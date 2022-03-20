How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State

RgStudio / iStock.com

Pinpointing the exact amount that you need to save to retire comfortably is a difficult task -- and reaching that goal is equally hard. According to the 2021 Planning and Progress Study by Northwestern Mutual, people surveyed believed they will need slightly more than $1 million -- $1,047,200 -- to retire comfortably, even as the average amount Americans have saved is a tick under $100,000.

Now, a $1 million nest egg certainly sounds like it would be enough to support you for the rest of your lifetime. But how long would that really last? It depends on where you live.

To determine how long $1 million in savings will last across the country for someone 65 or older, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey and factored in the state's overall cost of living index score for 2021 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Annual costs were further broken down by multiplying more specific annual expenditure figures from the CES by MERIC's cost of living for groceries, utilities, transportation and heath care. All 50 states then were ranked with No. 1 being the state where $1 million will last the longest and No. 50 being the state where it will run out most quickly.

Unfortunately, $1 million doesn't last quite as long as you might think it would. If you live in one of the more expensive states, such as Hawaii or New York, you shouldn't quit your day job early, and $1 million won't even cover your living expenses for 20 years in the Northeastern states. There is a bit more cushion in many Southern states, though, if you live there or plan on making a move. Find out how long $1 million in savings will last in your state.

Hawaii

Annual groceries cost: $6,427.92

Annual housing cost: $31,232.25

Annual utilities cost: $6,211.69

Annual transportation cost: $4,802.50

Annual healthcare cost: $7,688.20

Total annual expenditures: $91,970.21

How long $1 million will last in savings: 10 years, 10 months, 11 days

New York

Annual groceries cost: $4,977.54

Annual housing cost: $22,814.42

Annual utilities cost: $3,775.43

Annual transportation cost: $3,904.50

Annual healthcare cost: $6,834.70

Total annual expenditures: $70,512.08

How long $1 million will last in savings: 14 years, 2 months, 3 days

California

Annual groceries cost: $4,779.95

Annual housing cost: $20,018.39

Annual utilities cost: $4,702.27

Annual transportation cost: $4,730.66

Annual healthcare cost: $7,381.48

Total annual expenditures: $67,657.34

How long $1 million will last in savings: 14 years, 9 months, 7 days

Massachusetts

Annual groceries cost: $5,015.37

Annual housing cost: $17,609.04

Annual utilities cost: $4,202.91

Annual transportation cost: $3,997.90

Annual healthcare cost: $7,921.58

Total annual expenditures: $64,231.65

How long $1 million will last in savings: 15 years, 6 months, 22 days

Oregon

Alaska

Annual groceries cost: $5,654.38

Annual housing cost: $12,582.14

Annual utilities cost: $5,856.08

Annual transportation cost: $3,947.61

Annual healthcare cost: $10,282.06

Total annual expenditures: $60,472.91

How long $1 million will last in savings: 16 years, 6 months, 9 days

Maryland

Annual groceries cost: $4,641.22

Annual housing cost: $16,448.99

Annual utilities cost: $3,975.93

Annual transportation cost: $3,864.99

Annual healthcare cost: $5,521.10

Total annual expenditures: $58,997.96

How long $1 million will last in savings: 16 years, 11 months, 7 days

Connecticut

Annual groceries cost: $4,473.06

Annual housing cost: $13,345.59

Annual utilities cost: $5,008.69

Annual transportation cost: $3,990.71

Annual healthcare cost: $7,421.48

Total annual expenditures: $57,856.06

How long $1 million will last in savings: 17 years, 3 months, 8 days

Rhode Island

Annual groceries cost: $4,527.71

Annual housing cost: $12,066.56

Annual utilities cost: $4,827.11

Annual transportation cost: $3,864.99

Annual healthcare cost: $7,054.74

Total annual expenditures: $55,762.59

How long $1 million will last in savings: 17 years, 11 months, 1 day

Vermont

Annual groceries cost: $4,590.77

Annual housing cost: $13,504.23

Annual utilities cost: $4,501.77

Annual transportation cost: $4,102.06

Annual healthcare cost: $6,621.32

Total annual expenditures: $55,667.43

How long $1 million will last in savings: 17 years, 11 months, 12 days

New Jersey

Annual groceries cost: $4,510.89

Annual housing cost: $13,543.89

Annual utilities cost: $3,957.02

Annual transportation cost: $3,789.56

Annual healthcare cost: $6,481.30

Total annual expenditures: $54,811.01

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 2 months, 25 days

Maine

Annual groceries cost: $4,296.49

Annual housing cost: $13,543.89

Annual utilities cost: $3,870.01

Annual transportation cost: $3,757.23

Annual healthcare cost: $7,521.50

Total annual expenditures: $54,715.85

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 3 months, 5 days

Washington

Annual groceries cost: $4,557.14

Annual housing cost: $11,798.85

Annual utilities cost: $3,434.96

Annual transportation cost: $4,217.01

Annual healthcare cost: $8,081.62

Total annual expenditures: $53,098.16

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 9 months, 26 days

New Hampshire

Annual groceries cost: $4,355.34

Annual housing cost: $10,718.12

Annual utilities cost: $4,297.49

Annual transportation cost: $3,491.42

Annual healthcare cost: $7,721.54

Total annual expenditures: $52,289.32

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 1 month, 9 days

Delaware

Annual groceries cost: $4,792.56

Annual housing cost: $10,222.37

Annual utilities cost: $3,650.60

Annual transportation cost: $4,058.96

Annual healthcare cost: $7,101.42

Total annual expenditures: $51,337.74

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 5 months, 18 days

Nevada

Annual groceries cost: $4,498.28

Annual housing cost: $11,689.79

Annual utilities cost: $3,344.17

Annual transportation cost: $4,299.62

Annual healthcare cost: $6,748.02

Total annual expenditures: $50,576.48

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 9 months, 3 days

Colorado

Annual groceries cost: $4,124.12

Annual housing cost: $11,541.06

Annual utilities cost: $3,344.17

Annual transportation cost: $3,793.15

Annual healthcare cost: $6,527.97

Total annual expenditures: $50,100.69

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 11 months, 11 days

Arizona

Annual groceries cost: $4,267.06

Annual housing cost: $10,678.46

Annual utilities cost: $3,964.58

Annual transportation cost: $3,548.90

Annual healthcare cost: $6,527.97

Total annual expenditures: $49,101.53

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 4 months, 7 days

Pennsylvania

Annual groceries cost: $4,531.91

Annual housing cost: $9,716.70

Annual utilities cost: $4,149.95

Annual transportation cost: $3,793.15

Annual healthcare cost: $6,361.27

Total annual expenditures: $48,768.48

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 5 months, 27 days

Idaho

Annual groceries cost: $3,943.35

Annual housing cost: $10,946.16

Annual utilities cost: $3,113.41

Annual transportation cost: $4,012.26

Annual healthcare cost: $6,854.70

Total annual expenditures: $48,578.16

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 6 months, 26 days

Virginia

Annual groceries cost: $4,002.21

Annual housing cost: $11,055.23

Annual utilities cost: $3,658.16

Annual transportation cost: $3,247.17

Annual healthcare cost: $6,728.01

Total annual expenditures: $48,435.42

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 7 months, 17 days

South Dakota

Annual groceries cost: $4,292.28

Annual housing cost: $11,184.12

Annual utilities cost: $3,472.79

Annual transportation cost: $3,222.02

Annual healthcare cost: $6,494.63

Total annual expenditures: $48,054.79

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 9 months, 16 days

Montana

Annual groceries cost: $4,346.94

Annual housing cost: $10,539.65

Annual utilities cost: $3,329.04

Annual transportation cost: $3,401.62

Annual healthcare cost: $6,728.01

Total annual expenditures: $47,912.05

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 10 months, 8 days

Florida

Annual groceries cost: $4,439.42

Annual housing cost: $9,815.85

Annual utilities cost: $3,983.50

Annual transportation cost: $3,548.90

Annual healthcare cost: $6,514.64

Total annual expenditures: $47,721.74

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 11 months, 8 days

Minnesota

Annual groceries cost: $4,367.96

Annual housing cost: $8,943.33

Annual utilities cost: $3,650.60

Annual transportation cost: $3,570.45

Annual healthcare cost: $7,128.09

Total annual expenditures: $47,579.00

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 11 months, 31 days

Utah

Annual groceries cost: $4,090.49

Annual housing cost: $9,756.36

Annual utilities cost: $3,438.75

Annual transportation cost: $3,947.61

Annual healthcare cost: $6,261.25

Total annual expenditures: $47,103.21

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 2 months, 18 days

North Dakota

Annual groceries cost: $4,246.04

Annual housing cost: $9,458.91

Annual utilities cost: $3,601.42

Annual transportation cost: $3,742.86

Annual healthcare cost: $7,554.84

Total annual expenditures: $46,722.58

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 4 months, 21 days

Wisconsin

Annual groceries cost: $4,182.98

Annual housing cost: $8,764.86

Annual utilities cost: $3,760.30

Annual transportation cost: $3,574.04

Annual healthcare cost: $7,461.49

Total annual expenditures: $45,866.16

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 9 months, 13 days

North Carolina

Annual groceries cost: $4,103.10

Annual housing cost: $8,784.69

Annual utilities cost: $3,695.99

Annual transportation cost: $3,333.38

Annual healthcare cost: $7,268.12

Total annual expenditures: $45,533.10

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 11 months, 11 days

Illinois

Annual groceries cost: $4,136.74

Annual housing cost: $8,586.39

Annual utilities cost: $3,650.60

Annual transportation cost: $3,800.34

Annual healthcare cost: $6,434.62

Total annual expenditures: $44,867.00

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 3 months, 9 days

Wyoming

Annual groceries cost: $4,317.51

Annual housing cost: $8,060.90

Annual utilities cost: $3,223.12

Annual transportation cost: $3,588.41

Annual healthcare cost: $6,654.66

Total annual expenditures: $44,867.00

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 3 months, 9 days

Nebraska

Annual groceries cost: $4,145.14

Annual housing cost: $8,586.39

Annual utilities cost: $3,378.22

Annual transportation cost: $3,599.18

Annual healthcare cost: $6,721.34

Total annual expenditures: $44,581.52

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 4 months, 31 days

South Carolina

Annual groceries cost: $4,182.98

Annual housing cost: $7,892.34

Annual utilities cost: $3,979.72

Annual transportation cost: $3,419.58

Annual healthcare cost: $6,381.28

Total annual expenditures: $44,533.94

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 5 months, 8 days

Kentucky

Annual groceries cost: $3,871.88

Annual housing cost: $7,922.09

Annual utilities cost: $3,960.80

Annual transportation cost: $3,699.76

Annual healthcare cost: $5,441.09

Total annual expenditures: $44,296.05

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 6 months, 23 days

Louisiana

Annual groceries cost: $4,069.47

Annual housing cost: $8,526.90

Annual utilities cost: $3,291.21

Annual transportation cost: $3,466.28

Annual healthcare cost: $6,627.99

Total annual expenditures: $44,248.47

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 6 months, 31 days

Texas

Annual groceries cost: $3,817.23

Annual housing cost: $8,308.77

Annual utilities cost: $3,904.06

Annual transportation cost: $3,380.07

Annual healthcare cost: $6,347.94

Total annual expenditures: $43,820.26

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 9 months, 20 days

Michigan

Annual groceries cost: $3,787.80

Annual housing cost: $8,001.41

Annual utilities cost: $3,771.65

Annual transportation cost: $3,706.94

Annual healthcare cost: $6,421.28

Total annual expenditures: $43,439.63

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 0 months, 1 day

Ohio

Annual groceries cost: $4,170.37

Annual housing cost: $7,584.98

Annual utilities cost: $3,480.36

Annual transportation cost: $3,541.71

Annual healthcare cost: $6,481.30

Total annual expenditures: $43,439.63

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 0 months, 1 day

New Mexico

Annual groceries cost: $4,014.82

Annual housing cost: $8,358.35

Annual utilities cost: $3,389.57

Annual transportation cost: $3,523.75

Annual healthcare cost: $6,581.32

Total annual expenditures: $43,296.89

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 0 months, 29 days

Arkansas

Annual groceries cost: $3,913.92

Annual housing cost: $7,842.77

Annual utilities cost: $3,491.71

Annual transportation cost: $3,315.42

Annual healthcare cost: $5,661.13

Total annual expenditures: $43,249.31

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 1 month, 7 days

Indiana

Annual groceries cost: $3,897.11

Annual housing cost: $7,763.45

Annual utilities cost: $3,745.17

Annual transportation cost: $3,530.94

Annual healthcare cost: $6,307.93

Total annual expenditures: $43,106.57

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 2 months, 7 days

West Virginia

Annual groceries cost: $4,056.86

Annual housing cost: $7,793.19

Annual utilities cost: $3,382.00

Annual transportation cost: $3,311.82

Annual healthcare cost: $5,874.51

Total annual expenditures: $43,059.00

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 2 months, 16 days

Iowa

Annual groceries cost: $4,136.74

Annual housing cost: $7,535.40

Annual utilities cost: $3,590.07

Annual transportation cost: $3,509.38

Annual healthcare cost: $6,661.33

Total annual expenditures: $42,773.52

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 4 months, 12 days

Missouri

Annual groceries cost: $3,993.80

Annual housing cost: $7,961.75

Annual utilities cost: $3,608.98

Annual transportation cost: $3,319.01

Annual healthcare cost: $6,307.93

Total annual expenditures: $42,725.94

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 4 months, 21 days

Tennessee

Annual groceries cost: $3,981.19

Annual housing cost: $7,862.60

Annual utilities cost: $3,499.28

Annual transportation cost: $3,189.70

Annual healthcare cost: $6,081.22

Total annual expenditures: $42,345.31

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 7 months, 6 days

Georgia

Annual groceries cost: $4,031.64

Annual housing cost: $7,376.76

Annual utilities cost: $3,423.62

Annual transportation cost: $3,326.19

Annual healthcare cost: $6,447.96

Total annual expenditures: $42,250.15

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 7 months, 26 days

Alabama

Annual groceries cost: $4,128.33

Annual housing cost: $6,950.42

Annual utilities cost: $3,809.48

Annual transportation cost: $3,329.78

Annual healthcare cost: $6,081.22

Total annual expenditures: $41,821.94

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 10 months, 22 days

Oklahoma

Annual groceries cost: $3,972.78

Annual housing cost: $7,406.51

Annual utilities cost: $3,597.63

Annual transportation cost: $3,405.22

Annual healthcare cost: $6,301.26

Total annual expenditures: $41,821.94

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 10 months, 22 days

Kansas

Annual groceries cost: $3,855.07

Annual housing cost: $7,198.29

Annual utilities cost: $3,790.57

Annual transportation cost: $3,495.02

Annual healthcare cost: $6,694.67

Total annual expenditures: $41,155.84

How long $1 million will last in savings: 24 years, 3 months, 11 days

Mississippi

Annual groceries cost: $3,876.09

Annual housing cost: $6,573.65

Annual utilities cost: $3,419.83

Annual transportation cost: $3,114.26

Annual healthcare cost: $6,314.60

Total annual expenditures: $39,633.31

How long $1 million will last in savings: 25 years, 2 months, 18 days

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the number of years and months that $1 million will last during retirement by multiplying the annual expenditures for someone 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey, by each state's overall cost of living index, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's annual 2021 cost of living indices. Annual costs were further broken down by multiplying more specific annual expenditure figures from the CES by MERIC's grocery cost of living, housing cost of living, utilities cost of living, transportation cost of living and healthcare cost of living indices. All data was compiled and is up to date as of Feb. 21, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State