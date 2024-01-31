Long-awaited bakery, coffee shop ‘finally’ on the way in Johnson County. 2 more coming

Paris Baguette — an international bakery, cafe and coffee shop — is looking to open three Johnson County locations.

The first will be built near Oak Park Mall at West 95th Street and Nieman Road and will break ground “very soon,” said franchise partner Mike Issa. He expects it to open around October.

The free-standing building will include a new IHOP. Issa and partner Moe Touffaha, who are Wichita-based IHOP franchisees, announced the project in 2021 in hopes of opening the following year. Rising construction costs and other hiccups, however, delayed the plans.

“Finally, we’re ready to move forward full-power to get the project open,” Issa said.

Issa and Touffaha are looking at spots for two more Paris Baguettes in Shawnee and Olathe, though Issa said he couldn’t announce locations just yet. He hopes to have them open by 2026.

Paris Baguette originated in Seoul, South Korea, in 1988. The French-style bakery sells breakfast sandwiches, doughnuts, a variety of cakes, lunch options and more.

It also serves a full coffee menu: cold brew, hot lattes, brewed coffee and more.

“It’s amazing,” Issa said. “The atmosphere, the decoration, the aroma of the cakes and the pastries we do. … We love the concept and we’re looking to expand more.”

Paris Baguette opened in Wichita in 2022. Issa said they’re planning another Paris Baguette in west Wichita because the first location has been received so well.

“Our customers in Wichita rave about everything,” Issa said. “They love everything we do.”

IHOP has more than a dozen locations across the Kansas City area.

Meanwhile, Dallas-based French restaurant La Madeleine is also gearing up to open eight locations in the Kansas City area, the company told The Star this month.

La Madeleine is looking at spots in Overland Park and “beyond.”