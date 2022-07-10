Long Beach police fatally shoot an allegedly armed man on rooftop

Police shot and killed a man allegedly armed with a gun on a rooftop in Long Beach on Saturday morning, according to officials.

Long Beach police officers responded to the 1100 block of East 17th Street around 11:10 a.m. after receiving reports of a person with a gun, Officer Paige White said. When they arrived, officers saw a man on a roof with what they believed was a firearm in his hand, police said.

Officers fired at the man after attempting to de-escalate the situation. He died at the scene, White said. It was unclear how many officers shot at the man or how many times he was hit.

In videos recorded by neighbors and broadcast by KTLA-TV Channel 5, the man is seen pacing on a roof, shouting and waving what looks like a gun. The video shows police trying to negotiate with the man and firing less-lethal beanbags at him.

Police have not said whether the man fired at officers. The case remains under investigation.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.