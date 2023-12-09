Long-awaited RIBS project 1st step to rerouting treated wastewater from Santa Rosa Sound

A deal 21 years in the making was consummated Friday morning when Holley Navarre Water System officials were joined by local dignitaries on Eglin Air Force Base to break ground on a rapid infiltration basin system that will be utilized by three Santa Rosa County utilities.

"It's a great thing, it's something we've needed a for a long time," said County Commissioner Ray Eddington.

A long time indeed. Paperwork accompanying the executed lease agreement received in March that concluded negotiations between the Water System and the United States Air Force indicate they began discussing a land deal in 2002.

The RIB System, as it is called, is to be constructed on 200 acres off of an Eglin range road on the west side of State Road 87.

When completed, it will provide Navarre Beach Utilities, the Holley-Navarre Water System and South Santa Rosa Regional Utilities with a location where they can spray treated wastewater onto the ground so that it will infiltrate into the soil and recharge the ground water aquifer in an area north of East Bay.

Santa Rosa County and the U.S. Air Force broke ground on a rapid infiltration basin system after signing a lease agreement allowing the Holley Navarre Water System to send its treated wastewater to a discharge location on Eglin reservation property.

Establishing the RIB System is a first step of what is expected to be a $32 million project that will, among other things, allow the Holley Navarre Water System to stop pumping up to 900,000 gallons of treated wastewater a day into Santa Rosa Sound at Navarre Beach. Doing so will bring Santa Rosa County into compliance with Senate Bill 64, which requires all utilities to eliminate surface water discharges by Jan. 1, 2032.

Construction of the RIB System itself and the installation of transmission lines connecting Holley-Navarre's Pepper Street Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Eglin property have been listed as phase one of an overall project titled the Regional Reuse Beneficial Strategic Plan. Holley-Navarre Water System will be responsible for acquiring the land the pipelines will run across.

In phase two of the project, Navarre Beach Utility will be required to bore for 7,000 feet under Santa Rosa Sound so that lines can be run from its wastewater treatment plant to a lift station at the Holley-Navarre Water System's Pepper Street plant. That will allow the flow of effluent from the barrier island to the Eglin property.

The background: 20 years after talks began, Eglin offers land to divert wastewater out of Santa Rosa Sound

In phase three of the project, the city of Gulf Breeze, through its South Santa Rosa Regional Utilities, is scheduled to construct a pipe to connect the city's Reclaim Transmission System to the Holley-Navarre Water System.

Effluent will be moved back and forth between the two utilities as necessity dictates. The reclaimed water will be used to supplement seasonal high demand for reuse irrigation by customers of South Santa Rosa Regional Utilities.

The final phase of the Regional Reuse Beneficial Strategic Plan calls for upgrades to the Navarre Beach wastewater treatment plant, including improvements to its effluent pump station.

Santa Rosa County, Triumph Gulf Coast and the Northwest Florida Water Management District have all agreed to assist in helping to fund the multi-tiered project.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Holley-Navarre Water System breaks ground for wastewater reuse on Eglin