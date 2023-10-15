Long Beach police arrest suspect in connection with overdoses of five people

Long Beach police have arrested a man they suspect was the supplier of drugs that resulted in the overdoses of five people in September, including four who were sent to the hospital.

Daniel Giannattasio, 32, of Long Beach, was arrested Oct. 6 and booked on suspicion of possession for sale of psilocybin mushrooms, police announced Friday. He was released on his own recognizance.

The arrest stemmed from the overdose of a group of people in the 800 block of Grand Avenue on Sept. 24. Fire department paramedics took three males and a female to local hospitals in stable condition. Another female was treated at the scene.

Detectives investigating the source of the drugs identified a male suspect and conducted a search warrant Oct. 6 at a home in the 400 block of Walnut Avenue. Giannattasio was arrested after being located in the area, police said.

Drugs believed to be for the purpose of sales, an AR-15 grip, a pistol, and firearm magazines also were recovered, police said.

Police encourage anyone with more information about the investigation to call the Long Beach Drug Investigation Section at (562) 570-7125.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through “LA Crime Stoppers” at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org or by downloading the “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.