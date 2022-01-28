Long Beach man arrested in string of sexual batteries, more victims sought

A Long Beach man has been arrested in connection with a series of sexual batteries dating back to May, and authorities are seeking additional victims.

Christopher Royal Starr, 33, was arrested Thursday and booked on three counts of sexual battery following an extensive investigation, the Long Beach Police Department said.

He is suspected in at least eight sexual battery incidents that occurred between May 30 and Sept. 24, 2021.

Most victims were women walking alone, police said.

During several incidents, the assailant appeared to be jogging, "and as he passed the victim, he would commit a sexual battery and flee from the area on foot," they said. In one incident, the assailant was riding an electric scooter.

The batteries occurred between Alamitos Avenue east to Redondo Avenue, and Ocean Boulevard north to Anaheim Street.

Police released a list of dates and approximate times and locations:

May 30, 2021, at approximately 5:38 p.m. near the area of Redondo Avenue and Anaheim Street

June 29, 2021, at approximately 9:52 a.m., near the area of 3rd Street and Cherry Avenue

Aug. 16, 2021 at approximately 3:58 p.m., near the area of Orizaba Avenue and 4th Street

Aug. 16, 2021, at approximately 10:27 p.m., near the area of Temple Avenue and 4th Street

Aug. 30, 2021, at approximately 9:26 a.m., near the area of Alamitos Avenue and East Broadway

Sept. 3, 2021, at approximately 10:27 a.m., near the area of Alamitos Avenue and 3rd Street

Sept. 12, 2021, at approximately 2:03 p.m., near the area of Alamitos Avenue and 2nd Street

Sept. 24, 2021, at approximately 2:03 p.m., near the area of Redondo Avenue and 4th Street

Starr was arrested at his home. He is currently being held in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to police records.

Authorities are seeking additional victims.

Anyone within information is asked to contact Long Beach police Det. William Neal at (562) 570-7368.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.