Long Beach police investigating fatal shooting of man at homeless encampment

Long Beach police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man who was found inside a vacant building that had been converted into a homeless encampment.

Authorities received a call about 2 p.m. Saturday about a shooting in the 1400 block of Long Beach Boulevard and found Eduardo Alonso suffering from a gunshot wound, Long Beach police officials said. Officers performed life-saving measures, police said, but Alonso was declared dead. They believe he was homeless.

An initial investigation suggests Alonso was involved in an altercation with the suspect inside the building, which had been converted into a homeless encampment, police said. The suspect was last seen going southbound in a nearby alley, and the motive is not known.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information can submit anonymous tips to Los Angeles Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-8477.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.