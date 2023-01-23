How Long $750K in Retirement Will Last in Every State

Many Americans target $1 million as their "dream nest egg" for retirement, but the truth is that in many states, even $750,000 can be more than enough. Although your longevity and your lifestyle can greatly impact how much you'll need for a successful retirement, the state in which you live can also play a big role.

To determine how long $750,000 will last across the country for those 65 or older, GOBankingRates culled data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center about annual costs in various states. The total cost of living in each state was used to determine how long $750,000 would last for retirees, while specific information about the cost of groceries, utilities, transportation, housing and healthcare for people 65 and older in each state was also analyzed for comparative purposes. States were then ranked in reverse order, with $750,000 lasting the longest in state #1 and #51 being the state where it will run out most quickly (this study also includes Washington D.C.).

The bottom line is that $750,000 can last more than twice as long if you live in a low-cost state in the South rather than higher-cost locations on the coasts or in Hawaii. However, you'll have to balance the cost of living with the type of retirement you'd enjoy. Here's the complete list of how long $750,000 will last in each state in order from the shortest amount of time to the longest.

SMJoness / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Hawaii

  • Annual groceries cost: $6,678.05

  • Annual housing cost: $31,888.09

  • Annual utilities cost: $5,277.67

  • Annual transportation cost: $5,264.15

  • Annual healthcare cost: $8,457.09

  • Total annual expenditures: $96,982.26

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 7 years, 8 months, 23 days

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
District of Columbia

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,730.84

  • Annual housing cost: $25,333.89

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,642.46

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,500.99

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,664.44

  • Total annual expenditures: $79,984.29

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 9 years 4 months 18 days

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
Massachusetts

  • Annual groceries cost: $5,081.61

  • Annual housing cost: $22,570.95

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,752.25

  • Annual transportation cost: $5,498.02

  • Annual healthcare cost: $8,000.14

  • Total annual expenditures: $78,159.36

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 9 years 7 months 6 days

Alex Potemkin / Getty Images
California

  • Annual groceries cost: $5,050.13

  • Annual housing cost: $20,150.78

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,799.30

  • Annual transportation cost: $5,104.13

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,711.91

  • Total annual expenditures: $72,319.57

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 10 years 4 months 14 days

OlegAlbinsky / iStock.com
New York

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,910.72

  • Annual housing cost: $20,161.17

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,944.53

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,332.77

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,247.93

  • Total annual expenditures: $70,755.34

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 10 years 7 months 6 days

Rocky Grimes / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Alaska

  • Annual groceries cost: $5,927.05

  • Annual housing cost: $12,464.40

  • Annual utilities cost: $5,426.66

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,964.63

  • Annual healthcare cost: $10,664.51

  • Total annual expenditures: $65,436.96

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 11 years 5 months 16 days

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Maryland

  • Annual groceries cost: $5,045.63

  • Annual housing cost: $16,307.59

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,191.55

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,226.09

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,636.32

  • Total annual expenditures: $64,706.98

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 11 years 7 months 3 days

will_snyder_ / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Oregon

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,784.81

  • Annual housing cost: $16,214.11

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,579.87

  • Annual transportation cost: $5,132.85

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,676.76

  • Total annual expenditures: $63,716.30

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 11 years 9 months 7 days

marchello74 / iStock.com
Vermont

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,802.80

  • Annual housing cost: $13,451.17

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,783.62

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,976.94

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,704.88

  • Total annual expenditures: $60,692.12

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 12 years 4 months 10 days

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Connecticut

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,456.53

  • Annual housing cost: $12,620.21

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,991.43

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,599.46

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,599.43

  • Total annual expenditures: $60,170.71

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 12 years 5 months 16 days

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
New Hampshire

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,703.86

  • Annual housing cost: $11,155.64

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,458.18

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,574.85

  • Annual healthcare cost: $9,047.61

  • Total annual expenditures: $59,805.73

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 12 years 6 months 15 days

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Maine

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,640.90

  • Annual housing cost: $12,443.63

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,458.18

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,574.85

  • Annual healthcare cost: $9,047.61

  • Total annual expenditures: $59,701.45

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 12 years 6 months 22 days

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
New Jersey

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,811.79

  • Annual housing cost: $13,866.65

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,171.94

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,570.74

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,783.95

  • Total annual expenditures: $59,440.74

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 12 years 7 months 13 days

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Washington

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,811.79

  • Annual housing cost: $13,866.65

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,171.94

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,570.74

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,783.95

  • Total annual expenditures: $59,440.74

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 12 years 7 months 13 days

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Rhode Island

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,330.61

  • Annual housing cost: $11,820.41

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,842.44

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,546.12

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,142.48

  • Total annual expenditures: $57,980.79

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 12 years 11 months 8 days

Art Wager / Getty Images
Arizona

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,577.95

  • Annual housing cost: $13,212.26

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,897.47

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,156.34

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,495.72

  • Total annual expenditures: $56,312.28

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 13 years 3 months 26 days

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
Delaware

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,784.81

  • Annual housing cost: $10,771.32

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,689.66

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,821.03

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,704.88

  • Total annual expenditures: $54,956.61

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 13 years 7 months 24 days

DianeBentleyRaymond / Getty Images
Montana

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,532.98

  • Annual housing cost: $12,017.76

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,289.72

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,562.54

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,882.37

  • Total annual expenditures: $54,904.47

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 13 years 7 months 28 days

milehightraveler / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Colorado

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,532.98

  • Annual housing cost: $12,017.76

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,289.72

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,603.57

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,882.37

  • Total annual expenditures: $54,852.33

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 13 years 7 months 31 days

anouchka / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Florida

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,784.81

  • Annual housing cost: $11,654.21

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,881.79

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,008.63

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,889.40

  • Total annual expenditures: $54,487.35

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 13 years 9 months 3 days

Andyd / Getty Images
Virginia

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,330.61

  • Annual housing cost: $11,249.12

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,924.92

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,860.92

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,219.81

  • Total annual expenditures: $53,235.96

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 1 months 1 days

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Utah

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,474.52

  • Annual housing cost: $10,906.35

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,611.24

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,525.61

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,573.05

  • Total annual expenditures: $53,183.82

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 1 months 5 days

lucky-photographer / Getty Images
Nevada

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,703.86

  • Annual housing cost: $11,726.92

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,854.34

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,603.57

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,566.02

  • Total annual expenditures: $53,131.68

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 1 months 12 days

vkbhat / Getty Images
Idaho

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,299.13

  • Annual housing cost: $10,625.90

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,105.43

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,710.24

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,537.90

  • Total annual expenditures: $51,567.45

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 6 months 15 days

Alex Potemkin / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Pennsylvania

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,627.41

  • Annual housing cost: $9,285.98

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,093.52

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,353.28

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,037.03

  • Total annual expenditures: $51,202.46

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 7 months 24 days

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
North Dakota

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,654.40

  • Annual housing cost: $9,161.33

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,105.29

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,164.55

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,768.15

  • Total annual expenditures: $50,785.33

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 9 months 7 days

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
North Carolina

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,425.05

  • Annual housing cost: $9,763.78

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,654.37

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,709.11

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,796.27

  • Total annual expenditures: $50,524.63

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 10 months 2 days

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
South Carolina

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,559.96

  • Annual housing cost: $9,296.37

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,258.21

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,610.64

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,805.04

  • Total annual expenditures: $50,211.78

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 11 months 8 days

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
South Dakota

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,514.99

  • Annual housing cost: $10,345.45

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,603.40

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,672.19

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,931.58

  • Total annual expenditures: $50,107.50

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 14 years 11 months 19 days

lavin photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Minnesota

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,380.08

  • Annual housing cost: $8,673.15

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,748.48

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,135.82

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,662.70

  • Total annual expenditures: $49,586.09

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 1 months 16 days

UWMadison / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Wisconsin

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,362.09

  • Annual housing cost: $8,766.63

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,140.58

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,906.06

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,740.03

  • Total annual expenditures: $48,960.40

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 3 months 26 days

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
New Mexico

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,353.10

  • Annual housing cost: $9,067.85

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,466.16

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,144.03

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,240.90

  • Total annual expenditures: $48,908.26

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 3 months 30 days

graphiknation / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Louisiana

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,443.04

  • Annual housing cost: $8,849.72

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,462.24

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,938.88

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,058.12

  • Total annual expenditures: $48,751.84

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 4 months 18 days

hstiver / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kentucky

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,159.73

  • Annual housing cost: $7,862.96

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,132.73

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,345.08

  • Annual healthcare cost: $5,413.10

  • Total annual expenditures: $48,386.85

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 6 months 1 days

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
Texas

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,092.27

  • Annual housing cost: $8,808.18

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,152.34

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,770.66

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,664.44

  • Total annual expenditures: $48,282.57

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 6 months 12 days

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Illinois

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,519.49

  • Annual housing cost: $8,486.18

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,709.27

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,279.43

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,748.80

  • Total annual expenditures: $47,917.58

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 7 months 25 days

CT757fan / Getty Images
Michigan

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,150.73

  • Annual housing cost: $8,527.73

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,850.42

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,041.46

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,734.74

  • Total annual expenditures: $47,813.30

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 8 months 8 days

Paola Giannoni / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Wyoming

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,559.96

  • Annual housing cost: $8,351.15

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,203.46

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,955.29

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,903.46

  • Total annual expenditures: $47,792.44

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 8 months 8 days

Matt Bills / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Nebraska

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,357.59

  • Annual housing cost: $8,475.79

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,481.85

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,189.16

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,980.79

  • Total annual expenditures: $47,500.45

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 9 months 15 days

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Arkansas

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,159.73

  • Annual housing cost: $8,143.41

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,924.92

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,680.39

  • Annual healthcare cost: $5,919.26

  • Total annual expenditures: $47,291.89

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 10 months 9 days

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Tennessee

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,245.17

  • Annual housing cost: $8,725.08

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,713.19

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,741.94

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,172.34

  • Total annual expenditures: $47,083.32

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 11 months 5 days

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Indiana

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,249.67

  • Annual housing cost: $7,977.22

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,219.00

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,889.64

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,854.25

  • Total annual expenditures: $47,031.18

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 11 months 12 days

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Missouri

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,353.10

  • Annual housing cost: $8,351.15

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,693.58

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,012.73

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,411.36

  • Total annual expenditures: $46,979.04

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 15 years 11 months 16 days

BackyardProduction / Getty Images/iStockphoto
West Virginia

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,330.61

  • Annual housing cost: $7,987.60

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,595.56

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,295.84

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,826.13

  • Total annual expenditures: $46,822.62

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 16 years 0 months 7 days

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ohio

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,532.98

  • Annual housing cost: $7,385.16

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,623.00

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,922.47

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,636.32

  • Total annual expenditures: $46,614.05

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 16 years 1 months 1 days

Nate Hovee / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Georgia

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,335.11

  • Annual housing cost: $8,070.70

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,528.90

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,668.08

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,783.95

  • Total annual expenditures: $46,353.35

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 16 years 2 months 5 days

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Iowa

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,407.06

  • Annual housing cost: $7,333.22

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,744.56

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,914.26

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,952.67

  • Total annual expenditures: $45,988.36

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 16 years 3 months 22 days

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kansas

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,240.67

  • Annual housing cost: $7,478.64

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,870.03

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,951.19

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,107.33

  • Total annual expenditures: $45,519.09

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 16 years 5 months 23 days

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Alabama

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,416.05

  • Annual housing cost: $7,083.93

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,928.84

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,614.74

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,291.85

  • Total annual expenditures: $45,414.81

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 16 years 6 months 4 days

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Oklahoma

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,258.66

  • Annual housing cost: $7,520.19

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,724.95

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,750.14

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,432.45

  • Total annual expenditures: $45,206.25

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 16 years 7 months 2 days

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Mississippi

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,132.74

  • Annual housing cost: $7,115.10

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,470.09

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,799.38

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,994.85

  • Total annual expenditures: $44,059.15

How long $750,000 will last in savings: 17 years 0 months 6 days

Methodology: In order to find how long $750,000 will last across the country, GOBankingRates first found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state's overall cost of living index score for the 3Q 2022 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $750,000 will last in each state by dividing $750,000 by each state's average annual expenditures estimate. All 50 states and the District of Columbia were then ranked with No. 1 being the state where $750,000 will last the longest and No. 51 being the state where it will run out most quickly. GOBankingRates provided supplemental information on the average annual cost of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, and healthcare for people 65 and older in each state by again using MERIC's cost of living indices for each category to factor out national estimates from the CES. All data was collected on and up to date as of December 14, 2022

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Long $750K in Retirement Will Last in Every State

