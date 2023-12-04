Long awaited change is on the way for Breedlove Road community members

TechCrunch

After four years, the long-awaited launch of the Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup has come and gone. The boxy vehicle is Tesla’s first new model since 2020, when it started delivering the Model Y. Yet, Cybertruck's initial debut predates that moment; Tesla CEO Elon Musk showed off an early version of the pickup at a memorable 2019 event, when it accidentally smashed two windows while attempting to demonstrate Cybertruck’s durability. Here we’ll answer some questions we figured a brave explorer such as yourself might ask (err... type in a search bar) about Tesla’s Cybertruck, including details on the vehicle’s specs, availability and design of the vehicle.