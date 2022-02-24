Long Beach man is arrested in sexual assault of two minors

A 54-year-old Long Beach man has been arrested for sexually assaulting two female minors in two separate incidents, and investigators are concerned there may be additional victims, police said.

James Earl Britt was arrested Saturday by Long Beach detectives on suspicion of coercing two teenage girls to perform sexual acts, according to the Long Beach Police Department. One of the alleged incidents took place earlier this month, the other three years ago.

In the most recent incident, detectives investigated the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl who was coerced into getting into a car near Pacific Coast Highway and Temple Avenue in Long Beach, authorities said. The man, who was driving a silver 2005 Volvo, then took the girl to a separate location where he made her perform sexual acts and then dropped her off at another location, police said.

Detectives suspect Britt was the driver. He is also suspected in a similar incident from May 2018 involving a 17-year-old girl.

Britt was arrested and booked at Long Beach City Jail on Saturday on two counts of oral copulation with a person under the age of 18, two counts of sexual battery, and two counts of annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18. His bail was set at $100,000, and detectives expect to present their case to the Los Angeles district attorney's office in the next several days.

Detectives say Britt has access to several other vehicles and believe it is possible there may be additional victims. They encourage any additional victims to come forward. Anyone with information can contact the Sex Crimes Detail at (562) 570-7368.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.