Here’s How Long $300K Lasts in Retirement

Experts typically recommend having at least $1 million dollars saved up for retirement, but some people either don’t have the time or refuse to delay their retirement to reach that idealistic milestone. Fortunately, if your retirement nest egg is hovering around $300,000, you have options both stateside and abroad.

For example, if you move to Fort Wayne, Indiana, you can stretch your retirement stash out over more than a decade. If you choose to move to another country, however, you can stretch your funds even further — in the top-ranked country on this list, a $300,000 nest egg could last you 55 years.

To find out the best locations for people with $300,000 in retirement, GOBankingRates analyzed the population and annual expenditures in the top 100 U.S. cities and 50 of the top countries across the globe. Discover where you can retire well without $1 million in the bank.

Data is accurate as of July 25, 2019, and is subject to change.

How Long $300,000 Lasts in Retirement in These Cities

Even though a $300,000 retirement nest egg doesn’t seem that substantial, you might be surprised. There are U.S. cities where that sum of money can last almost 12 years. Here are 11 locations to consider.

11. Memphis, Tennessee

How many years $300K will last for renters: 9.68

9.68 Annual cost of rent: $10,890

$10,890 Annual grocery cost: $3,527.12

$3,527.12 Annual utilities cost: $3,576.58



$3,576.58 Annual healthcare cost: $8,716.70



$8,716.70 Annual transportation cost: $4,283.40

You’ll actually pay less for rent in Memphis, on average, than you will in half of the other cities on this list. On top of that, the Home of the Blues has the third-cheapest annual groceries.

What sets Memphis back on this list is its annual healthcare cost. At $8,716.70, Memphis not only has far and away the most expensive healthcare cost on this list, it was also the most expensive cost for healthcare among all of the U.S. cities analyzed.

10. Pensacola, Florida

How many years $300K will last for renters: 9.69

9.69 Annual cost of rent: $12,600

$12,600 Annual grocery cost: $3,589.61

$3,589.61 Annual utilities cost: $3,910.84

$3,910.84 Annual healthcare cost: $6,760.30

$6,760.30 Annual transportation cost: $4,096.49

One of the ways you’ll save hundreds in Pensacola is on groceries. The annual grocery cost is $316.69 less than the national average of $3,906. And even though the city landed on the lower half of this list, you could live almost a decade on $300,000 — with total cost of living expenses and rent coming in at just under $31,000 annually — which is a great deal in the Sunshine State.

9. Tulsa, Oklahoma

How many years $300K will last for renters: 9.83

9.83 Annual cost of rent: $11,940

$11,940 Annual grocery cost: $3,499.78

$3,499.78 Annual utilities cost: $3,550.58

$3,550.58 Annual healthcare cost: $7,416.90

$7,416.90 Annual transportation cost: $4,100.38

Tulsa retirees can rack up big savings on groceries and utilities. The city has the second-lowest annual grocery cost out of all of the cities on the list at $406.22 less than the national average. The city also has the fourth-lowest annual utilities cost, which rings up to $163.42 less than the national average.

8. Kansas City, Missouri

How many years $300K will last for renters: 9.84

9.84 Annual cost of rent: $12,420

$12,420 Annual grocery cost: $3,628.67

$3,628.67 Annual utilities cost: $6,713.40

$6,713.40 Annual healthcare cost: $3,766

$3,766 Annual transportation cost: $3,960.20

In Kansas City, Missouri, the annual grocery cost is $277.33 less than the national average, allowing you to save hundreds each year. You can save thousands of dollars per year, however, on healthcare if you live here. The annual healthcare cost is a whopping $2,934 less than the national average of $6,700.

7. St. Louis

How many years $300K will last for renters: 10.03

10.03 Annual cost of rent: $12,000

$12,000 Annual grocery cost: $3,628.67

$3,628.67 Annual utilities cost: $3,558.01

$3,558.01 Annual healthcare cost: $6,284.60

$6,284.60 Annual transportation cost: $4,431.37

St. Louis has the fifth-lowest annual healthcare and utilities costs out of all of the cities on the list. Plus, annual grocery, utilities and healthcare costs are all below the national averages.

6. Mobile, Alabama

How many years $300K will last for renters: 10.16

10.16 Annual cost of rent: $11,142

$11,142 Annual grocery cost: $3,628.67

$3,628.67 Annual utilities cost: $3,621.15

$3,621.15 Annual healthcare cost: $7,148.90

$7,148.90 Annual transportation cost: $3,991.35

You can squeeze more than a decade out of $300,000 if you choose to live in Mobile. That’s because the cost of living here is much cheaper. The annual utilities cost, for example, is $92.85 less than the national average.

5. Indianapolis

How many years $300K will last for renters: 10.44

10.44 Annual cost of rent: $12,000

$12,000 Annual grocery cost: $3,542.74

$3,542.74 Annual utilities cost: $3,350.03

$3,350.03 Annual healthcare cost: $5,795.50

$5,795.50 Annual transportation cost: $4,041.97

Indianapolis has the lowest cost for annual utilities out of all of the cities on the list, which is $363.97 lower than the national average. The city also has the fifth-lowest annual grocery cost and fourth-lowest annual healthcare cost. In fact, the annual healthcare cost is $904.50 less than the national average.

4. Wichita, Kansas

How many years $300K will last for renters: 10.79

10.79 Annual cost of rent: $10,200

$10,200 Annual grocery cost: $3,531.02

$3,531.02 Annual utilities cost: $3,843.99

$3,843.99 Annual healthcare cost: $6,612.90

$6,612.90 Annual transportation cost: $3,613.63

Wichita’s annual cost of rent is third-cheapest out of all the cities on this list. The city also has the fourth-lowest annual grocery cost. When compared to the national average, you can save $374.98 annually on groceries here. The annual healthcare cost is also below the national average of $6,700.

3. Cleveland

How many years $300K will last for renters: 10.89

10.89 Annual cost of rent: $10,800

$10,800 Annual grocery cost: $3,632.58

$3,632.58 Annual utilities cost: $3,524.59

$3,524.59 Annual healthcare cost: $5,514.10

$5,514.10 Annual transportation cost: $4,088.70

Cleveland has the second-lowest annual healthcare cost on the list. Healthcare costs here total up to impressive savings — $1,185.90 below the national average. The city also has the third-lowest annual utilities cost, which is $159.71 under the national average. Annual grocery costs are also less here: $273.42 below the national average.

2. Toledo, Ohio

How many years $300K will last for renters: 11.43

11.43 Annual cost of rent: $ 9,540

$ 9,540 Annual grocery cost: $3,542.74

$3,542.74 Annual utilities cost: $3,610.01

$3,610.01 Annual healthcare cost: $5,748.60

$5,748.60 Annual transportation cost: $3,796.65

Out of all the cities on the list, Toledo has the cheapest rent, with median rent coming in at $795 a month. It also has the third-lowest annual healthcare cost and transportation cost on the list. A year in retirement will only cost you, on average, $26,238.