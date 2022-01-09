How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State

adamkaz / Getty Images

Americans' lack of savings has caused financial experts to paint a dismal picture when it comes to retirement. Analysts at Blacktower Financial Management Group calculated that you would need to save approximately $386,100 over your lifetime to retire at 67. That means the youngest millennials -- who currently are 24 -- already should have stashed away $8,775. And the oldest millennials, now 39, should have saved $140,400 for retirement by now. For those who haven't aggressively put money away for the future, that number could be tough to swallow.

Related: Budgeting 101: How To Create a Budget You Can Live With

See: How To Budget and Plan For a Vacation in 2021

Pinpointing the exact amount that you need to save to retire comfortably is a difficult task -- and reaching that goal is even harder. According to the 2019 Planning and Progress Study by Northwestern Mutual, more than 22% of Americans have less than $5,000 saved for retirement and nearly 50% plan on working past retirement age. Every day, 10,000 baby boomers turn 65, and 17% of them have less than $5,000 in their retirement funds.

Learn More: Here's Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire In Your State

Now, a $1 million nest egg certainly sounds like it would be enough to support you for the rest of your lifetime. But how long would that really last? It depends on where you live.

To determine how long $1 million in savings will last across the country, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2018 Consumer Expenditure Survey. This study found the number of years, months and days that $1 million will last by multiplying the annual expenditures by each state's overall cost-of-living index. Annual costs then were multiplied by other annual expenditure figures, including the cost of living, housing costs, utility costs, transportation costs and healthcare costs. The states were ranked from the shortest to the longest period of time that $1 million will stretch.

Story continues

Save More: Savings Tricks From Regular People Who Are Sitting on Millions

Unfortunately, $1 million doesn't last quite as long as you might think it would. If you live in one of the more expensive states, such as Hawaii or California, you shouldn't quit your day job early, and $1 million won't even cover your living expenses for 18 years in most Northeastern states. There is a bit more cushion in many Southern states, though, if you live there or plan on making a move. Find out how long $1 million in savings will last in your state.

Last updated: Oct. 6, 2021

emperorcosar / Shutterstock.com

Hawaii

Annual groceries cost: $6,598.81

Annual housing cost: $30,775.17

Annual utilities cost: $6,565.35

Annual transportation cost: $6,347.54

Annual healthcare cost: $8,073.97

Total annual expenditures: $97,549.48

How long $1 million will last in savings: 10 years, 2 months, 29 days

Read: 17 Biggest Budgeting Mistakes You're Making

Evan Bracken / Shutterstock.com

California

Annual groceries cost: $4,782.74

Annual housing cost: $18,227.44

Annual utilities cost: $4,380.71

Annual transportation cost: $6,181.83

Annual healthcare cost: $7,679.46

Total annual expenditures: $70,034.22

How long $1 million will last in savings: 14 years, 3 months, 7 days

Helpful: 19 Effective Ways To Tackle Your Budget

Evan Bracken / Shutterstock.com

New York

Annual groceries cost: $4,586.30

Annual housing cost: $19,322.21

Annual utilities cost: $4,076.23

Annual transportation cost: $4,975.84

Annual healthcare cost: $6,972.05

Total annual expenditures: $69,830.78

How long $1 million will last in savings: 14 years, 3 months, 22 days

Check Out: Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month

Ami Parikh / Shutterstock.com

Oregon

Annual groceries cost: $4,494.09

Annual housing cost: $17,244.95

Annual utilities cost: $3,318.83

Annual transportation cost: $6,020.72

Annual healthcare cost: $7,863.11

Total annual expenditures: $68,152.40

How long $1 million will last in savings: 14 years, 7 months, 29 days

Read: Tips To Keep Your Finances in Order Without Sacrificing What You Want

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Massachusetts

Annual groceries cost: $4,562.24

Annual housing cost: $15,888.19

Annual utilities cost: $4,095.26

Annual transportation cost: $5,017.27

Annual healthcare cost: $8,298.44

Total annual expenditures: $66,168.86

How long $1 million will last in savings: 15 years, 1 month, 6 days

Related: 17 Dumb Home-Buying Mistakes That Hurt Your Wallet

BILD LLC / Shutterstock.com

Alaska

Annual groceries cost: $5,372.06

Annual housing cost: $12,594.52

Annual utilities cost: $5,952.58

Annual transportation cost: $5,588.04

Annual healthcare cost: $10,257.42

Total annual expenditures: $65,253.38

How long $1 million will last in savings: 15 years, 3 months, 24 days

Try: 50 Easy Things You Should Do To Save Money

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Maryland

Annual groceries cost: $4,502.11

Annual housing cost: $16,926.81

Annual utilities cost: $4,083.84

Annual transportation cost: $5,077.11

Annual healthcare cost: $5,924.54

Total annual expenditures: $64,897.36

How long $1 million will last in savings: 15 years, 4 months, 25 days

Stop Now: 50 Terrible Ways To Try and Save Money

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Connecticut

Annual groceries cost: $4,413.91

Annual housing cost: $13,502.15

Annual utilities cost: $4,985.86

Annual transportation cost: $5,187.58

Annual healthcare cost: $7,604.64

Total annual expenditures: $64,337.90

How long $1 million will last in savings: 15 years, 6 months, 13 days

Find Out: Things To Cut Out Right Now To Save Money During the Health Crisis

kropic1 / Shutterstock.com

New Jersey

Annual groceries cost: $4,389.86

Annual housing cost: $15,233.20

Annual utilities cost: $3,893.54

Annual transportation cost: $5,003.46

Annual healthcare cost: $6,910.83

Total annual expenditures: $62,913.82

How long $1 million will last in savings: 15 years, 10 months, 18 days

Options: 16 Ways To Save Money on Food

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Rhode Island

Annual groceries cost: $4,265.58

Annual housing cost: $12,285.74

Annual utilities cost: $4,818.40

Annual transportation cost: $5,155.36

Annual healthcare cost: $7,434.59

Total annual expenditures: $60,370.82

How long $1 million will last in savings: 16 years, 6 months, 19 days

Read: 25 Tips for Saving Money With Your Spouse

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Maine

Annual groceries cost: $4,341.75

Annual housing cost: $11,958.25

Annual utilities cost: $4,186.60

Annual transportation cost: $4,939.02

Annual healthcare cost: $7,999.15

Total annual expenditures: $59,302.76

How long $1 million will last in savings: 16 years, 10 months, 5 days

Helpful: 16 Effective Ways To Trick Yourself Into Saving Money

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Vermont

Annual groceries cost: $4,441.97

Annual housing cost: $12,220.24

Annual utilities cost: $4,536.75

Annual transportation cost: $5,187.58

Annual healthcare cost: $6,842.81

Total annual expenditures: $58,132.98

How long $1 million will last in savings: 17 years, 2 months, 9 days

Good To Know: 16 Splurges That Save You Money in the Long Run

Hugo Lancaster / Shutterstock.com

Washington

Annual groceries cost: $4,305.67

Annual housing cost: $11,003.83

Annual utilities cost: $3,387.34

Annual transportation cost: $5,403.92

Annual healthcare cost: $8,094.38

Total annual expenditures: $55,996.86

How long $1 million will last in savings: 17 years, 10 months, 4 days

Keep Reading: 25 Ways To Save 20% More of Your Paycheck Without Even Trying

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Hampshire

Annual groceries cost: $4,089.18

Annual housing cost: $10,142.99

Annual utilities cost: $4,491.08

Annual transportation cost: $4,782.52

Annual healthcare cost: $7,883.52

Total annual expenditures: $55,183.10

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 1 month, 8 days

Try: Cutting Out These 25 Expenses Will Save You $16,142.08 a Year

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Nevada

Annual groceries cost: $4,289.63

Annual housing cost: $11,293.90

Annual utilities cost: $3,516.74

Annual transportation cost: $5,519.00

Annual healthcare cost: $7,278.14

Total annual expenditures: $55,132.24

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 1 month, 14 days

Learn More: Surprising Ways Gen Z and Millennials Are Worlds Apart Financially

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Delaware

Annual groceries cost: $4,698.55

Annual housing cost: $9,151.15

Annual utilities cost: $3,608.09

Annual transportation cost: $4,777.91

Annual healthcare cost: $6,713.57

Total annual expenditures: $54,877.94

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 2 months, 17 days

Exclusive: Americans' Savings Drop to Lowest Point in Years

Pierdelune / Shutterstock.com

Montana

Annual groceries cost: $4,173.37

Annual housing cost: $11,022.55

Annual utilities cost: $3,185.62

Annual transportation cost: $4,754.90

Annual healthcare cost: $6,516.32

Total annual expenditures: $54,064.18

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 5 months, 25 days

Whoa: 9 Successful Money-Making 'Schemes' That Are Actually Legal

Andrew Zarivny / Shutterstock.com

Colorado

Annual groceries cost: $3,996.97

Annual housing cost: $11,172.26

Annual utilities cost: $3,349.28

Annual transportation cost: $4,561.57

Annual healthcare cost: $7,060.48

Total annual expenditures: $53,301.28

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 8 months, 29 days

Rich vs. Wealthy: What's the Difference Between the Two?

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Pennsylvania

Annual groceries cost: $4,269.59

Annual housing cost: $9,553.50

Annual utilities cost: $4,080.03

Annual transportation cost: $5,035.68

Annual healthcare cost: $6,319.06

Total annual expenditures: $52,080.64

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 2 months, 9 days

Read: 20 Hobbies of the Rich Only They Can Afford

WitGorski / Getty Images

Wyoming

Annual groceries cost: $4,113.23

Annual housing cost: $9,431.86

Annual utilities cost: $3,231.29

Annual transportation cost: $4,257.78

Annual healthcare cost: $6,842.81

Total annual expenditures: $51,724.62

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 3 months, 26 days

Find Out: 31 Dumb Things That Are Keeping You From Being Wealthy

RudyBalasko / Getty Images

Minnesota

Annual groceries cost: $4,261.57

Annual housing cost: $8,234.16

Annual utilities cost: $3,760.33

Annual transportation cost: $4,658.24

Annual healthcare cost: $7,584.23

Total annual expenditures: $51,622.90

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 4 months, 10 days

See: Do You Think the Minimum Wage Should Be $15? Take Our Poll

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Virginia

Annual groceries cost: $3,880.71

Annual housing cost: $10,395.63

Annual utilities cost: $3,756.52

Annual transportation cost: $4,156.51

Annual healthcare cost: $6,611.54

Total annual expenditures: $51,572.04

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 4 months, 17 days

See: 42 Easy Ways To Save For Retirement

Steven Frame / Shutterstock.com

South Dakota

Annual groceries cost: $4,165.35

Annual housing cost: $10,348.84

Annual utilities cost: $3,497.71

Annual transportation cost: $4,524.75

Annual healthcare cost: $6,870.02

Total annual expenditures: $51,216.02

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 6 months, 5 days

Take Action: Do These 13 Things To Boost Your Retirement Savings Now

tonda / Getty Images

Arizona

Annual groceries cost: $3,944.86

Annual housing cost: $9,300.86

Annual utilities cost: $4,030.55

Annual transportation cost: $4,929.81

Annual healthcare cost: $6,611.54

Total annual expenditures: $50,656.56

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 8 months, 22 days

Are High-Yield Savings Accounts Worth It? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Florida

Annual groceries cost: $4,145.31

Annual housing cost: $8,973.36

Annual utilities cost: $3,870.70

Annual transportation cost: $4,428.09

Annual healthcare cost: $6,597.94

Total annual expenditures: $49,944.52

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 0 months, 3 days

Learn: What Is a Savings Bond and How Does It Work?

Solange_Z / Getty Images

North Dakota

Annual groceries cost: $4,245.53

Annual housing cost: $8,636.51

Annual utilities cost: $3,512.94

Annual transportation cost: $4,860.77

Annual healthcare cost: $7,557.02

Total annual expenditures: $49,741.08

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 1 month, 1 day

Avoid: 35 Retirement Planning Mistakes That Waste Your Money

Maks Ershov / Shutterstock.com

Utah

Annual groceries cost: $3,996.97

Annual housing cost: $8,608.44

Annual utilities cost: $3,486.30

Annual transportation cost: $4,708.87

Annual healthcare cost: $6,421.09

Total annual expenditures: $49,537.64

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 2 months, 3 days

Read: 19 Things You'll Need To Sacrifice Now for a Healthy Retirement

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

South Carolina

Annual groceries cost: $4,077.15

Annual housing cost: $8,037.66

Annual utilities cost: $4,102.87

Annual transportation cost: $4,170.32

Annual healthcare cost: $6,461.90

Total annual expenditures: $49,079.90

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 4 months, 10 days

Check Out: Here's How To Retire Early and Quit the Daily Grind

EQRoy / Shutterstock.com

Wisconsin

Annual groceries cost: $3,908.78

Annual housing cost: $8,234.16

Annual utilities cost: $3,767.94

Annual transportation cost: $4,658.24

Annual healthcare cost: $7,774.69

Total annual expenditures: $49,029.04

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 4 months, 18 days

Start Cutting Costs: How To Save Money on All Your Monthly Expenses and Bills

ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

North Carolina

Annual groceries cost: $3,924.81

Annual housing cost: $7,710.17

Annual utilities cost: $3,722.27

Annual transportation cost: $4,225.55

Annual healthcare cost: $7,591.03

Total annual expenditures: $48,317.00

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 8 months, 5 days

More Tips: 20 Ways To Save Money Fast

Tam Patra / Shutterstock.com

Illinois

Annual groceries cost: $3,860.67

Annual housing cost: $8,018.95

Annual utilities cost: $3,733.69

Annual transportation cost: $4,929.81

Annual healthcare cost: $6,788.40

Total annual expenditures: $48,266.14

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 8 months, 13 days

Read: Why It's Harder To Save For Retirement Today Than 50 Years Ago

Charles Knowles / Shutterstock.com

Idaho

Annual groceries cost: $3,688.28

Annual housing cost: $8,290.30

Annual utilities cost: $3,136.14

Annual transportation cost: $4,791.72

Annual healthcare cost: $6,604.74

Total annual expenditures: $47,452.38

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 0 months, 20 days

See: 10 Signs You're Not Saving Enough for Retirement

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Louisiana

Annual groceries cost: $3,948.87

Annual housing cost: $7,972.16

Annual utilities cost: $3,372.12

Annual transportation cost: $4,506.34

Annual healthcare cost: $6,631.95

Total annual expenditures: $47,350.66

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 1 month, 6 days

Watch Out: 15 Retirement Mistakes and Why They'll Shrink Your Nest Egg

Davel5957 / Getty Images

Kentucky

Annual groceries cost: $3,632.15

Annual housing cost: $7,569.81

Annual utilities cost: $3,623.31

Annual transportation cost: $4,474.12

Annual healthcare cost: $6,264.64

Total annual expenditures: $47,350.66

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 1 month, 6 days

Read More: Is Now a Good Time To Raid Your 401(k)?

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Ohio

Annual groceries cost: $3,928.82

Annual housing cost: $7,214.25

Annual utilities cost: $3,509.13

Annual transportation cost: $4,603.00

Annual healthcare cost: $6,631.95

Total annual expenditures: $47,198.08

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 2 months, 3 days

Find Out: What Social Security Will Look Like in 2035

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Texas

Annual groceries cost: $3,568.01

Annual housing cost: $7,981.52

Annual utilities cost: $3,901.15

Annual transportation cost: $4,220.95

Annual healthcare cost: $6,482.31

Total annual expenditures: $46,740.34

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 4 months, 18 days

Take a Look: 20 Geeky Collectibles That Could Make You Millions

Henryk Sadura / Shutterstock.com

Iowa

Annual groceries cost: $3,860.67

Annual housing cost: $7,345.25

Annual utilities cost: $3,710.85

Annual transportation cost: $4,579.99

Annual healthcare cost: $6,747.58

Total annual expenditures: $46,740.34

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 4 months, 18 days

Read: 10 Simple Habits of Money-Smart Individuals

Christopher Boswell / Shutterstock.com

Nebraska

Annual groceries cost: $3,868.69

Annual housing cost: $7,682.10

Annual utilities cost: $3,436.82

Annual transportation cost: $4,372.85

Annual healthcare cost: $6,788.40

Total annual expenditures: $46,587.76

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 5 months, 12 days

Take a Look: These Once-Hot Housing Markets Are Cooling Off

Davel5957 / Getty Images

West Virginia

Annual groceries cost: $3,676.25

Annual housing cost: $7,597.88

Annual utilities cost: $3,436.82

Annual transportation cost: $4,018.42

Annual healthcare cost: $5,978.96

Total annual expenditures: $46,231.74

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 7 months, 12 days

Discover: Most Affordable Places To Retire Near You

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

Indiana

Annual groceries cost: $3,712.33

Annual housing cost: $7,232.96

Annual utilities cost: $3,733.69

Annual transportation cost: $4,520.15

Annual healthcare cost: $6,393.88

Total annual expenditures: $46,231.74

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 7 months, 12 days

Read: How To Protect Your Retirement Savings During the Pandemic

Steven_Kriemadis / Getty Images

Michigan

Annual groceries cost: $3,555.98

Annual housing cost: $7,064.54

Annual utilities cost: $3,756.52

Annual transportation cost: $4,713.47

Annual healthcare cost: $6,319.06

Total annual expenditures: $45,672.28

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 10 months, 16 days

Read: How Much It Cost To Retire in the Year You Were Born

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Georgia

Annual groceries cost: $3,932.83

Annual housing cost: $6,755.75

Annual utilities cost: $3,478.68

Annual transportation cost: $4,400.47

Annual healthcare cost: $6,618.35

Total annual expenditures: $45,367.12

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 0 months, 9 days

Check Out: 100 Ways To Make Your Money Last Until You're 100

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Alabama

Annual groceries cost: $3,828.60

Annual housing cost: $6,540.54

Annual utilities cost: $4,007.72

Annual transportation cost: $4,147.30

Annual healthcare cost: $6,094.59

Total annual expenditures: $45,367.12

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 0 months, 9 days

Learn: How One Man Saved $1 Million in 5 Years

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Tennessee

Annual groceries cost: $3,768.46

Annual housing cost: $6,783.83

Annual utilities cost: $3,752.72

Annual transportation cost: $4,243.97

Annual healthcare cost: $6,618.35

Total annual expenditures: $45,061.96

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 2 months, 4 days

Play It Safe: 9 Stable Investments With the Highest Returns

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Missouri

Annual groceries cost: $3,896.75

Annual housing cost: $6,606.04

Annual utilities cost: $3,752.72

Annual transportation cost: $4,243.97

Annual healthcare cost: $6,618.35

Total annual expenditures: $45,011.10

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 2 months, 14 days

Find Out: How Much You Need To Live Comfortably in 50 Major US Cities

Davel5957 / Getty Images

Kansas

Annual groceries cost: $3,712.33

Annual housing cost: $6,783.83

Annual utilities cost: $3,844.06

Annual transportation cost: $4,299.20

Annual healthcare cost: $6,659.16

Total annual expenditures: $45,011.10

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 2 months, 14 days

Look: 20 Hidden Sources of Income Lying Around Your House

Davel5957 / Getty Images

New Mexico

Annual groceries cost: $4,045.08

Annual housing cost: $7,289.10

Annual utilities cost: $3,364.50

Annual transportation cost: $4,299.20

Annual healthcare cost: $6,747.58

Total annual expenditures: $44,858.52

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 3 months, 10 days

Read More: Want To Retire In One of America's Safest Cities? $1 Million Might Not Get You Far

Davel5957 / Getty Images

Arkansas

Annual groceries cost: $3,656.21

Annual housing cost: $6,914.82

Annual utilities cost: $3,509.13

Annual transportation cost: $3,848.11

Annual healthcare cost: $5,822.51

Total annual expenditures: $44,299.06

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 6 months, 22 days

Find Out: Minimum Salary You Need To Be Happy in Every State

Davel5957 / Getty Images

Oklahoma

Annual groceries cost: $3,772.47

Annual housing cost: $6,577.97

Annual utilities cost: $3,630.92

Annual transportation cost: $4,147.30

Annual healthcare cost: $6,319.06

Total annual expenditures: $43,993.90

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 8 months, 17 days

See: Most and Least Expensive States To Build a Home

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Mississippi

Annual groceries cost: $3,760.44

Annual housing cost: $6,297.26

Annual utilities cost: $3,406.37

Annual transportation cost: $4,124.29

Annual healthcare cost: $6,094.59

Total annual expenditures: $43,129.28

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 2 months, 2 days

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the number of years and months that $1 million will last during retirement by multiplying the annual expenditures for someone 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2018 Consumer Expenditure Survey, by each state's overall cost-of-living index, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's annual 2019 cost-of-living indices. Annual costs were further broken down by multiplying more specific annual expenditure figures from the CES by MERIC's grocery cost of living, housing cost of living, utilities cost of living, transportation cost of living and healthcare cost-of-living indices. All data was compiled and is up to date as of Feb. 19, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State