'Freedom Day': Sydney reopens as Australia looks to live with COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: A coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown remains in place as outbreak of cases affects Sydney
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Renju Jose
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Renju Jose

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Sydney's cafes, gyms and restaurants welcomed back fully vaccinated customers on Monday after nearly four months of lockdown, as Australia aims to begin living with the coronavirus and gradually reopen the country.

Some pubs in Sydney, Australia's largest city, opened at 12:01 a.m. (1301 GMT) and friends and families huddled together for a midnight beer, television footage and social media images showed.

"I see it as a day of freedom, it's a freedom day," New South Wales (NSW) state Premier Dominic Perrottet told reporters in Sydney, the state capital. "We are leading the nation out of this pandemic but this will be a challenge."

Perrottet warned that infections would rise after reopening, and virus-free states such as Western Australia and Queensland are watching what living with COVID-19 is going to look like amid concerns health systems could be overwhelmed.

While NSW's dual-dose vaccination rate in people above 16 hit 74%, in neighbouring Queensland, whose borders remain closed to Sydney-siders, the rate is only 52% and the state government is following an elimination strategy with rapid lockdowns to control any outbreak.

Perrottet has declared an end to lockdowns in NSW and has strong support for reopening in Sydney, whose more than 5 million residents endured severe restrictions from mid-June following an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant.

The outbreak has since spread to Melbourne and Canberra, forcing lockdowns in those cities, even as case numbers dwindle in NSW.

New South Wales on Monday reported 496 new locally acquired cases, well down from their peak last month, while Victoria logged 1,612 new infections, the lowest in five days.

Under the relaxed rules for NSW, retail stores can open with reduced capacity, while more vaccinated people can gather in homes and attend weddings and funerals.

The state aims to hit an 80% vaccine rate around late October, when more curbs will be relaxed. But the unvaccinated must remain at home until Dec. 1.

"Enjoy the moment, enjoy it with your family and friends," Prime Minister Scott Morrison wished Sydney residents. "Today is a day so many have been looking forward to - a day when things we take for granted, we will celebrate."

Morrison, who must call an election before next May, has come under pressure to press all states to reopen borders to bolster the economy and allow families separated by state border closures to reunite by Christmas. Some states with few cases have not said when they will re-open their borders.

With the vaccine rollout gaining momentum, Australia is planning a staggered return to normal, letting fully vaccinated residents enter and leave the country freely from November, although New South Wales plans to bring forward those dates.

Australia shut its international borders in March 2020, helping keep its coronavirus numbers relatively low, with 130,000 cases and 1,448 deaths.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Peter Cooney and Stephen Coates)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. administers nearly 402 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, CDC says

    Those figures are up from the 400,669,422 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered by Friday out of 485,713,525 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes the two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. Roughly 7.8 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the United States authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • Covid-19 Cases Rise in U.K. Schoolchildren, Whom the Nation Hesitated to Vaccinate

    The U.K. began inoculating teenagers later than the U.S. and Europe, and now more than a third of recent infections in England were among those 10 to 19 years old.

  • 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Sydney was set to reopen after months in lockdown, officials said on Sunday, with businesses readying themselves to welcome fully vaccinated residents from Monday. New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, reported 477 new coronavirus cases and six deaths on Sunday, in an outbreak that has kept 5 million people in state capital Sydney in a lockdown for 100 days. But as the state has met the threshold of 70% of its people fully vaccinated, New South Wales was ready to ease some restrictions and reopen many businesses, said state Premier Dominic Perrottet.

  • Fauci Says No Covid Victory Yet; Sydney Reopens: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtAnthony Fauci said infections in the U.S. remain too high for a return to normal. “We have to just be careful that we don’

  • COVID cases and hospitalizations decline right before the winter months

    After a long summer surge fueled by the Delta variant, COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are declining. However, there is still hesitancy surrounding the vaccine, especially for children under the age of 12. CBS News senior correspondent Mark Strassmann gives the latest on the pandemic. Then CBS News reporter Alex Tin explains to CBSN anchor Lana Zak what is behind the decline in cases.

  • From Cambodia to Canada, dozens of other nations beat US in COVID-19 vaccinations

    The differences are stark: Fifty million more Americans would need to be vaccinated to match Canada’s enthusiasm for COVID-19 shots.

  • Dr. Marc Siegel: Rapid testing and antiviral drugs may offer way out of COVID pandemic

    Vaccines, rapid COVID tests and access to the emerging antiviral treatments like molnupiravir will provide us with a clear path out of the pandemic.

  • The Worst Side Effect of Not Eating Bread, New Study Suggests

    It may seem a little tricky at times to find healthy bread options that please your palate. However, if you're not eating enough bread, then you also might not be getting the proper amount of refined grains and, in turn, enough nutrients, according to a study published by Frontiers in Nutrition.After looking at information that was collected by the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, the study noted that some adults in the United States were being hit with a 10% drop in energy leve

  • Australia braces for more COVID-19 infections as country moves towards re-opening

    Australia was bracing for more COVID-19 infections and hospitalisations, officials said on Saturday, even as it moves toward gradually easing pandemic restrictions with the vast majority of its people getting vaccinated against the virus. Sydney, in a lockdown for more than 100 days, is to ease some key restrictions for the fully vaccinated from Monday. More than 70% of people across New South Wales state, of which Sydney is the capital, have been fully vaccinated https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/sydney-readies-exit-lockdown-amid-concerns-over-faster-reopening-plans-2021-10-07.

  • 80% of Southwest Airlines flights disrupted at RDU amid mass cancellations across U.S.

    Nationwide, more than 1,800 Southwest flights were reported canceled over the weekend.

  • Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin intervened to block Ivanka Trump's appointment to the World Bank: report

    In April 2019, Ivanka Trump told the AP she passed on leading the World Bank, expressing that she was "happy" with her work at the White House.

  • Drugs, arms, and terror: A high-profile defector on Kim's North Korea

    A former colonel describes a leadership making cash by any means, from drug factories to illegal arms deals.

  • Border left 'wide open' after red states pull National Guard and police

    MCALLEN, Texas — The swarm of National Guard soldiers and state police that governors sent to guard the Texas-Mexico border earlier this summer is gone, leaving the border effectively unmanned with just 6% of the reinforcements left behind.

  • Jim Acosta to Andrew Yang: What the Hell Were You Doing on ‘Tucker Carlson’?

    CNNAndrew Yang might be pitching himself as the guy to head up a new, more “inclusive” third party, but Jim Acosta had some questions about the entrepreneur-turned-politician’s methods during a CNN interview on Saturday afternoon. Specifically, he asked Yang to answer for his decision to appear on Tucker Carlson Today.“Tucker Carlson... I mean, let’s just say he’s a bad person,” Acosta told Yang. “And he represents so much of what is wrong in television news these days. You know this all too wel

  • I refused to lie under oath for the state of Arizona, and the courts aren't on my side

    I can't recover my losses after I was punished by the state of Arizona for refusing to lie under oath. Why? The doctrine of qualified immunity.

  • Biden joked that getting Manchin and Sanders to sit in a room together to discuss the Democrats' spending bill would almost be like a 'homicide,' report says

    Sen. Bernie Sanders said that he's unlikely to meet face-to-face with Manchin because "this is not a movie," he told reporters on Capitol Hill.

  • Retirees in These 13 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Checks

    Chances are good Social Security benefits will be very important to you in retirement. Unfortunately, millions of retirees across America risk losing some of the benefits they expect to receive. Retirees are at risk of losing a part of their Social Security checks if they live in one of the 13 states that charges state tax on these benefits.

  • The US can't fight China for Taiwan, but it can help Taiwan make China think twice about starting a war

    The best way to deter China from attacking Taiwan is to encourage Taiwan to invest in its own ability to make China pay if it ever resorts to force.

  • Georgia election official takes the fight to Trump

    Trump’s election nemesis refuses to shut up and take the former president’s abuse.

  • This One Basic Mistake Is Blowing Up Biden’s Presidency

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyYogi Berra was right. “It gets late early out here.” Just nine months into his presidency, Joe Biden’s support is collapsing.This isn’t just me saying so, although I’ve been warning about it for months. According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Biden’s approval rating is just 42 percent, with 50 percent of Americans ​​disapproving of how he’s handling his job. Amazingly, that’s good news compared with the Quinnipiac poll, which shows his appro