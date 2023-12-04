Long awaited change is on the way for Breedlove Road community members
Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Dec. 4-10.
Head coach Mike Vrabel announced that Aukerman is being replaced by special-teams assistant coach Tom Quinn.
NBCUniversal's Peacock now has 30 million subscribers.
The bankruptcy declaration by Diamond Sports Group almost a year ago has forced MLB to envision a new model for broadcasts and distribution.
McCord threw for over 3,000 yards in his first season as Ohio State's starter.
Kiss performed its final live show at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday night, and introduced a virtual band featuring digital avatars of the four current members. They were created by George Lucas' special effects company, Industrial Light & Magic.
City of Detroit, Michigan Department of Transportation and Electreon install nation's fire wireless electrified road to help charge electric vehicles while on the go.
After four years, the long-awaited launch of the Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup has come and gone. The boxy vehicle is Tesla’s first new model since 2020, when it started delivering the Model Y. Yet, Cybertruck's initial debut predates that moment; Tesla CEO Elon Musk showed off an early version of the pickup at a memorable 2019 event, when it accidentally smashed two windows while attempting to demonstrate Cybertruck’s durability. Here we’ll answer some questions we figured a brave explorer such as yourself might ask (err... type in a search bar) about Tesla’s Cybertruck, including details on the vehicle’s specs, availability and design of the vehicle.
Genesis and Delta 4x4 turned the GV70 into an off-roader called Project Overland. The model gets a lift kit, a wider track, and off-road accessories.
The BBC named the two royals at the center of the conversation about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son, Archie. The names were printed in a Dutch version of Omid Scobie's book, and he allegedly doesn't know how.
Baseball's annual gathering of team executives, agents and media begins Sunday in Nashville.
The 2024 Toyota Tacoma will be available with numerous factory accessories, including a bed extender, skid plates, and several TRD parts.
The deal includes the fourth-generation outdoor cameras.
A new report shows nearly half of the world’s largest corporations are not backing up their climate commitments with credible plans, in part because of the lack of regulation governing risk disclosures.
No. 4-ranked lightweight Beneil Dariush faces No. 8 Arman Tsarukyan on Saturday. He has nothing to gain status-wise, but was impressed when seeing Tsarukyan fight Mateusz Gamrot and asked to fight him.
On the first anniversary of ChatGPT's November 30, 2022 release, let’s take a look back on the year of OpenAI that brought us here.
James, a 6-foot-4 guard, has had an interesting path back to Sierra Canyon after leaving the program in June.
With Sam Altman's return to OpenAI as CEO, Microsoft joins the board as a non-voting observer.
Sam Altman is officially back as OpenAI's CEO after a tumultuous week and change. In a letter circulated internally at OpenAI and subsequently published to the OpenAI blog, Altman announced that Mira Murati, who was briefly appointed interim CEO by the previous board, will return to her role as CTO, and confirmed that the initial new board will consist of Bret Taylor, the former co-CEO of Salesforce; Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, who served on the previous board; and economist and political veteran Larry Summers. Microsoft will also gain representation on the board in the form of a non-voting observer.
An op-ed from the White House's Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technologies Anne Neuberger.