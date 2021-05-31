How Long $500K Will Last in Retirement in Each State

skynesher / Getty Images

When pondering the question, "How much do I need to retire?" there is never a one-size-fits-all answer. What one person could happily live on, another might be dissatisfied with. Although conventional wisdom suggests having a retirement nest egg of at least $1 million, that's a difficult number to achieve for many Americans.

To paint a more realistic picture of retirement finances, GOBankingRates determined how long $500,000 will last in every state. To do this, the study analyzed average spending data — including groceries, housing, utilities, transportation and health care — for people ages 65 and older.

Get a clear idea of the cost of living across America.

Last updated: May 12, 2021

Palm trees along the beach in Hawaii

Hawaii

$500,000 will last: 5 years, 0 months and 4 days

New York

New York

$500,000 will last: 6 years, 9 months and 15 days

Golden Gate Bridge - San Francisco.

California

$500,000 will last: 6 years, 11 months and 27 days

11716, Cities, Horizontal, Portland - Oregon, US, USA, United States, america

Oregon

$500,000 will last: 7 years, 5 months and 11 days

Boston-Massachusetts

Massachusetts

$500,000 will last: 7 years, 7 months and 30 days

The city of Sitka, Alaska at dawn.

Alaska

$500,000 will last: 7 years, 9 months and 26 days

Baltimore

Maryland

$500,000 will last: 7 years, 9 months and 28 days

Connecticut-Hartford

Connecticut

$500,000 will last: 8 years, 1 month and 3 days

Providence, Rhode Island was one of the first cities established in the United States.

Rhode Island

$500,000 will last: 8 years, 3 months and 27 days

Hoboken, N.J.

New Jersey

$500,000 will last: 8 years, 6 months and 9 days

Downtown Rutland, Vermont.

Vermont

$500,000 will last: 8 years, 6 months and 20 days

Portland, Maine, USA coastal townscape.

Maine

$500,000 will last: 8 years, 6 months and 28 days

Seattle

Washington

$500,000 will last: 8 years, 9 months and 22 days

Nevada

Nevada

$500,000 will last: 9 years, 1 month and 23 days

Nashua is a city in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire and is the second largest city in the state.

New Hampshire

$500,000 will last: 9 years, 2 months and 7 days

Street intersection in Wilmington Delaware

Delaware

$500,000 will last: 9 years, 2 months and 29 days

Colorado

Colorado

$500,000 will last: 9 years, 6 months and 20 days

View of Downtown Pittsburgh.

Pennsylvania

$500,000 will last: 9 years, 6 months and 27 days

Lynchburg, Virginia, USA downtown skyline.

Virginia

$500,000 will last: 9 years, 9 months and 21 days

Downtown Tucson

Arizona

$500,000 will last: 9 years, 9 months and 28 days

Downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota in the morning.

Minnesota

$500,000 will last: 9 years, 10 months and 19 days

11709, Horizontal, South-Dakota, States

South Dakota

$500,000 will last: 9 years, 11 months and 21 days

Florida Miami

Florida

$500,000 will last: 9 years, 11 months and 21 days

High Angle Overlook Walkerville Montana Downtown USA

Montana

$500,000 will last: 10 years, 0 months and 5 days

Salt Lake City skyline

Utah

$500,000 will last: 10 years, 2 months and 2 days

North Dakota

North Dakota

$500,000 will last: 10 years, 3 months and 25 days

11216, Horizontal, Milwaukee - Wisconsin, States, america

Wisconsin

$500,000 will last: 10 years, 4 months and 11 days

Charlotte, North Carolina, USA skyline.

North Carolina

$500,000 will last: 10 years, 4 months and 11 days

Charleston

South Carolina

$500,000 will last: 10 years, 4 months and 18 days

The Bean Chicago Illinois

Illinois

$500,000 will last: 10 years, 5 months and 23 days

Cheyenne, United States - September 22, 2015: Downtown Cheyenne street scene with historic buildings and car with driver in an intersection.

Wyoming

$500,000 will last: 10 years, 6 months and 22 days

Boise, Idaho, city, downtown

Idaho

$500,000 will last: 10 years, 7 months and 7 days

Louisville downtown skyline view with a park with trees in the foreground.

Kentucky

$500,000 will last: 10 years, 7 months and 20 days

New Orleans Louisiana

Louisiana

$500,000 will last: 10 years, 8 months and 5 days

Omaha-Nebraska

Nebraska

$500,000 will last: 10 years, 8 months and 14 days

Wheeling, West Virginia.

West Virginia

$500,000 will last: 10 years, 8 months and 26 days

Ohio

$500,000 will last: 10 years, 9 months and 18 days

Texas, dallas

Texas

$500,000 will last: 10 years, 9 months and 26 days

Iowa

Iowa

$500,000 will last: 10 years, 10 months and 26 days

Lansing downtown skyline (with the Boji Tower on the right) with the Michigan State Capitol building in the back.

Michigan

$500,000 will last: 10 years, 11 months and 26 days

Beautiful architecture in downtown Indianapolis, INDIANA, along the central canal

Indiana

$500,000 will last: 11 years, 0 months and 31 days

Augusta, Georgia, USA downtown skyline on the Savannah River.

Georgia

$500,000 will last: 11 years, 1 month and 5 days

Nashville-Tennessee

Tennessee

$500,000 will last: 11 years, 1 month and 5 days

Downtown Santa Fe, New Mexico

New Mexico

$500,000 will last: 11 years, 1 month and 23 days

Birmingham, Alabama, USA - April 25, 2012: People partake in group exercise under the pavilion at Railroad Park.

Alabama

$500,000 will last: 11 years, 1 month and 27 days

Missouri, St. Louis, United States, trips, vacation

Missouri

$500,000 will last: 11 years, 2 months and 4 days

Little Rock downtown skyline with the Arkansas river in the foreground and soft wispy clouds in the background.

Arkansas

$500,000 will last: 11 years, 3 months and 19 days

Tulsa downtown skyline and highway interchange / junction ramp with cars.

Oklahoma

$500,000 will last: 11 years, 5 months and 1 day

Kansas

Kansas

$500,000 will last: 11 years, 5 months and 20 days

Jackson, Mississippi, USA downtown cityscape at the capitol.

Mississippi

$500,000 will last: 11 years, 9 months and 12 days

55 to 59 years, 60 to 64 years, Autumn, Bicycle, Cape Cod, Caucasian, Cycling, Female, Fence, Full Length, Healthy lifestyle, Horizontal, MAN, Male, Massachusetts, Mature Couple, Outdoors, Photography, Retirement, Tree, chatham, color, cross-media, cycle path, day, heterosexual couple, leisure, mature man, path, rural, senior woman, togetherness, two people, vacation, walking, winter, woman

How Long Will a $500K Retirement Nest Egg Last?

When you're trying to gauge how long $500,000 will last you, where you choose to live is crucial due to the difference in cost-of-living expenses across the nation.

For example, as far as location goes, Mississippi ranks as the top choice for making $500,000 last as long as possible. According to the data, however, $500,000 in Mississippi will last only about three months longer than it would in Kansas, which is the second-best place to retire with $500,000.

If Hawaii, California or New York are your dream retirement destinations, $500,000 won't last nearly as long. These states are considered some of the worst choices to retire in with that size of a nest egg as savings. For example, if you were to move to Hawaii instead of Mississippi, you would get nearly seven fewer years, on average, out of your retirement savings.

But location isn't the only thing to consider. You also need to decide how you'll spend your money, and weigh that against the average cost-of-living expenses in your chosen state. Perhaps you plan on sharing a home with someone else who can afford to pay half of the expenses. Or maybe transportation costs aren't an issue for you because you plan to use a free or low-cost transit system.

Whatever the case, to make your $500,000 nest egg go the distance, it's important to choose a retirement destination that will best serve your specific needs at the most affordable cost.

Cynthia Measom contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology:To find how long $500,000 will last across the country, GOBankingRates first found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2019 Consumer Expenditure Survey data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state's overall cost of living index score for 2020 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $500,000 will last in each state by dividing $500,000 by each state's average annual expenditures estimate. All 50 states were then ranked with No. 1 being the state where $500,000 will last the longest and No. 50 being the state where it will run out most quickly. GOBankingRates provided supplemental information on the average annual cost of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, and health care for people 65 and older in each state by again using MERIC's cost of living indices for each category to factor out national estimates from the CES. All data was collected on and up to date as of April 28, 2021.



This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Long $500K Will Last in Retirement in Each State