How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State
Pinpointing the exact amount that you need to save to retire comfortably is a difficult task -- and reaching that goal is equally hard. According to the 2021 Planning and Progress Study by Northwestern Mutual, people surveyed believed they will need slightly more than $1 million -- $1,047,200 - to retire comfortably, even as the average amount Americans have saved is a tick under $100,000.
Read: Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America
Find Out: The Average Retirement Age in Every State
Now, a $1 million nest egg certainly sounds like it would be enough to support you for the rest of your lifetime. But how long would that really last? It depends on where you live.
To determine how long $1 million in savings will last across the country, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey and factored in the state's overall cost of living index score for 2021 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, then dividing $1,000,000 by each state's average annual expenditures estimate. All 50 states and the District of Columbia were then ranked with No. 1 being the state where $1 million will last the longest and No. 51 being the state where it will run out most quickly.
Save More: 15 Smart Savings Tips You Can Start Today
Unfortunately, $1 million doesn't last quite as long as you might think it would. If you live in one of the more expensive states, such as Hawaii or California, you shouldn't quit your day job early, and $1 million won't even cover your living expenses for 19 years in most Northeastern states. There is a bit more cushion in many Southern states, though, if you live there or plan on making a move. Find out how long $1 million in savings will last in your state.
Hawaii
Annual groceries cost: $6,402.69
Annual housing cost: $30,994.29
Annual utilities cost: $5,992.77
Annual transportation cost: $4,716.30
Annual healthcare cost: $7,554.84
Total annual expenditures: $88,306.62
How long $1 million will last in savings: 11 years, 3 months, 28 days
Read: 17 Biggest Budgeting Mistakes You're Making
Washington, D.C.
Annual groceries cost: $4,515.10
Annual housing cost: $25,590.62
Annual utilities cost: $4,373.15
Annual transportation cost: $3,559.67
Annual healthcare cost: $6,067.88
Total annual expenditures: $73,461.98
How long $1 million will last in savings: 13 years, 7 months, 10 days
Helpful: 19 Effective Ways To Tackle Your Budget
California
Annual groceries cost: $5,011.17
Annual housing cost: $21,912.15
Annual utilities cost: $4,445.03
Annual transportation cost: $4,788.14
Annual healthcare cost: $7,494.83
Total annual expenditures: $69,893.55
How long $1 million will last in savings: 14 years, 3 months, 21 days
Check Out: Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
New York
Annual groceries cost: $4,956.52
Annual housing cost: $22,556.63
Annual utilities cost: $3,820.83
Annual transportation cost: $3,800.34
Annual healthcare cost: $6,881.38
Total annual expenditures: $68,371.02
How long $1 million will last in savings: 14 years, 7 months, 16 days
Massachusetts
Annual groceries cost: $5,070.02
Annual housing cost: $17,628.87
Annual utilities cost: $4,252.09
Annual transportation cost: $3,890.14
Annual healthcare cost: $8,001.60
Total annual expenditures: $63,042.18
How long $1 million will last in savings: 15 years, 10 months, 10 days
Related: 17 Dumb Home-Buying Mistakes That Hurt Your Wallet
Oregon
Alaska
Annual groceries cost: $5,545.08
Annual housing cost: $12,492.90
Annual utilities cost: $5,920.40
Annual transportation cost: $4,134.39
Annual healthcare cost: $10,102.02
Total annual expenditures: $59,806.80
How long $1 million will last in savings: 16 years, 8 months, 19 days
Try: 50 Easy Things You Should Do To Save Money
Maryland
Annual groceries cost: $4,708.48
Annual housing cost: $16,220.94
Annual utilities cost: $3,994.85
Annual transportation cost: $3,746.46
Annual healthcare cost: $5,507.77
Total annual expenditures: $57,760.91
How long $1 million will last in savings: 17 years, 3 months, 23 days
Stop Now: 50 Terrible Ways To Try and Save Money
Connecticut
Annual groceries cost: $4,594.97
Annual housing cost: $13,008.48
Annual utilities cost: $4,993.56
Annual transportation cost: $3,861.40
Annual healthcare cost: $7,321.46
Total annual expenditures: $56,856.91
How long $1 million will last in savings: 17 years, 7 months, 2 days
New Jersey
Annual groceries cost: $4,506.69
Annual housing cost: $14,674.20
Annual utilities cost: $3,888.92
Annual transportation cost: $3,746.46
Annual healthcare cost: $6,541.31
Total annual expenditures: $56,285.96
How long $1 million will last in savings: 17 years, 9 months, 6 days
Rhode Island
Annual groceries cost: $4,468.85
Annual housing cost: $12,046.73
Annual utilities cost: $4,830.89
Annual transportation cost: $3,685.39
Annual healthcare cost: $7,061.41
Total annual expenditures: $55,096.48
How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 1 month, 23 days
Vermont
Annual groceries cost: $4,456.24
Annual housing cost: $13,434.83
Annual utilities cost: $4,535.82
Annual transportation cost: $3,918.87
Annual healthcare cost: $6,501.30
Total annual expenditures: $54,620.69
How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 3 months, 22 days
Washington
Annual groceries cost: $4502.48
Annual housing cost: $12,056.64
Annual utilities cost: $3,412.27
Annual transportation cost: $4,306.81
Annual healthcare cost: $8,108.29
Total annual expenditures: $53,669.11
How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 7 months, 18 days
Keep Reading: 25 Ways To Save 20% More of Your Paycheck Without Even Trying
New Hampshire
Annual groceries cost: $4,569.75
Annual housing cost: $10,589.22
Annual utilities cost: $4,297.49
Annual transportation cost: $3,344.15
Annual healthcare cost: $8,128.29
Total annual expenditures: $53,573.95
How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 7 months, 30 days
Maine
Annual groceries cost: $4,283.88
Annual housing cost: $12,919.25
Annual utilities cost: $3,888.92
Annual transportation cost: $3,638.70
Annual healthcare cost: $7,481.50
Total annual expenditures: $52,765.11
How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 11 months, 13 days
Helpful: 16 Effective Tips and Tricks To Help You Save Money in 2022
Arizona
Annual groceries cost: $4,393.18
Annual housing cost: $11,679.87
Annual utilities cost: $3,922.97
Annual transportation cost: $3,512.98
Annual healthcare cost: $6,541.31
Total annual expenditures: $50,909.53
How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 7 months, 22 days
Are High-Yield Savings Accounts Worth It? Here's Everything You Need To Know
Delaware
Annual groceries cost: $4,796.76
Annual housing cost: $10,152.96
Annual utilities cost: $3,631.68
Annual transportation cost: $3,890.14
Annual healthcare cost: $7,054.74
Total annual expenditures: $50,719.21
How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 8 months, 18 days
Colorado
Annual groceries cost: $4,082.08
Annual housing cost: $11,630.30
Annual utilities cost: $3,393.35
Annual transportation cost: $3,890.14
Annual healthcare cost: $6,521.30
Total annual expenditures: $50,338.58
How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 10 months, 11 days
Rich vs. Wealthy: What's the Difference Between the Two?
Nevada
Annual groceries cost: $4,380.57
Annual housing cost: $11,332.85
Annual utilities cost: $3,385.79
Annual transportation cost: $4,353.50
Annual healthcare cost: $6,741.35
Total annual expenditures: $48,149.11
How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 4 months, 5 days
Learn More: Surprising Ways Gen Z and Millennials Are Worlds Apart Financially
Utah
Annual groceries cost: $4,145.14
Annual housing cost: $9,845.60
Annual utilities cost: $3,446.31
Annual transportation cost: $4,328.36
Annual healthcare cost: $6,154.56
Total annual expenditures: $48,292.69
How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 8 months, 14 days
Florida
Annual groceries cost: $4,523.50
Annual housing cost: $10,321.52
Annual utilities cost: $3,798.13
Annual transportation cost: $3,480.65
Annual healthcare cost: $6,554.64
Total annual expenditures: $48,292.69
How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 8 months, 14 days
Montana
Annual groceries cost: $4,296.49
Annual housing cost: $10,430.58
Annual utilities cost: $3,344.17
Annual transportation cost: $3,469.87
Annual healthcare cost: $6,674.67
Total annual expenditures: $47,959.63
How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 10 months, 5 days
Whoa: 9 Successful Money-Making 'Schemes' That Are Actually Legal
Pennsylvania
Annual groceries cost: $4,414.20
Annual housing cost: $9,419.25
Annual utilities cost: $3,998.63
Annual transportation cost: $3,735.68
Annual healthcare cost: $6,534.64
Total annual expenditures: $47,816.90
How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 10 months, 28 days
Minnesota
Annual groceries cost: $4,342.73
Annual housing cost: $8,774.78
Annual utilities cost: $3,631.68
Annual transportation cost: $3,473.46
Annual healthcare cost: $7,074.75
Total annual expenditures: $47,388.68
How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 1 month, 5 days
Virginia
Annual groceries cost: $3,880.29
Annual housing cost: $9,984.41
Annual utilities cost: $3,699.77
Annual transportation cost: $3,319.01
Annual healthcare cost: $6,794.69
Total annual expenditures: $46,675.00
How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 5 months, 3 days
North Dakota
Annual groceries cost: $4,187.18
Annual housing cost: $9,349.85
Annual utilities cost: $3,839.75
Annual transportation cost: $3,645.88
Annual healthcare cost: $7,508.17
Total annual expenditures: $46,532.26
How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 5 months, 27 days
Avoid: 35 Retirement Planning Mistakes That Waste Your Money
Idaho
Annual groceries cost: $3,871.88
Annual housing cost: $9,647.30
Annual utilities cost: $3,113.41
Annual transportation cost: $4,217.01
Annual healthcare cost: $6,314.60
Total annual expenditures: $46,199.21
How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 7 months, 22 days
North Carolina
Annual groceries cost: $4,128.33
Annual housing cost: $8,992.91
Annual utilities cost: $3,650.60
Annual transportation cost: $3,286.68
Annual healthcare cost: $7,341.47
Total annual expenditures: $45,866.16
How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 9 months, 19 days
South Dakota
Annual groceries cost: $3,993.80
Annual housing cost: $10,073.64
Annual utilities cost: $3,503.06
Annual transportation cost: $3,232.80
Annual healthcare cost: $6,627.99
Total annual expenditures: $45,771.00
How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 10 months, 4 days
Take Action: Do These 13 Things To Boost Your Retirement Savings Now
Wisconsin
Annual groceries cost: $4,103.10
Annual housing cost: $8,596.31
Annual utilities cost: $3,862.44
Annual transportation cost: $3,523.75
Annual healthcare cost: $7,434.82
Total annual expenditures: $45,437.95
How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 0 months, 2 days
Start Cutting Costs: How To Save Money on All Your Monthly Expenses and Bills
South Carolina
Annual groceries cost: $4,086.29
Annual housing cost: $8,130.30
Annual utilities cost: $4,157.52
Annual transportation cost: $3,423.18
Annual healthcare cost: $6,314.60
Total annual expenditures: $45,104.89
How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 2 months, 2 days
Kentucky
Annual groceries cost: $3,808.82
Annual housing cost: $7,783.28
Annual utilities cost: $3,922.97
Annual transportation cost: $3,742.86
Annual healthcare cost: $5,554.44
Total annual expenditures: $44,676.68
How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 4 months, 19 days
Wyoming
Annual groceries cost: $4,229.22
Annual housing cost: $7,793.19
Annual utilities cost: $3,200.42
Annual transportation cost: $3,656.66
Annual healthcare cost: $6,461.29
Total annual expenditures: $44,533.94
How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 5 months, 14 days
Nebraska
Annual groceries cost: $4,157.76
Annual housing cost: $8,398.01
Annual utilities cost: $3,423.62
Annual transportation cost: $3,570.45
Annual healthcare cost: $6,861.37
Total annual expenditures: $44,533.94
How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 5 months, 14 days
Ohio
Annual groceries cost: $4,262.86
Annual housing cost: $7,634.55
Annual utilities cost: $3,529.54
Annual transportation cost: $3,559.67
Annual healthcare cost: $6,481.30
Total annual expenditures: $44,200.89
How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 7 months, 15 days
Louisiana
Annual groceries cost: $4,094.70
Annual housing cost: $8,526.90
Annual utilities cost: $3,325.26
Annual transportation cost: $3,405.22
Annual healthcare cost: $6,634.66
Total annual expenditures: $44,153.31
How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 7 months, 24 days
Watch Out: 15 Retirement Mistakes and Why They'll Shrink Your Nest Egg
Texas
Annual groceries cost: $3,804.62
Annual housing cost: $8,318.69
Annual utilities cost: $3,930.54
Annual transportation cost: $3,387.26
Annual healthcare cost: $6,361.27
Total annual expenditures: $44,058.15
How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 8 months, 11 days
Take a Look: 20 Geeky Collectibles That Could Make You Millions
Arkansas
Annual groceries cost: $3,930.74
Annual housing cost: $7,912.17
Annual utilities cost: $3,563.59
Annual transportation cost: $3,351.34
Annual healthcare cost: $5,534.44
Total annual expenditures: $43,820.26
How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 9 months, 26 days
Michigan
Annual groceries cost: $3,770.99
Annual housing cost: $7,892.34
Annual utilities cost: $3,820.83
Annual transportation cost: $3,724.90
Annual healthcare cost: $6,354.60
Total annual expenditures: $43,487.21
How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 11 months, 29 days
Missouri
Annual groceries cost: $4,119.92
Annual housing cost: $8,140.22
Annual utilities cost: $3,563.59
Annual transportation cost: $3,380.07
Annual healthcare cost: $6,401.28
Total annual expenditures: $43,392.05
How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 0 months, 16 days
Indiana
Annual groceries cost: $3,947.56
Annual housing cost: $7,713.87
Annual utilities cost: $3,873.79
Annual transportation cost: $3,530.94
Annual healthcare cost: $6,294.59
Total annual expenditures: $43,344.47
How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 0 months, 25 days
New Mexico
Annual groceries cost: $4,157.76
Annual housing cost: $8,130.30
Annual utilities cost: $3,306.34
Annual transportation cost: $3,448.32
Annual healthcare cost: $6,621.32
Total annual expenditures: $43,106.57
How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 2 months, 13 days
Illinois
Annual groceries cost: $4,077.88
Annual housing cost: $7,466.00
Annual utilities cost: $3,669.51
Annual transportation cost: $3,818.30
Annual healthcare cost: $6,367.94
Total annual expenditures: $43,059.00
How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 2 months, 22 days
Iowa
Annual groceries cost: $4,161.96
Annual housing cost: $7,406.51
Annual utilities cost: $3,669.51
Annual transportation cost: $3,487.83
Annual healthcare cost: $6,621.32
Total annual expenditures: $42,963.84
How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 3months, 10 days
West Virginia
Annual groceries cost: $4,052.66
Annual housing cost: $7,773.36
Annual utilities cost: $3,416.05
Annual transportation cost: $3,099.90
Annual healthcare cost: $5,801.16
Total annual expenditures: $42,868.68
How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 3 months, 29 days
Tennessee
Annual groceries cost: $4,023.23
Annual housing cost: $7,872.51
Annual utilities cost: $3,533.32
Annual transportation cost: $3,207.66
Annual healthcare cost: $6,107.89
Total annual expenditures: $42,821.10
How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 4 months, 8 days
Play It Safe: 9 Stable Investments With the Highest Returns
Georgia
Annual groceries cost: $4,014.82
Annual housing cost: $7,446.17
Annual utilities cost: $3,442.53
Annual transportation cost: $3,336.97
Annual healthcare cost: $6,434.62
Total annual expenditures: $42,725.94
How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 4 months, 27 days
Check Out: 100 Ways To Make Your Money Last Until You're 100
Alabama
Annual groceries cost: $4,119.92
Annual housing cost: $6,890.93
Annual utilities cost: $3,851.09
Annual transportation cost: $3,315.42
Annual healthcare cost: $6,061.21
Total annual expenditures: $42,154.99
How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 8 months, 20 days
Oklahoma
Annual groceries cost: $3,897.11
Annual housing cost: $7,456.08
Annual utilities cost: $3,684.64
Annual transportation cost: $3,362.11
Annual healthcare cost: $6,361.27
Total annual expenditures: $41,964.68
How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 9 months, 29 days
Kansas
Annual groceries cost: $3,821.44
Annual housing cost: $7,218.12
Annual utilities cost: $3,835.96
Annual transportation cost: $3,491.42
Annual healthcare cost: $6,688.00
Total annual expenditures: $41,346.15
How long $1 million will last in savings: 24 years, 2 months, 7 days
Mississippi
Annual groceries cost: $4,006.41
Annual housing cost: $6,583.56
Annual utilities cost: $3,419.83
Annual transportation cost: $3,222.02
Annual healthcare cost: $6,401.28
Total annual expenditures: $40,489.73
How long $1 million will last in savings: 24 years, 8 months, 10 days
More From GOBankingRates
How Much You Should Have in Your Savings Account at Every Stage of Life
Find Out Which Banks Are the Top 100 Banks Leading the US in 2022
Methodology: To find out how long $1 million will last across the country, GOBankingRates first found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state's overall cost of living index score for 2021 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $1 million will last in each state by dividing $1 million by each state's average annual expenditures estimate. All 50 states and the District of Columbia were then ranked, with No. 1 being the state where $1 million will last the longest and No. 51 being the state where it will run out most quickly. GOBankingRates provided supplemental information on the average annual cost of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation and healthcare for people 65 and older in each state by again using MERIC's cost of living indices for each category to factor out national estimates from the CES. All data was collected on and up to date as of Jan. 25, 2022.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State