures: $43,344.47

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 0 months, 25 days

New Mexico

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,157.76

  • Annual housing cost: $8,130.30

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,306.34

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,448.32

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,621.32

  • Total annual expenditures: $43,106.57

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 2 months, 13 days

Illinois

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,077.88

  • Annual housing cost: $7,466.00

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,669.51

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,818.30

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,367.94

  • Total annual expenditures: $43,059.00

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 2 months, 22 days

Iowa

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,161.96

  • Annual housing cost: $7,406.51

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,669.51

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,487.83

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,621.32

  • Total annual expenditures: $42,963.84

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 3months, 10 days

West Virginia

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,052.66

  • Annual housing cost: $7,773.36

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,416.05

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,099.90

  • Annual healthcare cost: $5,801.16

  • Total annual expenditures: $42,868.68

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 3 months, 29 days

Tennessee

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,023.23

  • Annual housing cost: $7,872.51

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,533.32

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,207.66

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,107.89

  • Total annual expenditures: $42,821.10

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 4 months, 8 days

Georgia

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,014.82

  • Annual housing cost: $7,446.17

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,442.53

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,336.97

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,434.62

  • Total annual expenditures: $42,725.94

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 4 months, 27 days

Alabama

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,119.92

  • Annual housing cost: $6,890.93

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,851.09

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,315.42

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,061.21

  • Total annual expenditures: $42,154.99

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 8 months, 20 days

Oklahoma

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,897.11

  • Annual housing cost: $7,456.08

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,684.64

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,362.11

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,361.27

  • Total annual expenditures: $41,964.68

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 9 months, 29 days

Kansas

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,821.44

  • Annual housing cost: $7,218.12

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,835.96

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,491.42

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,688.00

  • Total annual expenditures: $41,346.15

How long $1 million will last in savings: 24 years, 2 months, 7 days

Mississippi

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,006.41

  • Annual housing cost: $6,583.56

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,419.83

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,222.02

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,401.28

  • Total annual expenditures: $40,489.73

How long $1 million will last in savings: 24 years, 8 months, 10 days

Methodology: To find out how long $1 million will last across the country, GOBankingRates first found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state's overall cost of living index score for 2021 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $1 million will last in each state by dividing $1 million by each state's average annual expenditures estimate. All 50 states and the District of Columbia were then ranked, with No. 1 being the state where $1 million will last the longest and No. 51 being the state where it will run out most quickly. GOBankingRates provided supplemental information on the average annual cost of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation and healthcare for people 65 and older in each state by again using MERIC's cost of living indices for each category to factor out national estimates from the CES. All data was collected on and up to date as of Jan. 25, 2022.

