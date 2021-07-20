Long-banned athlete protest acts expected at Tokyo Olympics

GRAHAM DUNBAR
·4 min read

TOKYO (AP) — Athlete activism is making a comeback at these Olympic Games.

When play starts at the Tokyo Games on Wednesday, acts of free expression of the kind athletes were long banned from making at the Olympics will take center stage.

The British women’s soccer team has pledged to take a knee before kickoff against Chile in their Olympic tournament opener in Sapporo, to show support for racial justice.

“We want to show to everyone this is something serious," Britain defender Demi Stokes said. "What a way to do it, on an Olympic stage.”

One hour later in Tokyo, the United States and Sweden should follow in a gesture recognized globally since the murder of George Floyd 14 months ago. The England and Italy men's teams took a knee before the European Championship final this month.

What is common in modern soccer starts a new era for Olympic athletes more than 50 years after the raised black-gloved fists of American sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos in Mexico City made them icons and pariahs.

Still, it is a limited freedom allowed by the International Olympic Committee, which just this month eased its longstanding ban on all athlete protest inside the Games field of play. The change followed two reviews in 18 months by the IOC's own athletes commission which advised against it.

Gestures are now allowed before races and games start, on the field, and at the start line.

Medal podiums remain off limits for protest, and even the IOC concessions left each sport’s governing body free to retain the ban.

Lawyers who study Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter — that banned any kind of “demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda” until July 2 — see issues ahead with athletes and the IOC heading on a fast track to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“I think we can clearly expect some frictions around Rule 50 in the coming weeks,” sports law academic Antoine Duval said when hosting a recent debate on the inevitable athlete activism at Tokyo.

FIFA has had a relaxed view on taking a knee since players were inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement last year.

“FIFA believes in freedom of speech and opinion, and this applies to players, coaches, officials and any other person or organization within the scope of FIFA’s activities,” soccer’s world body said in a statement.

Expect raised fists at least on the start line in the main Olympic stadium when track and field events begin on July 30.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in the 1,500 meters, has gone even further. He put in play medal ceremonies where protest is denied as it was for Smith and Carlos in 1968.

“I’ve been very clear that if an athlete chooses to take the knee on a podium then I’m supportive of that,” Coe said inside Tokyo's National Stadium last October.

Soccer and athletics are the progressive end of the 33 sports governing bodies at these Summer Games.

Swimmers’ pre-race introductions are similar to track athletes, one by one toward their starting block, but governing body FINA followed the IOC announcement by refusing to allow any gesture that could be viewed as protest.

FINA president Husain al-Musallam spoke of the pool deck “remaining a sanctity for sport and nothing else,” where there should be “respect for the greater whole, not the individual.”

That stance was at odds with the new Rule 50 guidance yet was defended by IOC president Thomas Bach last week.

“There is not really a ‘one size fits all’ solution,” Bach said when asked about the apparent contradiction of some Olympic athletes having fewer freedoms than others in Tokyo.

It will fall to the IOC to decide on potential disciplinary cases which it promised to handle “in full transparency.”

This could lead to inconsistencies, according to Mark James, who teaches sports law at Manchester Metropolitan University in England.

“There will be flashpoints,” James said in the Rule 50 debate hosted by Netherlands-based Asser Institute. “Why are some (gestures) acceptable but some are a breach?”

James anticipated issues over the political intent of flags, and if the more open approach to athlete free speech in Tokyo would survive in China at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

What seems clear is a shift in the social media era of athletes' influence over event organizers and sports bodies.

“It is not just an IOC challenge, this is global sport,” said David Grevemberg from the Geneva-based Centre for Sport and Human Rights.

“This is actually, I would say, a crossroads for all sport.”

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/Olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Berlin opens ambitious cultural forum in palace replica

    One of Germany's most ambitious cultural projects, which will feature collections of African, Asian and other non-European art in a partial replica of a Prussian palace that was demolished by East Germany's communist government after World War II, is opening to the public on Tuesday. The Humboldt Forum — located in the heart of Berlin, next to the neoclassical Museum Island complex — was designed by Italian architect Franco Stella and features three replica facades, one modern one and a modern interior.

  • China says Microsoft hacking accusations fabricated by US and allies

    There are concerns that the attack on the tech giant suggests China's cyber-behaviour is escalating.

  • Republicans Want Digital Yuan Restricted at Beijing Olympics

    (Bloomberg) -- Republican Senators Marsha Blackburn, Roger Wicker, and Cynthia Lummis urged the U.S. Olympic Committee to forbid American athletes from using China’s new digital currency at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, citing espionage and data-security concerns.“Olympic athletes should be aware that the digital yuan may be used to surveil Chinese citizens and those visiting China on an unprecedented scale, with the hopes that they will maintain digital yuan wallets on their smartphones and

  • UK's royal swan census resumes on river after pandemic pause

    Britain's royal swan census is back a year after it was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. The annual count of the swan population began Tuesday at Eton Bridge over the River Thames in Windsor, west of London. The Swan Upping is conducted each year to tally swans, and in particular their cygnet offspring, claimed by the British monarch.

  • EU gives Poland until Aug 16 to comply with EU court ruling or face fines

    The European Commission gave Poland until Aug 16th to comply with a ruling by the EU top court that Poland's new system for disciplining judges broke EU law, or face fines for non-compliance, Commission Vice President Vera Jourova said. "Failing that, the Commission will request the European Court of Justice to impose a penalty payment on Poland," she said.

  • Organisers won’t rule out cancelling Games despite IOC saying it’s not an option

    International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach had insisted cancelling the Games was “never an option”.

  • Olympics-Tokyo spectator ban leaves Olympic athletes perplexed

    Whether it is sumo, or domestic basketball or baseball matches, Japanese fans have been filling the arenas in recent days leaving Olympic athletes wondering why they will be competing in front of empty stands at the Tokyo Games. Japanese organisers have decided to ban spectators from venues of the Olympics, which start this week, in a bid to stem an increase of COVID-19 infections, with the capital in a state of emergency until Aug. 22. Foreign visitors were banned earlier from attending the delayed Tokyo 2020 Games.

  • A Complete Breakdown of the J.K. Rowling Transgender-Comments Controversy

    The Harry Potter author is being criticized for comments she made about the trans community.

  • Thankful for the journey: Olympic Gold medalist Shannon Boxx discusses

    "First time I walked on the field for the Olympics, wearing that National Team jersey, I was just in awe," Boxx said.

  • The Most Memorable Performances From the 74th Cannes Film Festival

    This is the final volume of the French Dispatches, our on-the-ground coverage of the 74th Cannes Film Festival, which is back in 2021 after a yearlong hiatus due to COVID-19. Thanks for reading. As I was checking in, going through security and passport control and boarding my flight from Paris Orly back to New York […] The post Cannes 2021, in Review: The Most Memorable Films and Performances From a Triumphant Fortnight appeared first on InsideHook.

  • This Is Not a Drill: Halsey and Their Boyfriend, Alev Aydin, Just Welcomed Their First Child!

    And their baby's name is soooo unique. ❤️

  • Takeda agrees to supply additional 50 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to Japan

    Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said on Tuesday it agreed to supply an additional 50 million doses of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine to Japan. Takeda CEO Christophe Weber had said in May that talks were underway to potentially double the Moderna shipments to help Japan speed up its inoculation efforts. As a result, Japan's government has had to halt new applications of companies wanting to set up workplace vaccine centres.

  • DeSantis is so over Florida’s COVID pandemic. He shouldn’t be. Here’s why | Editorial

    There are two different realities in Florida.

  • Indiana woman plans to plead guilty for crimes committed in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    Dona Sue Bissey of Bloomfield, Indiana, said she will submit a guilty plea to one charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

  • Facebook denies blame for vaccine misinformation

    U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN ON JULY 16: "...they're killing people."Facebook took a defensive posture over the weekend after U.S. President Joe Biden said the social media platform was "killing people" by allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to proliferate among its users.In a corporate blog post, Facebook said the social network had promoted authoritative information about vaccines and acted against misinformation, adding "President Biden’s goal was for 70% of Americans to be vaccinated by July 4. Facebook is not the reason this goal was missed." On Sunday, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy became the latest Biden administration official to publicly blame social media companies for fueling vaccine misinformation about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, saying on CNN's "State of the Union" that "There have been positive steps taken by these technology companies. But what I've also said to them publicly and privately is that it's not enough." On CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday, the mayor of Springfield, Missouri, also blamed social media companies for the huge spike in COVID-19 cases in his community.MAYOR KEN MCLURE: "I think we're seeing a lot spread through social media. People are talking about fears which they have - health-related fears, what it might do to them later on in their lives, what might be contained in the vaccinations - and that information is just incorrect. And I think we as a society and certainly in our community are being hurt by it."Nationwide, new U.S. COVID-19 cases have surged 70% in the last week to an average of 30,000 new infections a day, fueled by the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which is now the dominant strain worldwide. Deaths rose 26% week-over-week to an average of 250 lives lost a day, almost entirely among unvaccinated people.

  • Phillies vaccine: Roughly half of roster has refused COVID shot

    While two-thirds of Major League Baseball is 85% vaccinated, the Phillies are lagging behind. By Adam Hermann

  • The spread of misinformation is a 'globalized, anti-vaccine, anti-science empire:' Expert

    Fighting misinformation is now a focus of the U.S. Surgeon General's office, with Dr. Vivek Murthy releasing an advisory last week hoping to "raise the bar for sharing health information by checking sources before sharing."

  • NHL prospect Logan Mailloux withdraws from 2021 draft after criminal conviction in Sweden

    Logan Mailloux withdrew from the NHL draft because of a criminal conviction in Sweden last year for sharing an explicit photo without consent.

  • Striking map shows the vaccination divide between a few rich countries and the rest of the world

    The World Health Organization accused richer countries of greed for dominating supplies while many countries have barely been able to jab anybody.

  • Elon Musk laughed at a meme mocking Jeff Bezos' upcoming spaceflight. It's the latest in a 15-year feud between 2 of the world's most powerful CEOs.

    Over the years, Elon Musk's and Jeff Bezos' not-so-subtle rivalry has given way to Twitter spats and name-calling.