Long Beach man shoots girlfriend and her parents before fleeing crime scene, sheriff says

A Long Beach was arrested after shooting his girlfriend and both of her parents in a domestic violence incident during the Labor Day weekend, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said in a press release.

Deon Woods, 32, was arrested Sunday on felony charges including two counts of aggravated assault and one count of domestic violence - aggravated assault.

Deputies responded to the Olympic Village mobile home park on 28th Street in response to a shooting and found three victims suffering from gunshot sounds.

The victims identified Woods as the shooter before he fled his residence, Peterson said.

The shooting occurred after an argument with Woods and his girlfriend, Peterson said, and she and her mother and father were all wounded. Two victims were taken to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport and the other victim was flown to University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile for treatment.

Deputies found Woods and apprehended him near his home. He is held at the Harrison County jail on a $600,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner.