Long-awaited Shifnal GP surgery to open after cost issues

Andy Giddings - BBC News, West Midlands
·2 min read
The new surgery
The new surgery will be on Haughton Road in Shifnal

A long-awaited GP surgery will finally open after overcoming a shortage in funds and rising costs, the NHS said.

The surgery in Shifnal, Shropshire, was built to cope with growing demand and had planning approval in 2021.

When proposals were drawn up there were 10,700 patients registered with the practice but this rose to 12,000 and was expected to rise further.

NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin said the building, due to open on Monday, would be "future-proof".

The primary care group said it received £1.1m from NHS England for the new practice but it was not enough to fund the whole scheme, including after it opened.

The practice had to find another £1m "to ensure it would not collapse before it started," a spokesperson said.

The Covid-19 pandemic, rising construction costs and high interest rates added another £1m to the final cost which created a "large funding gap" NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin added.

Old surgery in Shifnal
The current surgery had been closed since Storm Babet at the end of October

The new surgery will have 11 clinical rooms and the NHS said it would be able to "adapt and flex" to cope with future demand.

It will replace an older building in the town which closed at the end of October following floods after Storm Babet.

Dr Kwok Yin Ian Chan, from the Teldoc Primary Care Network said the old practice was "cramped and outdated" and he was delighted to bring GP services back to the town.

One of the GP partners at the surgery, Dr Rashpal Singh Bhachu, said there were still "significant challenges" and they would need to alter services for the future to cover the gap in funds.

But he said he was "pleased to have reached the finish line".

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Recommended Stories

  • Blazers C Deandre Ayton misses game after reportedly spending hours trying to overcome ice around home

    We'll file this under "Problems Ayton didn't have in Phoenix."

  • International Battery Company powers up with $35M funding to bridge EV gap in India

    International Battery Company, a startup developing lithium-ion battery cells for electric vehicles, has raised $35 million as it plans to bridge the demand-supply gap in the growing EV market in India. It comes ahead of a bigger round in which the startup is looking to raise around $70 million, TechCrunch exclusively learned and confirmed. India is home to more than 3.5 million EVs, with nearly half of them being electric two-wheelers and less than 10% four-wheelers, while the rest consist of e-rickshaws, three-wheelers and a small number of electric buses, per the data available on the Indian government's Vahan portal.

  • Sheryl Sandberg is leaving Meta’s board

    Sheryl Sandberg is leaving Meta’s board of directors after 12 years, ending her last official role with the company.

  • I spent the morning with the Apple Vision Pro

    The more immersive the experience, the more jarring it can feel when you finally take the headset off. The Vision Pro isn’t a virtual reality headset -- at least not as far as Apple is concerned. While many or most applications are thus far experienced as augmented reality, by way of on-board passthrough technology, the device is also capable of going fully immersive with a quick twist of the Apple Watch-style digital crown that sits atop the visor.

  • King Charles will undergo hospital treatment for an enlarged prostate. Here's what to know about the common condition.

    What does it mean to have an enlarged prostate? Here's what to know about the condition King Charles is currently dealing with.

  • Mike McCarthy, Bill Belichick & more head coach hiring cycle news | Inside Coverage

    Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes and give the how and why on the latest news around the NFL. The head coach hiring cycle is in full swing, and the trio kick things off by discussing Jori and Charles' upcoming piece on the best and worst head coach vacancies around the NFL. The consensus is that Carolina is the worst, while Philadelphia and Dallas would be the best should they open up. That leads to a conversation around Nick Sirianni and Mike McCarthy, and whether the two NFC East coaches are safe or not (and whether they should be). Charles strongly believes Bill Belichick would not be a good fit in Dallas, but would be in Atlanta. Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers, and Charles and Jori are both fairly sure he will return to the NFL this offseason given the rumors coming out of Michigan. The Chargers and the Atlanta Falcons appear to be the frontrunners. New England Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo had his first press conference, and Jori had some key takeaways, including the fact that Mayo had it written in his contract that he would succeed Belichick (which is very rare). Charles was impressed with Robert Kraft's clear vote of confidence in Mayo going forward.

  • Why the Pacers’ trade for Pascal Siakam makes so much sense

    Sure, there is risk involved in acquiring the likely free agent, but with Siakam on board, Indiana might have a second All-NBA-caliber player who augments its greatest strength and strengthens its greatest weakness.

  • Reencle teases a hungrier, quieter home composter — for a price

    Reencle, a company that makes smart composters, claims its next device will be quieter, more energy-efficient and able to handle more food scraps than its predecessor. The upgrade, dubbed Reencle Gravity, is due out by around September of this year. If the upcoming composter works as advertised, it'll help households reduce their greenhouse gas emissions from food waste, while generating nutrient-rich fertilizer for gardens.

  • A 10-year-old boy was bitten by a shark in the Bahamas. Are such attacks on the rise? An expert explains.

    A 10-year-old boy from Maryland was attacked by a shark while vacationing in the Bahamas, raising the tally of shark encounters, some deadly, in recent months.

  • Notion turns its Cron acquisition into an integrated calendar app

    Notion launched a calendar app Wednesday, built and reskinned from Cron, the calendar startup the company bought in 2022. Tight platform-wide integration will be the appeal for Notion’s “tens of millions of users.”

  • Jerod Mayo's top message in his introduction as Patriots head coach: 'I'm not trying to be Bill'

    He called his new boss neither “Robert” nor Mr. Kraft. “I call him ‘Young Thundercat’ because he has a young heart,” said Mayo, who cracked jokes with Kraft on multiple occasions.

  • Ford F-150 Lightning Switchgear takes the electric pickup off-roading

    The Ford F-150 Lightning Switchgear is a rad experiment of an electric pickup built by Ford and RTR.

  • Stay cozy indoors with these 11 editor-approved winter essentials — starting at $4

    Stock up on everything from electric blankets to fuzzy slippers for a perfect cold-weather day at home!

  • NASA's robotic, self-assembling structures could be the next phase of space construction

    Fortunately, NASA (as always) is thinking ahead, and has just shown off a self-assembling robotic structure that might just be a crucial part of moving off-planet. Published today in Science Robotics, the paper from NASA Ames Research Center describes the creation and testing of what they call "self-reprogrammable mechanical metamaterials," which is a highly precise way to describe a building that builds itself. "We think this type of construction technology can serve a lot of very general applications," lead author Christine Gregg told TechCrunch.

  • GM recalls dozens of electric BrightDrop vans after two reported fires

    General Motors is recalling around 66 electric delivery vans made by its BrightDrop subsidiary after the front drive units in at least two of them caught fire late last year. The automaker says it's still investigating the root cause of the fires, but believes a manufacturing defect may have caused the drive pinion to pierce the drive unit casing, creating an oil leak that could catch fire during heavy use. GM says in paperwork filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that it believes the defect was limited to its larger EV600 vehicles built between November 24, 2021 and May 24, 2022.

  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra hands-on: A fresh titanium frame combined with a big bet on AI

    Packing a higher-res camera, a brighter screen and a whole host of new AI features, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is setting the bar for every other flagship phone due out later this year.

  • Amazon eyes AI, autonomous vehicles and Asia as $1B industrial innovation fund evolves

    Amazon has spent nearly two years putting an undisclosed portion of its $1 billion industrial innovation fund to work with investments in nearly a dozen U.S. and Israeli startups focused on logistics, the supply chain and customer fulfillment. Now, Amazon is flexing a bit — with an aim to expand geographically and to push into areas like generative AI that support the broader mission, the fund's new head Franziska Bossart told TechCrunch in an exclusive interview. The Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund, which launched in April 2022, is still intent on finding and investing in startups that can help the e-commerce giant deliver goods faster, while improving the experience of customers as well as the employees who work in its warehouses and logistics departments.

  • DeepMind's latest AI can solve geometry problems

    DeepMind, the Google AI R&D lab, believes that the key to more capable AI systems might lie in uncovering new ways to solve challenging geometry problems. To that end, DeepMind today unveiled AlphaGeometry -- a system that the lab claims can solve as many geometry problems as the average International Mathematical Olympiad gold medalist. AlphaGeometry, the code for which was open sourced this morning, solves 25 Olympiad geometry problems within the standard time limit, beating the previous state-of-the-art system's 10.

  • Eagles' Jason Kelce hasn't retired yet: 'There’s too much emotion in the moment'

    Kelce addressed recent media reports in a tearfful episode of his podcast.

  • AI versus SaaS, EV charging and a new $250M fund

    This is our newly revamped Wednesday episode, where we talk about all things startups and venture capital. Vertice raises $25 million: The bet here is that companies are willing to pay to have another company, Vertice in this case, help them reduce their existing software and cloud spend.