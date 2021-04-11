How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State

Americans’ lack of savings has caused financial experts to paint a dismal picture when it comes to retirement. Analysts at Blacktower Financial Management Group calculated that you would need to save approximately $386,100 over your lifetime to retire at 67. That means the youngest millennials — who currently are 24 — already should have stashed away $8,775. And the oldest millennials, now 39, should have saved $140,400 for retirement by now. For those who haven’t aggressively put money away for the future, that number could be tough to swallow.

Pinpointing the exact amount that you need to save to retire comfortably is a difficult task — and reaching that goal is even harder. According to the 2019 Planning and Progress Study by Northwestern Mutual, more than 22% of Americans have less than $5,000 saved for retirement, and nearly 50% plan on working past retirement age. Every day, 10,000 baby boomers turn 65, and 17% of them have less than $5,000 in their retirement funds.

Now, a $1 million nest egg certainly sounds like it would be enough to support you for the rest of your lifetime. But how long would that really last? It depends on where you live.

To determine how long $1 million in savings will last across the country, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2018 Consumer Expenditure Survey. This study found the number of years, months and days that $1 million will last by multiplying the annual expenditures by each state’s overall cost-of-living index. Annual costs then were multiplied by other annual expenditure figures, including cost of living, housing costs, utilities costs, transportation costs and healthcare costs. The states were ranked from the shortest to the longest period of time that $1 million will stretch.

Unfortunately, $1 million doesn’t last quite as long as you might think it would. If you live in one of the more expensive states, such as Hawaii or California, you shouldn’t quit your day job early, and $1 million won’t even cover your living expenses for 18 years in most Northeastern states. There is a bit more cushion in many Southern states, though, if you live there or plan on making a move. Find out how long $1 million in savings will last in your state.

Last updated: March 12, 2021

Hawaii

  • Annual groceries cost: $6,598.81

  • Annual housing cost: $30,775.17

  • Annual utilities cost: $6,565.35

  • Annual transportation cost: $6,347.54

  • Annual healthcare cost: $8,073.97

  • Total annual expenditures: $97,549.48

How long $1 million will last in savings: 10 years, 2 months, 29 days

California

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,782.74

  • Annual housing cost: $18,227.44

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,380.71

  • Annual transportation cost: $6,181.83

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,679.46

  • Total annual expenditures: $70,034.22

How long $1 million will last in savings: 14 years, 3 months, 7 days

New York

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,586.30

  • Annual housing cost: $19,322.21

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,076.23

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,975.84

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,972.05

  • Total annual expenditures: $69,830.78

How long $1 million will last in savings: 14 years, 3 months, 22 days

Oregon

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,494.09

  • Annual housing cost: $17,244.95

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,318.83

  • Annual transportation cost: $6,020.72

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,863.11

  • Total annual expenditures: $68,152.40

How long $1 million will last in savings: 14 years, 7 months, 29 days

Massachusetts

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,562.24

  • Annual housing cost: $15,888.19

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,095.26

  • Annual transportation cost: $5,017.27

  • Annual healthcare cost: $8,298.44

  • Total annual expenditures: $66,168.86

How long $1 million will last in savings: 15 years, 1 month, 6 days

Alaska

  • Annual groceries cost: $5,372.06

  • Annual housing cost: $12,594.52

  • Annual utilities cost: $5,952.58

  • Annual transportation cost: $5,588.04

  • Annual healthcare cost: $10,257.42

  • Total annual expenditures: $65,253.38

How long $1 million will last in savings: 15 years, 3 months, 24 days

Maryland

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,502.11

  • Annual housing cost: $16,926.81

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,083.84

  • Annual transportation cost: $5,077.11

  • Annual healthcare cost: $5,924.54

  • Total annual expenditures: $64,897.36

How long $1 million will last in savings: 15 years, 4 months, 25 days

Connecticut

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,413.91

  • Annual housing cost: $13,502.15

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,985.86

  • Annual transportation cost: $5,187.58

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,604.64

  • Total annual expenditures: $64,337.90

How long $1 million will last in savings: 15 years, 6 months, 13 days

New Jersey

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,389.86

  • Annual housing cost: $15,233.20

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,893.54

  • Annual transportation cost: $5,003.46

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,910.83

  • Total annual expenditures: $62,913.82

How long $1 million will last in savings: 15 years, 10 months, 18 days

Rhode Island

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,265.58

  • Annual housing cost: $12,285.74

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,818.40

  • Annual transportation cost: $5,155.36

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,434.59

  • Total annual expenditures: $60,370.82

How long $1 million will last in savings: 16 years, 6 months, 19 days

Maine

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,341.75

  • Annual housing cost: $11,958.25

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,186.60

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,939.02

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,999.15

  • Total annual expenditures: $59,302.76

How long $1 million will last in savings: 16 years, 10 months, 5 days

Vermont

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,441.97

  • Annual housing cost: $12,220.24

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,536.75

  • Annual transportation cost: $5,187.58

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,842.81

  • Total annual expenditures: $58,132.98

How long $1 million will last in savings: 17 years, 2 months, 9 days

Washington

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,305.67

  • Annual housing cost: $11,003.83

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,387.34

  • Annual transportation cost: $5,403.92

  • Annual healthcare cost: $8,094.38

  • Total annual expenditures: $55,996.86

How long $1 million will last in savings: 17 years, 10 months, 4 days

New Hampshire

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,089.18

  • Annual housing cost: $10,142.99

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,491.08

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,782.52

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,883.52

  • Total annual expenditures: $55,183.10

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 1 month, 8 days

Nevada

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,289.63

  • Annual housing cost: $11,293.90

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,516.74

  • Annual transportation cost: $5,519.00

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,278.14

  • Total annual expenditures: $55,132.24

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 1 month, 14 days

Delaware

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,698.55

  • Annual housing cost: $9,151.15

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,608.09

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,777.91

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,713.57

  • Total annual expenditures: $54,877.94

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 2 months, 17 days

Montana

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,173.37

  • Annual housing cost: $11,022.55

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,185.62

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,754.90

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,516.32

  • Total annual expenditures: $54,064.18

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 5 months, 25 days

Colorado

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,996.97

  • Annual housing cost: $11,172.26

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,349.28

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,561.57

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,060.48

  • Total annual expenditures: $53,301.28

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 8 months, 29 days

Pennsylvania

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,269.59

  • Annual housing cost: $9,553.50

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,080.03

  • Annual transportation cost: $5,035.68

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,319.06

  • Total annual expenditures: $52,080.64

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 2 months, 9 days

Wyoming

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,113.23

  • Annual housing cost: $9,431.86

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,231.29

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,257.78

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,842.81

  • Total annual expenditures: $51,724.62

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 3 months, 26 days

Minnesota

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,261.57

  • Annual housing cost: $8,234.16

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,760.33

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,658.24

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,584.23

  • Total annual expenditures: $51,622.90

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 4 months, 10 days

Virginia

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,880.71

  • Annual housing cost: $10,395.63

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,756.52

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,156.51

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,611.54

  • Total annual expenditures: $51,572.04

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 4 months, 17 days

South Dakota

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,165.35

  • Annual housing cost: $10,348.84

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,497.71

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,524.75

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,870.02

  • Total annual expenditures: $51,216.02

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 6 months, 5 days

Arizona

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,944.86

  • Annual housing cost: $9,300.86

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,030.55

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,929.81

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,611.54

  • Total annual expenditures: $50,656.56

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 8 months, 22 days

Florida

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,145.31

  • Annual housing cost: $8,973.36

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,870.70

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,428.09

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,597.94

  • Total annual expenditures: $49,944.52

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 0 months, 3 days

North Dakota

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,245.53

  • Annual housing cost: $8,636.51

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,512.94

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,860.77

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,557.02

  • Total annual expenditures: $49,741.08

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 1 month, 1 day

Utah

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,996.97

  • Annual housing cost: $8,608.44

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,486.30

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,708.87

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,421.09

  • Total annual expenditures: $49,537.64

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 2 months, 3 days

South Carolina

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,077.15

  • Annual housing cost: $8,037.66

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,102.87

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,170.32

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,461.90

  • Total annual expenditures: $49,079.90

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 4 months, 10 days

Wisconsin

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,908.78

  • Annual housing cost: $8,234.16

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,767.94

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,658.24

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,774.69

  • Total annual expenditures: $49,029.04

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 4 months, 18 days

North Carolina

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,924.81

  • Annual housing cost: $7,710.17

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,722.27

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,225.55

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,591.03

  • Total annual expenditures: $48,317.00

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 8 months, 5 days

Illinois

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,860.67

  • Annual housing cost: $8,018.95

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,733.69

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,929.81

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,788.40

  • Total annual expenditures: $48,266.14

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 8 months, 13 days

Idaho

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,688.28

  • Annual housing cost: $8,290.30

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,136.14

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,791.72

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,604.74

  • Total annual expenditures: $47,452.38

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 0 months, 20 days

Louisiana

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,948.87

  • Annual housing cost: $7,972.16

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,372.12

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,506.34

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,631.95

  • Total annual expenditures: $47,350.66

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 1 month, 6 days

Kentucky

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,632.15

  • Annual housing cost: $7,569.81

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,623.31

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,474.12

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,264.64

  • Total annual expenditures: $47,350.66

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 1 month, 6 days

Ohio

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,928.82

  • Annual housing cost: $7,214.25

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,509.13

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,603.00

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,631.95

  • Total annual expenditures: $47,198.08

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 2 months, 3 days

Texas

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,568.01

  • Annual housing cost: $7,981.52

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,901.15

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,220.95

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,482.31

  • Total annual expenditures: $46,740.34

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 4 months, 18 days

Iowa

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,860.67

  • Annual housing cost: $7,345.25

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,710.85

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,579.99

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,747.58

  • Total annual expenditures: $46,740.34

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 4 months, 18 days

Nebraska

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,868.69

  • Annual housing cost: $7,682.10

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,436.82

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,372.85

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,788.40

  • Total annual expenditures: $46,587.76

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 5 months, 12 days

West Virginia

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,676.25

  • Annual housing cost: $7,597.88

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,436.82

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,018.42

  • Annual healthcare cost: $5,978.96

  • Total annual expenditures: $46,231.74

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 7 months, 12 days

Indiana

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,712.33

  • Annual housing cost: $7,232.96

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,733.69

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,520.15

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,393.88

  • Total annual expenditures: $46,231.74

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 7 months, 12 days

Michigan

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,555.98

  • Annual housing cost: $7,064.54

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,756.52

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,713.47

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,319.06

  • Total annual expenditures: $45,672.28

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 10 months, 16 days

Georgia

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,932.83

  • Annual housing cost: $6,755.75

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,478.68

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,400.47

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,618.35

  • Total annual expenditures: $45,367.12

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 0 months, 9 days

Alabama

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,828.60

  • Annual housing cost: $6,540.54

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,007.72

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,147.30

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,094.59

  • Total annual expenditures: $45,367.12

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 0 months, 9 days

Tennessee

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,768.46

  • Annual housing cost: $6,783.83

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,752.72

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,243.97

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,618.35

  • Total annual expenditures: $45,061.96

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 2 months, 4 days

Missouri

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,896.75

  • Annual housing cost: $6,606.04

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,752.72

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,243.97

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,618.35

  • Total annual expenditures: $45,011.10

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 2 months, 14 days

Kansas

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,712.33

  • Annual housing cost: $6,783.83

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,844.06

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,299.20

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,659.16

  • Total annual expenditures: $45,011.10

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 2 months, 14 days

New Mexico

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,045.08

  • Annual housing cost: $7,289.10

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,364.50

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,299.20

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,747.58

  • Total annual expenditures: $44,858.52

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 3 months, 10 days

Arkansas

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,656.21

  • Annual housing cost: $6,914.82

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,509.13

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,848.11

  • Annual healthcare cost: $5,822.51

  • Total annual expenditures: $44,299.06

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 6 months, 22 days

Oklahoma

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,772.47

  • Annual housing cost: $6,577.97

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,630.92

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,147.30

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,319.06

  • Total annual expenditures: $43,993.90

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 8 months, 17 days

Mississippi

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,760.44

  • Annual housing cost: $6,297.26

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,406.37

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,124.29

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,094.59

  • Total annual expenditures: $43,129.28

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 2 months, 2 days

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the number of years and months that $1 million will last during retirement by multiplying the annual expenditures for someone 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2018 Consumer Expenditure Survey, by each state’s overall cost-of-living index, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s annual 2019 cost-of-living indices. Annual costs were further broken down by multiplying more specific annual expenditure figures from the CES by MERIC’s grocery cost of living, housing cost of living, utilities cost of living, transportation cost of living and healthcare cost-of-living indices. All data was compiled and is up to date as of Feb. 19, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State

