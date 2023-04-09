Long Beach man arrested in fatal hit-and-run

Long Beach police have arrested a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

The suspect, Jose Trujillo, 42, was driving a pickup truck at a “high rate of speed” when it struck the victim, who had been standing next to his parked vehicle near the intersection of 45th Street and Atlantic Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, according to police.

Trujillo then drove off, striking another vehicle, officials said. He never stopped to check on the victim.

Patrol officers in the area were flagged down and found the unidentified victim, who was pinned between two vehicles, authorities said.

Officers rendered aid until the man was transferred to a hospital, where he died, authorities said. The victim has not been identified.

Trujillo was later located in the area of 56th Street and Rose Avenue in Long Beach, where he was taken into custody, police said. Trujillo was arrested for one count of murder, one count of driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury and a count of hit and run resulting in death or injury. His bail has been set at $2 million.

Police are asking anyone with information about the hit-and-run to contact Det. Kelsey Myers of the Long Beach Police Department collision investigation detail at (562) 570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

