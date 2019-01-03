To paint a more realistic picture of retirement finances, GOBankingRates determined how long $500,000 will last in retirement in every state. To do this, we analyzed the average spending data for people ages 65 and older, as well as the cost of living in each state .

If you’re wondering, “ How much do I need to retire? ” the answer could depend on a number of variables. Conventional wisdom suggests having a retirement nest egg of at least $1 million, but not everyone will have $1 million saved for retirement — in fact, very few people will.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Long $500K Will Last in Retirement in Every State

50. Hawaii

$500,000 will last: 5 years, 6 months

Hawaii has the overall highest cost of living of all the states for people ages 65 and older, with the highest costs for groceries, housing, utilities and transportation. The total annual expenditures in Hawaii are an estimated $90,450 — over $22,000 more than the next most expensive state.

49. California

$500,000 will last: 7 years, 5 months

One of the major costs of living in California is housing, which will set retirees back an estimated $33,234 each year. After Hawaii, it has the second-highest annual expenditure: $67,729.

48. Massachusetts

$500,000 will last: 7 years, 10 months

In Massachusetts, healthcare alone can cost $7,235 a year. In fact, it’s one of the worst states for senior care costs. The state has the second-highest healthcare costs for those ages 65 and older in the U.S. Overall, it costs $63,839 a year for retirees to live in this Northeastern state.

47. New York

$500,000 will last: 7 years, 10 months

The cost of living in New York is high. Retirees can expect to spend nearly $4,000 a year on groceries and over $30,000 a year on housing in New York. With an average annual expenditure of $63,646 in the state, a retirement nest egg of $500,000 won’t even last eight years.

46. Alaska

$500,000 will last: 7 years, 11 months

Alaska has the highest healthcare costs for those ages 65 and older of all the states, with an average cost of $8,901 per year. It’s also one of states that spends the most on groceries — retirees should be prepared to spend $4,846 per year on food.

45. Oregon

$500,000 will last: 8 years, 1 month

Oregon has the second-cheapest utilities in the U.S., but that’s the only living cost that is low in the state. The average annual expenditure for people 65 and older in Oregon is $62,109.

44. Maryland

$500,000 will last: 8 years, 1 month

Maryland is one of the most expensive states in the U.S. and the No. 4 most expensive state in terms of housing, with the average annual cost in the state at $29,087. Groceries are expensive as well, with an average annual cost of $3,985 — the eighth highest overall.

43. Connecticut

$500,000 will last: 8 years, 3 months

It costs a lot to get around Connecticut: The average annual transportation cost in the state is $7,598 — the seventh-highest transportation cost in the U.S. Overall, living costs for people 65 and older add up to $60,380 each year in Connecticut.

42. Rhode Island

$500,000 will last: 8 years, 5 months

Rhode Island might be the smallest U.S. state, but the cost to live there is large: $59,371 per year for people 65 and older. Utilities alone cost $4,520 each year — the fourth-highest average cost in the U.S. It also has the fifth-most expensive groceries, with an average cost of $4,121 each year.

41. New Jersey

$500,000 will last: 8 years, 6 months

Housing costs an average of $24,036 each year in New Jersey — the state has the eighth-highest average housing cost of all the states. It also has the sixth-most expensive transportation, with an average annual cost of $7,611.

40. Vermont

$500,000 will last: 8 years, 7 months

Vermont is tied with New Jersey for sixth-most expensive transportation, with an average annual cost of $7,611. However, housing costs about $700 less per year, so a $500,000 retirement nest egg will stretch slightly further in Vermont.

39. New Hampshire

$500,000 will last: 9 years, 1 month

The annual cost of groceries in New Hampshire is $4,071 — the sixth highest of all the states. It also has the fifth-highest annual healthcare costs for people 65 and older, with an average of $6,923 a year.

38. Maine

$500,000 will last: 9 years, 2 months

Retirees can anticipate spending $4,162 a year on utilities — the seventh-highest cost of utilities of all the states. The annual expenditures on necessities for people ages 65 and older in Maine total $54,568 on average.

37. Washington

$500,000 will last: 9 years, 8 months

It costs an average of $51,445 a year for people ages 65 and older to live in Washington. The Pacific Northwest state has the fourth-most expensive transportation, with an average annual cost of $7,931.