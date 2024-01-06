The Long Beach Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect connected to two separate assaults in under three hours.

According to an LBPD release, the first assault with a deadly weapon occurred on Thursday at 9:47 a.m. near 21st Street and Locust Avenue and involved a woman and a child in a stroller.

Fugitive on the run for 2 years arrested after trying to ram sheriff’s vehicles in Woodland Hills

“The unknown male subject struck the victim with an unknown object,” law enforcement officials said. “The child was not injured.”

Long Beach police seeking help identifying man believed to be responsible for 2 assaults

The second assault with a deadly weapon occurred at 12:27 p.m. near 21st and Pine Avenue, authorities said, just two blocks away from the scene of the first assault.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the victim walked past the unknown suspect when he struck the victim with an unknown object,” the LBPD release confirmed.

Lululemon fires back at former CEO for comments on diversity, equity and inclusion programs

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his mid-20s who stands between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 7 inches.

He has a “peach fuzz moustache” and was seen wearing a white hat with a turquoise sweater over a black hoodie, blue pants and white and black tennis shoes.

Long Beach police seeking help identifying man believed to be responsible for 2 assaults

In addition, he was also seen carrying a black bag hanging from his chest with shoulder straps around his neck, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Long Beach Police Department Violent Crime detectives at 562-570-7250.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.