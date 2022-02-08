Long-awaited hearing in Ald. Edward Burke corruption case could finally pave way to trial

After more than a year and a half of back-and-forth legal briefs, a federal judge on Tuesday will hear arguments on motions in the corruption case against Chicago Ald. Edward Burke that could finally see the once-powerful city figure moved closer to standing trial.

Among the issues U.S. District Judge Robert Dow said he’s interested in exploring is whether higher courts are in agreement that prosecutors do not need to prove “a meeting of the minds between the bribe payor and payee” to charge someone with federal honest services fraud or extortion.

Dow also wants to hear more detail about a key assertion of Burke’s legal team: That federal investigators bungled the wiretap of Burke’s phones and improperly tried to set him up in a scheme involving the old main post office by improperly using then-Ald. Daniel Solis, who was secretly cooperating with the FBI, as a go-between.

The judge has made clear that either side is free to

bring up any aspect of the hundreds of pages of defense motions that are pending, which include efforts to sever Burke’s case from those of his co-defendants, as well as a motion to strike inflammatory language about Jewish lawyers Burke allegedly used in wiretapped conversations.

Dow has set aside two hours for the hearing, which comes after months of delay brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the mountain of material submitted by both sides. The judge has said he intends to rule on the motions in writing at a later date.

Burke does not have to appear personally for the arguments, and as of Friday it was unclear if he planned to attend.

Burke, 78, a Democratic stalwart and onetime dean of the City Council, was originally charged in a criminal complaint in January 2019. He was indicted four months later on 14 counts including racketeering, federal program bribery, attempted extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion and using interstate commerce to facilitate an unlawful activity.

The 59-page indictment outlined a series of schemes in which Burke allegedly tried to muscle developers into hiring his law firm, Klafter & Burke, to appeal their property taxes. Among the projects Burke tried to capitalize on was the massive $800 million renovation of the old main post office in the West Loop, according to the charges.

Peter J. Andrews, a longtime political operative for Burke, was accused in the indictment of assisting the alderman in attempting to shake down two businessmen seeking to renovate a Burger King restaurant in the 14th Ward.

The indictment also accused developer Charles Cui of hiring Burke’s law firm in exchange for the alderman’s help with a sign permit and financing deal for a project in the Portage Park neighborhood.

All three have pleaded not guilty.

At the center of the defense’s efforts is a motion to suppress the evidence gleaned from the wiretaps on Burke’s cellphone and City Hall offices, which allowed the FBI to monitor thousands of conversations the alderman made and received over the course of nearly a year.

The 71-page motion, filed in August 2020, accuses prosecutors of directing Solis to have “scripted interactions” with Burke and lie about the post office deal in an effort to curry favor with the government. At the time, Solis had been recorded “committing a number of different crimes,” the motion stated.

The motion also revealed for the first time that Solis entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with the government on Jan. 3, 2019, the same day Burke was first charged. It was soon after Solis had abruptly announced his retirement and just days before court records were unsealed showing Solis had been secretly recorded by a developer.

According to the filing, Solis admitted in the agreement taking campaign cash from a real estate developer in exchange for official action at the Zoning Committee that Solis chaired.

Burke’s attorneys want U.S. District Judge Robert Dow to declare the wiretapped calls inadmissible at trial, saying that prosecutors “recklessly and intentionally” withheld in the Title III wiretap application that they had used a “desperate” alderman to try to catch Burke committing a crime.

“The government did not disclose that it instructed a desperate (Ald. Solis) to record his conversations with Ald. Burke, even though (Solis) told the government that he had no knowledge of Ald. Burke ever having been involved in corrupt activity in the 25 years they served together on the City Council,” the motion stated.

According to the filing, then-U.S. District Chief Judge Ruben Castillo used the misinformation from prosecutors to find that there was probable cause for the wiretaps.

In a 227-page response last year, prosecutors denied accusations that Burke was unfairly targeted, saying in many cases it was Burke who had his hand out.

“Again and again, Burke shamelessly tied official action to his law firm’s receipt of business,” prosecutors wrote. “The government acted more than reasonably in investigating Burke’s conduct, an inquiry that...revealed Burke to be thoroughly corrupt and worthy of prosecution.”

The motion by prosecutors also described for the first time some of the investigative steps taken — and rejected — before prosecutors first applied for a wiretap on the alderman’s phones in 2017.

Among the options considered was to have an undercover agent pose as a real estate developer to try to catch Burke in the act, according to the filing. But it was determined “it would be very difficult to develop a satisfactory ‘cover story’” and the idea was scrapped as too risky.

Prosecutors also quoted a statement about Jewish lawyers that Burke allegedly made on a wiretapped call about the development of the old main post office, one of the central episodes in the case.

“Well, you know as well as I do, Jews are Jews and they’ll deal with Jews to the exclusion of everybody else unless ... unless there’s a reason for them to use a Christian,” Burke allegedly said, referring to the owner of the development company heading up the massive post office project.

Prosecutors argued in their motion that the comment was relevant to the charged scheme because Burke at the time was trying to get the company owner to hire his law firm.

“A limited reference to the lawyers’ religion is not so inflammatory as to be unfairly prejudicial, particularly in light of the fact that the statement ... clearly demonstrates (Burke’s) understanding that he would get legal business in return for taking official action,” prosecutors stated in the filing.

